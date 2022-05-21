High school track: Orem boys repeat as 5A champs, Box Elder girls win first title since 2017

Orem’s boys 4x400 relay team didn’t win the final race of the 5A state track & field meet at BYU on Saturday, but their runner-up finish epitomizes why coach Andy Jacobs said his team was so good this year.

“They take the team atmosphere first. Those guys are all hammered and they all competed all weekend and they come out and drop a 4-second (personal record) after everything,” said Jacobs.

The team title was already in the bag, but Orem went out and competed as hard as it could and nearly won that final race.

The Tigers’ overall effort all weekend, however, was more than good enough to lead them to the repeat 5A state championship.

They finished with 133 points, with region foe Lehi finishing runner-up with 100.5 points.

1 of 13 2 of 13 3 of 13 4 of 13 5 of 13 6 of 13 7 of 13 8 of 13 9 of 13 10 of 13 11 of 13 12 of 13 13 of 13

For the girls, Box Elder claimed its first state championship since 2017 as it racked up 79.5 points, with defending champ Timpanogos finishing second with 58 points.

“It feels so good. We’ve put in so much work and it’s just nice to see it pay off in the end. It’s just an amazing feeling,” said Box Elder’s Ashlyn Reeder.

While star power and depth carried Orem to its title, Box Elder’s championship run was the product of depth throughout the program.

Box Elder’s two wins came in the 100-meter hurdles, with Sarena Mackley winning with a strong time of 14.98, while Kennadee Vaughn won the shot put with a throw of 39’04.

Mackley’s time ranks fourth in the entire state this spring.

Everything else was about nickeling and diming points wherever the Bees could get them. Javelin is where they had the most success.

Reeder finished second in the javelin, with teammates Hallie Reeder finishing third, Keira Braegger fourth and Madison Reeder eighth.

Alyssa Reeder also finished fourth in the discus.

Reeder said one of the keys all season was not worrying how many points everyone was scoring and instead just focusing on getting better each weekend.

“It feels so good cause we’re like a family. We do everything together. Our coach is amazing and she pushes us to be better every day and we push each other,” said Reeder.

There were several notable multi-event winners on Saturday. Timpview freshman Jane Hedengren backed up her 3,200-meter win on Thursday by winning the 1,600 meters on Saturday.

Her time of 4:50.91 was the third-best in Utah this season.

Lehi sprinter Sarah Ballard won the 100 and 200 meters, with her time of 24.19 in the 200 finishing as the second-best in state all season.

Wasatch’s Madi Durrant won the 400 in 55.33, the second-best time this year.

Another Utah County freshman made a big splash at the state tournament on Saturday. Orem hurdler Abby Egbert won the 300-meter hurdles with the best mark in Utah this spring, a 44.25.

What made the moment even better is that about 15 minutes later, her senior brother Jackson Egbert won the 300 hurdles with a time of 37.88 — also the best time in Utah.

“How cool is that, pretty much back-to-back races where siblings won? It was super special to watch those guys and how they’re doing,” said Jacobs.

Jackson Egbert was a slight underdog to teammate Logan Jensen in the race, but the two went 1-2 in showing off how many great athletes they have in the program.

Orem scored points in 14 of 17 events this weekend, including having two athletes score points in six of those events.

That included the shot put and discus, where BYU-bound brothers Mark and Erik Bryant both scored points for their team.

Mark Bryant won the discus on Thursday, one of five individual wins for the Tigers. The other individual winners for Orem were Jackson Merrill (pole vault), Carter Walker (high jump) and Tayson Echohawk (3,200).

There were two multi-event winners in 5A boys, with Lehi’s Jefferson McMullin winning the 800 and 1,600 meters on Saturday after finishing runner-up in the 3,200 meters on Thursday.

East’s Kevin Doe swept the 100 and 200, including posting a 21.74 time in the 200, which ranks as the fifth-best mark in Utah this season.

