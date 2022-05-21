High school track: Corner Canyon’s boys, Lone Peak’s girls repeat as 6A state champs

Corner Canyon boys and Lone Peak girls dominated as repeat state champs at the 6A state track and field meet on Saturday at BYU.

En route to its three-peat, Corner Canyon boys tallied 116 points to run away from Farmington, which finished in second with 76 points.

Lone Peak captured its fourth straight state championship on the girls side with 106 points, with runner-up Bingham tallying 79 points.

Corner Canyon won with depth, as it only finished with one individual champ. It did have three relay wins, though.

That lone individual victory was a dramatic one as Cody Hagen wrapped up a remarkable multi-sport high school career with one of the best races in state history.

After finishing a disappointing third place in the 100 meters behind Roy’s Parker Kingston, Hagen edged Kingston to win the 200 meters in 20.97.

The time was just .01 off the overall state record of 20.96, which was set last year.

Hagen admits he was running pretty ticked off.

“I was so mad after that 100, I felt like my start was horrible and I was catching up the rest of the way,” said Hagen.

“In the 200, normally I gun it the whole curve, but I tried to save three steps off into the curve and then use it all toward the end. Maybe I’ll start doing that toward the end.”

He then smiled and joked and said, “Oh yeah, I’m done.”

Hagen had offseason surgery after football and wasn’t sure if he’d be healthy in time to run track.

Getting back to chase records and help the Chargers three-peat as state champs was his motivation.

“We’re so team-oriented. Coach (Eric) Kjar does a great job of it with us. Every day we’re practicing as a team, on Saturdays we’re all lifting together. It’s a really good time. Everyone contributed,” said Hagen.

Finishing second to Kingston was hardly anything to be disappointed about though as the Roy senior — and fellow BYU football signee — posted the best 100 meter time in Utah this spring with a 10.54.

Lone Peak’s girls had four first-place finishes, one relay and three individuals.

Senior Taylor Rohatinsky made sure she got her money’s worth at the meet with a pair of wins on Saturday.

After finishing second in Thursday’s 3,200 meters, she mentally tried to turn her attention quickly to Saturday’s 1,600 and 800 races.

She really, really wanted to challenge the 1,600 record that has stood since 2014, but a slow opening lap doomed those hopes.

She still won the race, but there was definitely an element of disappointment. It served as motivation for an extra gear in the final race of her career in the 800 meters.

She had a 20-meter deficit to make up after the first lap, but she wasn’t worried at all.

“I actually felt very relaxed; it was actually really fun to have people in front of me to have eyes on and chase, ‘cause sometimes that doesn’t happen,” said Rohatinsky.

She tracked down the leaders with 200 meters to go and just kept pushing.

“I wasn’t super happy with my time this morning, so I kind of wanted a little revenge coming into this to feel better ‘cause I know I have more,” she said.

Rohatinsky finished with a time of 2:10.65, a new personal best by two seconds and a new 6A record.

She’ll now turn her attention to her BYU career, and her expectations are sky high after accomplishing so much in just one year of running high school track after focusing on youth soccer until last season.

“I’m super excited. I know I have a lot of potential going into these college races next year. Just excited to see what I can do with training, obviously intensity and lots of girls that will be able to push me. I’m really thirsty and feel like I’m coming into it super new I’m untapped,” said Rohatinsky.

Lone Peak’s other individual winner on Saturday was Evan Chenn, who won the javelin with a throw of 118’05.25.

Fremont’s Amare Harlan was the only triple-winner of the meet as she won the 100 and 200 meters along with the long jump.

She didn’t break any more overall state records like she was hoping, but she did end the year with the fastest 100 meter time in state history from a few weeks ago and she’ll be the marquee athlete to watch in 2022.

Her time in the 200 meters of 23.83 was the best time in Utah this spring.

Farmington’s Marianne Barber in the 400 meters (55.30) and Bingham’s Eliza Smith in the 100 hurdles (14.79) also recorded the season’s top times in Utah at the state meet.

On the boys side, Bingham’s Cody Hone won the 400 meters (47.86) posting the best time in Utah this spring, while Farmington’s Ethan Peterson did the same in winning the 1,600 meters (4:09.24).