Orem’s Jackson Egbert celebrates his win in the 300-meter hurdles in the high school state championships at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

5A boys track meet

Team scores



Orem, 133 Lehi, 100.5 Mountain View, 53 Maple Mountain, 44 Stansbury, 36 Park City, 35 Box Elder, 32 Timpview, 30

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Kevin Doe, East, 10.91; 2. Benjamin Douglas, Stansbury, 10.97; 3. Peyton Wolvington, Brighton, 11.03; 4. Amari Adams, Murray, 11.07; 5. Jaxson Denton, Maple Mountain, 11.15; 6. Robert Flores, Alta, 11.20; 7. Carson Baynes, Park City, 11.26; 8. Peter Meuzelaar, Wasatch, 11.28.

200 meters — 1. Kevin Doe, East, 21.74; 2. Benjamin Douglas, Stansbury, 22.07; 3. Carson Baynes, Park City, 22.18; 4. Peyton Wolvington, Brighton, 22.26; 5. Amari Adams, Murray, 22.26; 6. Jaxson Denton, Maple Mountain, 22.51; 7. Jackson Egbert, Orem, 22.58; 8. Jared Howard, Mountain View, 22.62.

400 meters — 1. Caleb White, Woods Cross, 48.98; 2. Banks Jackson, Maple Mountain, 49.65; 3. Cade Olsen, Spanish Fork, 49.97; 4. Isaac Woolford, Maple Mountain, 50.37; 5. Haven Halladay, Timpview, 50.45; 6. AJ Mendizabal, ALta, 50.65; 7. Hunter Petty, Mountain View, 50.96; 8. Christian Ure, Bountiful, 50.98.

800 meters — 1. Jefferson McMullin, Lehi, 1:55.06; 2. Tayson Echohawk, Orem, 1:55.35; 3. William Spence, Olympus, 1:56.04; 4. Toby Knudsen, Mountain View, 1:56.39; 5. Isaac Sohler, Mountain View, 1:56.44; 6. Isaac Hedengren, Timpview, 1:57.01; 7. Beckham Clements, Skyline, 1:57.05; 8. Isaac Woolford, Maple Mountain, 1:57.08.

1,600 meters — 1. Jefferson McMullin, Lehi, 4:15.06; 2. Tayson Echohawk, Orem, 4:15.25; 3. Isaac Hedengren, Timpview, 4:16.7; 4. Liam Heninger, Mountain View, 4:18.72; 5. Logan Garnica, Springville, 4:19.94; 6. JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, 4:20.78; 7. Sam Hansen, Woods Cross, 4:21.09; 8. Jackson Stone, Mountain View, 4:21.14.

3,200 meters — 1. Tayson Echohawk, Orem, 9:12.52; 2. Jefferson McMullin, Lehi, 9:12.85; 3. Isaac Hedengren, Timpview, 9:13.40; 4. JoJo Jourdon, Olympus, 9:21.82; 5. Liam Heninger, Mountain View, 9:24.42; 6. Austin Westfall, Orem, 9:29.71; 7. Tyler Martin, Lehi, 9:34.80; 8. Vaughn Wallace, Olympus, 9:37.43.

110 hurdles — 1. Benjamin Johansen, Lehi, 14.76; 2. Logan Jensen, Orem, 14.82; 3. Elijah Earl, Lehi, 14.93; 4. Zane Wong, Brighton, 15.01; 5. Joey Trageser, Spanish Fork, 15.24; 6. Jackson Egbert, Orem, 15.32; 7. Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, 15.34; 8. Nikolas Kafentzis, Alta, 15.38.

300 hurdles — 1. Jackson Egbert, Orem, 37.88; 2. Logan Jensen, Orem, 38.21; 3. Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, 39.29; 4. Elijah Earl, Lehi, 39.33; 5. Joey Trageser, Spanish Fork, 39.69; 6. Nikolas Kafentzis, Alta, 39.77; 7. Zach Mattson, Timpview, 40.04; 8. Sam Sebring, Bountiful, 40.59.

4x100 relay — 1. Park City, 42.52; 2. Mountain View, 42.86; 3. Stansbury, 42.91; 4. Alta, 42.92; 5. Lehi, 43.09; 6. Box Elder, 43.23; 7. Orem, 43.57; 8.Provo, 43.65.

4x200 relay — 1. Mountain View, 1:29.52; 2. Stansbury, 1:30.11; 3. Maple Mountain, 1:30.38; 4. Box Elder, 1:30.81; 5. Lehi, 1:31.08; 6. Park City, 1:31.38; 7. Wasatch, 1:31.50; 8. Provo, 1:31.54

4x400 relay — 1. Lehi, 3:21.33; 2. Orem, 3:22.85; 3. Timpview, 3:25.83; 4. Woods Cross, 3:26.41; 5. Maple Mountain, 3:28.27; 6. Mountain View, 3:28.53; 7. Olympus, 3:29.82; 8. Spanish Fork, 3:30.05.

4x800 relay — 1. Mountain View, 7:55.02; 2. Northridge, 7:59.76; 3. Lehi, 8:00.61; 4. Olympus, 8:01.01; 5. Woods Cross, 8:01.17; 6. Timpview, 8:01.49; 7. Stansbury, 8:02.58; 8. Skyline, 8:14.16.

High jump — 1. Carter Walker, Orem, 6’05.50; 2. Cole Johnson, Orem, 6’03.50; 3. Ethan Stoddard, Orem, 6’03.50; 4. Treven Strong, Springville, 6’01.50; 5. Matthew Topham, Stansbury, 6’01.50; 6 (tie). Noah Begay, Lehi; Michael Dodd, Springville, 5’11.75; 8. Joseph Eldridge, Park City, 5’11.75.

Long jump — 1. Jace Welsch, Provo, 21’07.75; 2. Bryson Roberts, Box Elder; 3. Carter Walker, Orem, 21’05.75; 4. Niko Brown, Alta, 21’02.25; 5. Jack Lee, Salem Hills, 21’01.50; 6. Marcus Loertscher, East, 21’00.25; 7. Cole Mortensen, Box Elder, 20’11.50; 8. Michael Robinson, Box Elder, 20’08.75.

Shot put — 1. Mark Bryant, Orem, 60’06.50; 2. Erik Bryant, Orem, 60’03.50; 3. Teague Andersen, Lehi, 57’00.75; 4. Jesse Helton, Park City, 55’04.25; 5. Fisher Stokes, Maple Mountain, 54’06.25; 6. Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, 49’01; 7. Chad Pendleton, Maple Mountain, 47’05.25; 8. Jensen Somerville, Lehi, 46’06.25.

Discus — 1. Teague Andersen, Lehi, 183’04.75; 2. Jesse Helton, Park City, 174’03.25; 3. Mark Bryant, Orem, 170’08.00; 4. Erik Bryant, Orem, 159’11.00; 5. Fisher Stokes, Maple Mountain, 158’03.50; 6. Chad Pendleton, Maple Mountain, 142’07.00; 7. Jacob Asay, Northridge, 139’06.00; 8. Brock Bissegger, Box Elder, 136’11.25.

Javelin — 1. Walker Deede, Springville, 178’02.25; 2. Justin Tobin, Bountiful, 165’11.25; 3. Teague Andersen, Lehi, 164’05.25; 4. Jack Lee, Salem Hills, 162’07.25; 5. Cole Johnson, Orem, 161’04.25; 6. Chase Harding, Uintah, 158’11.50; 7. Slade Henderson, Uintah, 158’02.50; 8. Darant Johnson, Box Elder, 157’04.25.

Pole vault — 1. Jackson Merrill, Orem, 15’05.75; 2. Daniel Yee, Maple Mountain, 13’05.75; 3. Shawn Spencer, Hillcrest, 13’05.75; 4. Brendan Croft, Timpanogos, 13’05.75; 5. Tyson Morley, Viewmont, 13’03; 6. Bentley Smith, Maple Mountain, 12’06; 7. Tanner Evans, Cedar Valley, 12’00; 8. Naoto Robinson, Hillcrest, 12’00.