6A boys track meet

Team scores

1. Corner Canyon, 116

2. Farmington

3. Skyridge, 76

4. Bingham, 68

5. Syracuse, 57

6. Layton, 55.5

7. Roy, 42

8. Westlake, 32

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Parker Kingston, Roy, 10.533; 2. Smith Snowden, Skyridge, 10.535; 3. Cody Hagen, Corner Canyon, 10.62; 4. Cody Hone, Bingham, 10.72; 5. Nick Sanders, Layton, 10.91; 6. Aiden McDonald, Corner Canyon, 10.95; 7. Gabe Remy, West Jordan, 11.00; 8. Cameron Mamalis, Bingham, 11.04.

200 meters — 1. Cody Hagen, Corner Canyon, 20.97; 2. Parker Kingston, Roy, 21.33; 3. Smith Snowden, Skyridge, 21.72; 4. Cody Hone, Bingham, 21.79; 5. Aiden McDonald, Corner Canyon, 21.97; 6. Brandon Hall, Bingham, 22.25; 7. Alejandro Romero, Granger, 22.26; 8. Colby Anderson, Roy, 22.36.

400 meters — 1. Code Hone, Bingham, 47.86; 2. Tate Kjar, Corner Canyon, 48.36; 3. Jaron Higgs, Clearfield, 48.83; 4. Alejandro Romero, Granger, 49.17; 5. Colby Anderson, Roy, 49.18; 6. Preston Rasmussen, Corner Canyon, 49.75; 7. Lance Benham, Westlake, 50.60; 8. Julian Whisman, Lone Peak, 51.03.

800 meters — 1. Ethan Peterson, Farmington, 1:53.27; 2. Carter Cutting, Corner Canyon, 1:53.78; 3. Spencer Leininger, Lone Peak, 1:54.28; 4. Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, 1:54.45; 5. Seth Wallgren, Skyridge, 1:54.62; 6. Matthew Neuenschwander, Farmington, 1:55.25; 7. Isaac Halverson, Farmington, 1:56.10; 8. Kadan Allen, Herriman, 1:57.06.

1,600 meters — 1. Ethan Peterson, Farmington, 4:09.24; 2. Ryan Bennett, Farmington, 4:10.18; 3. Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, 4:11.34; 4. Carter Cutting, Corner Canyon, 4:11.54; 5. Jackson Henstrom, Corner Canyon, 4:13.67; 6. Isaac Halverson, Farmington, 4:14.20; 7. Seth Wallgren, Skyridge, 4:14.43; 8. William Horne, Herriman, 4:15.05.

3,200 meters — 1. Seth Wallgren, Skyridge, 9:05.26; 2. Ethan Peterson, Farmington, 9:06.82; 3. Ryan Bennett, Farmington, 9:11.52; 4. Jayden Fitzgarrald, American Fork, 9:12.07; 5. Chase Evans, American Fork, 9:15.44; 6. Joshua Hernandez, American Fork, 9:15.52; 7. Tyler Spencer, Davis, 9:15.78; 8. Spencer Bradshaw, Farmington, 9:17.09.

110 hurdles — 1. Ryan Trane, Weber, 14.36; 2. Elias Gerald, Westlake, 15.01; 3. Jacob Smart, Skyridge, 15.20; 4. Vance Nelson, Syracuse, 15.66; 5. Chad Leon, Layton, 15.73; 6. Nick Forsyth, Layton, 15.84; 7. Samuel Adams, Copper Hills, 15.93; 8. Jared Steinicke, Davis, 16.06.

300 hurdles — 1. Jaren Arnold, Syracuse, 39.69; 2. Jacob Smart, Skyridge, 39.77; 3. Nick Forsyth, Layton, 40.07; 4. Joshua Hodgkin, Copper Hills, 40.57; 5. Nathan Athay, Skyridge, 40.66; 6. Braxton Stark, Syracuse, 40.71; 7. Nathan Chamberlain, Bingham, 41.23; 8. Spencer Kirkham, Corner Canyon, 41.32.

4x100 relay — 1. Corner Canyon, 41.65; 2. Syracuse, 42.82; 3. Bingham, 43.06; 4. Layton, 43.13; 5. Skyridge, 43.24; 6. Farmington, 43.69; 7. Fremont, 43.89; 8. West Jordan, 43.95.

4x200 relay — 1. Corner Canyon, 1:27.29; 2. Bingham, 1:27.89; 3. Skyridge, 1:30.05; 4. Syracuse, 1:30.51; 5. Cyprus, 1:3.57; 6. Roy, 1:30.76; 7. Farmington, 1:30.93; 8. West Jordan, 1:31.52.

4x400 relay — 1. Corner Canyon, 3:19.78; 2. Syracuse, 3:21.64; 3. Clearfield, 3:23.60; 4. Farmington, 3:24.54; 5. Lone Peak, 3:25.04; 6. Granger, 3:25.11; 7. Westlake, 3:27.38; 8. Skyridge, 3:28.78.

4x800 relay — 1. Farmington, 7:43.28; 2. Corner Canyon, 7:47.40; 3. Skyridge, 8:00.81; 4. Davis, 8:01.56; 5. Lone Peak, 8:05.66; 6. Herriman, 8:09.53; 7. American Fork, 8:13.10; 8. Mountain Ridge, 8:16.21.

High jump — 1. Elias Gerald, Westlake, 6’08; 2. Brayden Whitehead, 6’02; 3. Roshawne Burgher, Taylorsville, 6’02; 4. Jonathan Smith, Fremont, 6’02; 5. William Giles, Layton, 6’02; 6. Aidan Harrop, Layton, 6’02; 7. Hayden Gribble, Herriman, 6’00; 8. Logan Prince, West Jordan, 6’00.

Long jump — 1. Elias Gerald, Westlake, 22’08.75; 2. Brandon Hall, Bingham, 21’03; 3. Dayton Runyan, Farmington, 21’02.00; 4. Jackson Ames, Corner Canyon, 21’00; 5. Slater Hancock, Davis, 21’00; 6. Nico Rubio, West, 20’10.50; 7. Brandon Burgess, Bingham, 20’08.75; 8. Kapeli Smith, Kearns, 20’06.50.

Shot put — 1. Anthony Macedo, West Jordan, 55’03.75; 2. Tyler Poooele, Layton, 55’03.50; 3. Evan Forbush, Davis, 49’09.75; 4. Dawson Jacobsen, Corner Canyon, 49’05.00; 5. Matt Lafaso, Syracuse, 49’02.50; 6. Cody Christensen, Corner Canyon, 49’00.50; 7. Cameron Beck, Skyridge, 49’00.25; 8. Hugo Ortega-Sanchez, Corner Canyon, 48’00.50.

Discus — 1. Tyler Poole, Layton, 175’04; 2. Cody Christensen, Corner Canyon, 163’06.25; 3. Aleka Leausa, West Jordan, 163’00; 4. Anthony Macedo, West Jordan, 156’09; 5. Dawson Jacobsen, Corner Canyon, 149’07.25; 6. Jackson Stark, Syracuse, 142’03; 7. Kyle Taylor, Syracuse, 139’11.50; 8. Nathaniel Gomm, Mountain Ridge, 139’04.50.

Javelin — 1. Ethan Ecker, Roy, 195’02.25; 2. Nick Forsyth, Layton, 186’00.25; 3. Reese Jones, Roy, 179’05.50; 4. Brevin Hamblin, Syracuse, 164’03.75; 5. Kadan Allen, Herriman, 162’09.50; 6. Jack Burke, Skyridge, 159’11; 7. Eli James, Herriman, 159’10; 8. Matt Taylor, Skyridge, 158’11.

Pole vault — 1. Dallin Thornton, Bingham, 16’00; 2. Nico Rubio, West, 14’09; 3. Joseph Brandt, Skyridge, 14’06; 4. Kyle James, Riverton, 14’00; 5. Sam Price, Syracuse, 13’06; 6. Wyatt Barker, Riverton, 13’00; 7. Austin Rallison, Weber, 12’06; 8. Connor Gold, Bingham, 12’06.