Athletes in 5A compete in the high school state championships at BYU in Provo on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

5A girls track meet

Team scores



Box Elder, 79.5 Timpanogos, 58 Lehi, 52 Mountain View, 42 Timpview, 40 Skyline, 39 Spanish Fork, 37 Orem, 35

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Sarah Ballard, Lehi, 11.86; 2. Madi Durrant, Wasatch, 12.21; 3. Ellie Hadfield, Maple Mountain, 12.36; 4. Natalie Hadlock, Cedar Valley, 12.59; 5. Lily Boyden, Skyline, 12.64; 6. Katie Hutchings, Timpview, 12.68; 7. Morgan Carter, Park City, 12.69; 8. Kate Fallon, Spanish Fork, 12.78

200 meters — 1. Sarah Ballard, Lehi, 24.19; 2. Madi Durrant, Wasatch, 25.08; 3. Lily Boyden, Skyline, 25.28; 4. Ellie Hadfield, Maple Mountain, 25.39; 5. Brooklyn Sturdivant, Orem, 25.43; 6. Summer Christensen, 25.61; 7. Elyse Jessen, Alta, 25.63; 8. Katie Hutchings, Timpview.

400 meters — 1. Madi Durrant, Wasatc, 55.33; 2. Elyse Jessen, Alta, 56.16; 3. Brooklyn Sturdivant, Orem, 57.22; 4. Bria Anderson, Timpanogos, 57.58; 5. Kylie Hadfield, Box Elder, 57.67; 6. Millie Wilcox, Olympus, 58.00; 7. Lily Boyden, Skyline, 58.12.

800 meters — 1. Elyse Jessen, Alta, 2:14.84; 2. Caroline Moon, Lehi, 2:16.66; 3. Julie Moore, Mountain View, 2:17.18; 4. Tobin Hutchings, Timpanogos, 2:17.21; 5. Kaylee Hale, Park City, 2:18.11; 6. Lily Boyden, Skyline, 2:19.20; 7. Kate Giles, Wasatch, 2:19.91; 8. Lydia Templeman, Springville, 2:20.12.

1,600 meters — 1. Jane Hedengren, Timpview, 4:50.91; 2. Julie Moore, Mountain View, 4:57.82; 3. Mari Konold, Mountain View, 4:59.55; 4. Caroline Moon, Lehi, 5:02.57; 5. Emily Sumsion, Springville, 5:02.84; 6. Lia Sealander, Brighton, 5:03.05; 7. Tobin Hutchings, Timpanogos, 5:03.87; 8. Lydia Templeman, Springville, 5:05.06.

3,200 meters — 1. Jane Hedengren, Timpview, 10:34.58; 2. Julie Moore, Mountain View, 10:34.78; 3. Mari Konold, Mountain View, 10:40.22; 4. Emily Sumsion, Springville, 10:55.25; 5. Ari Trimble, Orem, 10:57.37; 6. Caroline Rupper, Brighton, 11:02.08; 7. Caroline Moon, Lehi, 11:03.11; 8. Lydia Beus, Orem, 11:03.21.

100 hurdles — 1. Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, 14.98; 2. Sarah Spangenberg, Viewmont, 15.14; 3. Olivia Taylor, Salem Hills, 15.44; 4. Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, 15.62; 5. Sydney Watson, Springville, 15.69; 6. Emily Gwilliam, Spanish Fork, 15.93; 7. Kirsten Oldham, Jordan, 16.13; 8. Gracyn Cook, Spanish Fork, 16.26.

300 hurdles — 1. Abby Egbert, Orem, 44.25; 2. Sydney Watson, Springville, 44.42; 3. Emily Gwilliam, Spanish Fork, 45.65; 4. Udochi Okoro, Skyline, 45.89; 5. Sarah Spangenberg, Viewmont, 46.13; 6. Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, 46.97; 7. Ellie Christensen, Park City, 47.07; 8. Raygan Peterson, Timpanogos, 47.13.

4x100 relay — 1. Spanish Fork, 49.00; 2. Timpanogos, 49.26; 3. Timpview, 49.42; 4. East, 49.43; 5. Stansbury, 49.69; 6. Park City, 49.81; 7. Cedar Valley, 50.20; 8. Brighton, 50.69.