Bingham’s Eliza Smith races to a win in the 6A 100-meter hurdles in the high school state championships at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

6A girls track meet

Team scores

1. Lone Peak, 106

2. Bingham, 79

3. Herriman, 55

4. Corner Canyon, 50

5. Skyridge, 47

6. Westlake, 45

7. American Fork, 43

8. Fremont, 41

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Amare Harlan, Fremont, 11.81; 2. Marianne Barber, Farmington, 11.99; 3. Shelbie Workman, Bingham, 12.55; 4. Andrea Amoah, Bingham, 12.61; 5. Makayla Fowers, Roy, 12.76; 6. Ella Willardson, Herriman, 12.79; 7. Angelina Appel, Bingham, 12.81; 8. Monroe Jung, Weber, 12.87.

200 meters — 1. Amare Harlan, Fremont, 23.83; 2. Marianne Barber, Farmington, 24.30; 3. Andrea Amoah, Bingham, 25.16; 4. Hannah Hawkins, Lone Peak, 25.55; 5. Rachel Foster, Skyridge, 25.68; 6. Sunny Meyers, Corner Canyon, 25.77; 7. Angelina Appel, Bingham, 26.10; 8. Shelbie Workman, Bingham, 26.18.

400 meters — 1. Marianne Barber, Farmington, 55.30; 2. Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, 56.67; 3. Sunny Meyers, Corner Canyon, 57.43; 4. Lexi Goff, Lone Peak, 58.17; 5. Dakota Peyton, Hunter, 59.60; 6. Meredith Boggess, Lone Peak, 59.89; 7. Annalise Ririe, Weber, 59.98; 8. Lydia Moore, Bingham, 1:00.15.

800 meters — 1. Taylor Rohatinsky, Lone Peak, 2:10.65; 2. Kylie Olsen, Skyridge, 2:12.16; 3. Avalon Mecham, American Fork, 2:14.77; 4. Shelby Jensen, Westlake, 2:15.48; 5. Taylor OFarrell, Riverton, 2:15.89; 6. Katie Bybee, Lone Peak, 2:16.27; 7. Addi Bruening, Herriman, 2:16.74; 8. Natalie Swain, Bingham, 2:17.56.

1,600 meters — 1. Taylor Rohatinsky, Lone Peak, 4:49.16; 2. Addi Bruening, Herriman, 4:58.70; 3. Avalon Mecham, American Fork, 4:58.70; 4. Shelby Jensen, Westlake, 5:00.16; 6. Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, 5:03.03; 7. Addie Meldrum, Lone Peak, 5:04.20; 8. Hailey Low, Layton, 5:04.67.

3,200 meters — 1. Addi Bruening, Herriman, 10:39.09; 2. Taylor Rohatinsky, Lone Peak, 10:39.74; 3. Avalon Mecham, American Fork, 10:41.51; 4. Natalie Swain, Binghamn, 10:50.09; 5. Hailey Low, Layton, 10:57.73; 6. Sydney Horner, Riverton, 11:07.31; 7. Avery Moore, American Fork, 11:10.26; 8. Shelby Jensen, Westlake, 11:13.97.

110 hurdles — 1. Eliza Smith, Bingham, 14.79; 2. Sariah Gerald, Westlake, 14.99; 3. Eden Devries, Weber, 15.20; 4. Shandrey Allman, Davis, 15.65; 5. Carleen Miyamoto, Clearfield, 15.84; 6. Lily Collier, American Fork, 15.90; 7. Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, 16.01; 8. Marie Alaimo, Skyridge, 16.050.

300 hurdles — 1. India Ortiz, West, 44.82; 2. Eliza Smith, Bingham, 44.99; 3. Sariah Gerald, Westlake, 45.33; 4. Megan Eaton, Lone Peak, 45.34; 5. Lillian Smith, Copper Hills, 45.46; 6. Madelynne Taggart, Corner Canyon, 45.99; 7. Mia Kauffman, Skyridge, 47.85; 8. Carleen Miyamoto, Clearfield, 54.34.

4x100 relay — 1. Roy, 51.34; 2. Westlake, 51.41; 3. Davis, 51.59; 4. Herriman, 51.75; 5. Layton, 51.79; 6. Taylorsville, 52.92; 7. Hunter, 53.07; 8. West Jordan, 53.55.