4x200 relay — 1. Spanish Fork, 1:45.04; 2. East, 145.93; 3. Timpview, 1:46.03; 4. Park City, 1:46.03; 5. Box Elder, 1:46.05; 6. Olympus, 1:46.60; 7. Stansbury, 1:47.43; 8. Brighton, 1:47.57.

4x400 relay — 1. Timpanogos, 3:55.66; 2. Park City, 3:56.06; 3. Lehi, 3:56.75; 4. Orem, 3:57.40; 5. Box Elder, 4:01.70; 6. Olympus, 4:02.70; 7. Timpview, 4:04.52; 8. Skyline, 4:04.56.

4x800 relay — 1. Timpanogos, 9:23.97; 2. Mountain View, 9:30.77; 3. Springville, 9:41.21; 4. Orem, 9:43.61; 5. Skyline, 9:43.77; 6. Park City, 9:44.83; 7. Timpview, 9:47.77; 8. Bountiful, 9:51.55.

High jump — 1. Kora Cook, Uintah, 5’04.50; 2. Shelby Johnson, Box Elder, 5’02.50; 3. Emily Gwilliam, Spanish Fork, 5’02.50; 4. Summer Christensen, Timpanogos, 5’02.50; 5. Kate Murdock, Highland, 5’00.75; 6 (tie). Jordn Woodford, Uintah; Aspen Hardy, Box Elder, 5’00.75; 8. Abby Kirby, Salem Hills, 5’00.75.

Long jump —1. Kate Tueller, Northridge, 17’09.75; 2. Elle Jacobson, Jordan, 17’07.50; 3. Kirsten Oldham, Jordan, 17’05.50; 4. Sarena Mackley, Box Elder, 17’04.75; 5. Kora Cook, Uintah, 17’02.25; 6. Sarah Spangenberg, Viewmont, 17’00.75; 7. Lucie Prettyman, East, 16’10.25; 8. Gracee Alders, Stansbury, 16’06.00.

Shot put — 1. Kennadee Vaughn, Box Elder, 39’04.00; 2. Teisa Halaufia, Skyline, 38’11.25; 3. Laisaane Toa, Northridge, 38’01.75; 4. Rylan Sears, Bonneville, 37’10.25; 5. Aneres Liufau, Provo, 36’11.75; 6. Jasmine Sisar, Stansbury, 36’09.75; 7. Alana King, Timpanogos, 36’06.50; 8. Ajah Rajvong, Lehi, 35’09.50

Discus — 1. Grace Knudsen, Maple Mountain, 132’06.50; 2. Ajah Rajvong, Lehi, 131’10.75; 3. Teisa Halaufia, Skyline, 118’10; 4. Ashlyn Reeder, Box Elder, 112’08; 5. Aspen Sorenson, Bonneville, 110’08.25; 6. Melia Finken, Lehi, 102’06; 7. Rachel Roberts, Viewmont, 101’01.50; 8. Ella Stoddard, Springville, 100’10.25.

Javelin — 1. Brekell Gammell, Salem Hills, 137’01.75; 2. Ashlyn Reeder, Box Elder, 129’01.50; 3. Hallie Reeder, Box Elder, 127’06.25; 4. Keira Braegger, Box Elder, 120’03.25; 5. Alana King, Timpanogos, 111’02.75; 6. Tobin Hutchings, Timpanogos, 109’06.50; 7. Paige Berg, Wasatch, 109’06.25; 8. Madison Reeder, Box Elder, 105’07.25.

Pole vault — 1. Taylor Yee, Maple Mountain, 11’03; 2. Anna Ames, Hillcrest, 10’00; 3. Maddie Grimshaw, Salem Hills, 10’00; 4. Liesel Ford, Lehi, 9’06; 5. Rosa Welch, Lehi, 8’06; 6. Sadie Reall, Cedar Vally, 8’06; 7. Emily Swain, Hillcrest, 8’00; 8. Adelynne Steed, Salem Hills, 8’00.