4x200 relay — 1. Bingham, 1:42.89; 2. Lone Peak, 1:44.48; 3. Corner Canyon, 1:44.73; 4. Skyridge, 1:46.28; 5. Syracuse, 1:47.02; 6. Westlake, 1:47.85; 7. Cyprus, 1:48.28; 8. Davis, 1:48.89.

4x400 relay — 1. Corner Canyon, 3:58.58; 2. Herriman, 4:01.91; 3. Bingham, 4:02.56; 4. Skyridge, 4:03.18; 5. Weber, 4:04.27; 6. Farmington, 4:05.11; 7. West, 4:05.23; 8. Fremont, 4:08.18.

4x800 relay — 1. Lone Peak, 9:25.66; 2. Riverton, 9:31.22; 3. American Fork, 9:36.41; 4. Westlake, 9:41.96; 5. Corner Canyon, 9:47.29; 6. Farmington, 9:48.72; 7. Layton, 9:56.07; 8. Herriman, 9:56.46.

High jump — 1 (tie). Cortnie Barker, Syracuse; Cami Dvitkovich, Weber, 5’07.75; 3. Presley Gray, American Fork, 5’03.75; 4. Looryn Helgesen, Davis, 5’01.75; 5. Kloe Liptrot, Syracuse, 5’01.75; 6. Averie Olsen, Fremont, 5’01.75; 7 (tie). Nancy Roundy, Pleasant Grove; Jocelyn Ordyna, Bingham; Rylee Parkinson, Mountain Ridge, 4’11.75.

Long jump — 1. Amare Harlan, Fremont, 19’03; 2. Tehana Moo, Syracuse, 17’09; 3. Sarah Taylor, Fremont, 16’07.25; 4. Lily Crofts, Corner Canyon, 16’07.25; 5. Harmonie Ragin, Lone Peak, 16’06.75; 6. Meredith Boggess, Lone Peak, 16’05.25; 7. Natalie Hansen, Riverton,16’01.00; 8. Maddie Oliver, Pleasant Grove, 15’09.25.

Shot put — 1. Shannan Fonua, West Jordan, 38’01.00; 2. Ulu Havea, West Jordan, 37’08.75; 3. Clara Baker, American Fork, 37’08.25; 4. Kalo Fifita, Herriman, 37’06.75; 5. Misimua Letoi, West Jordan, 37’01.25; 6. Maren Jones, Mountain Ridge, 36’11.25; 7. Meg Cummings, Mountain Ridge, 36’01.50; 8. Savannah Anderton, Clearfield, 35’02.75.

Discus — 1. Tieri Rigamoto, Westlake, 121’01.50; 2. Hannah Parry, Copper Hills, 114’01.25; 3. Ulu Havea, West Jordan, 112’06.50; 4. Kalo Fifita, Herriman, 106’08.25; 5. Maren Jones, Mountain Ridge, 105’10; 6. 6. Zoey Wheeler, Syracuse, 105’04.50; 7. Camille Allen, Hunter, 103’05; 8. Karly Rusch, Syracuse, 100’06.25.

Javelin — 1. Eva Chenn, Lone Peak, 118’05.25; 2. Presley Heggie, Herriman, 109’05.50; 3. Ruby McConnachie, Hunter, 109’01.50; 4. Lauryn Hall, Davis, 108’01.75; 5. Addison Freeland, Herriman, 106’10.75; 6. Miley Richards, Skyridge, 106’03.50; 7. Mia Midley, Copper Hills, 105’02.25; 8. Kloe Liptrot, Syracuse, 104.00.

Pole vault — 1. Brielle Davis, Copper Hills, 12’06; 2. Sabrina Fairbanks, Lone Peak, 11’09; 3. India Ortiz, West, 11’00; 4. Miley Richards, Skyridge, 11’00; 5. Lucy Jeppson, Lone Peak, 10’06; 6. Emma Hamblin, Corner Canyon, 10’06; 7. Aaleiah Porter-Gyll, Herriman, 10’00; 8. Rylan Marin, Bingham, 10’00.

