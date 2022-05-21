High school track: Desert Hills girls, Snow Canyon boys capture 4A state championships

A year ago, Snow Canyon’s girls track team won a state title with star power, with just six athletes contributing at state.

It was an eye opener for everyone associated with the boys track team. The talent was in the building for the boys too; they just needed to get the talent on the track.

That’s exactly what happened this spring, and Snow Canyon has its first boys track state championship in school history to show for it.

Led by individual wins from Bo Hickman (javelin), Trevor Gough (300 hurdles) and Owen Mackay (high jump), Snow Canyon racked up 114.5 team points to edge Pine View, which finished with 90 points.

“We’ve got really good guys, first year coming out from playing other sports. We have a really solid team and we put it really high on the priority for this year and next year,” said Hickman, who won the javelin with a great throw of 199’08.50.

He threw over 200 feet earlier in the first meet of the season but hasn’t been that close since.

“I haven’t been at my peak. I’ve been sick and this season kind of been crazy but this morning felt really good. While I was on the runway I felt like I was going to get a good throw,” said Hickman.

While Hickman, Gough and Mackay helped rack up points in chucks, Snow Canyon’s depth up and down the meet made a huge difference, something it hasn’t had the luxury of in recent years.

Depth was the key for the Desert Hills girls team as well, as the Thunder won their first state title since 2017.

Despite only having three first-place finishes (two relays, one individual), the Thunder picked up little chunks of points all meet to finish with 105.5, good enough to finish ahead of Cedar, which finished with 100 points.

Desert Hills had the title locked up before the 4x400 relay, which it still finished fourth in.

The lone individual winner for Desert Hills was Lucy Harris, with the freshman finishing as the surprise winner of the 100 hurdles.

After posting the top qualifying time on Friday with a 15.56, she bettered that mark at 15.52 in the final.

“It was scary. I was very scared. I was more nervous for the final,” said Harris. “What if I don’t do well in the finals and I get last? That was very scary.”

Not bad for someone who’d never tried hurdles until a random practice in which her coach noticed her three-step technique.

Harris had gone out for track to just run sprints, but her coach quickly noticed her potential.

“I actually wanted to try hurdles. I thought it would be cool. All my family has done sprinting and field events and no one has really done hurdles. I think I want to try it,” said Harris, who said she’s already getting excited for her potential next season.

Even though defending girls state champion Snow Canyon couldn’t back it up, finishing fifth, it still had some outstanding individual performances.

Kristin Cook won the 100 meters with a time of 11.94, the fourth-best time in the entire state this spring season, and the 200 meters and finished second in the long jump.

Hailee Phillips completed the distance sweep, backing up her 3,200 meter win on Friday with wins in the 800 and 1,600 on Saturday.

Her time of 2:14.55 in the 800 meters was the fifth-best time in Utah this spring.

One of the standout athletes of the meet on the girls side was Milly Garren of Logan, as she finished her career with first-place finishes in the shot put and discus and then a runner-up finish in the javelin.

“I really wish I did get all three, but javelin this year has definitely been a lot more consistent than it was last year, so I was proud of myself that I was able to pull that out,” said Garren, who will compete at Utah State this fall.

“Now I can take a break and now I’m moving on to something else that will be completely new and nothing like I’m anticipating, but I’m super excited about what’s next.”

Arguably the best performance of the entire 4A state meet was turned in by Desert Hills’ Tyson Parker in the boys long jump. He jumped 21’11.75 to win the meet and finish with the second-best jump in Utah this entire season.

4A boys track meet

Team scores



Snow Canyon, 114.5 Pine View, 90 Desert Hills, 87 Cedar, 80 Bear River, 77.5 Dixie, 44 Crimson Cliffs, 34 Sky View, 33

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Marcus McKenzie, Pine View, 10.67; 2. Caiden Cooper, Dixie, 10.99; 3. Taten Merrill, Sky View, 11.14; 4. Joshua Fowler, Bear River, 11.18; 5. Jake Hill, Snow Canyon, 11.23; 6. Abe Rosenlund, Pine VIew, 11.24; 7. Jackson Olsen, Ridgeline, 11.24; 8. Todd Rigby, Mountain Crest, 11.28.

200 meters — 1. Taten Merrill, Sky View, 22.24; 2. Caiden Cooper, Dixie, 22.32; 3. Joshua Fowler, Bear River, 22.45; 4. Will Warner, Snow Canyon, 22.54; 5. Jake HIll, Snow Canyon, 22.59; 6. Tyson Parker, Desert Hills, 22.69; 7. Todd Rigby, Mountain Crest, 22.91; 8. Abe Rosenlund, Pine View.

400 meters — 1. Jake Smith, Ridgeline, 49.69; 2. Braxton Hurst, Bear River, 50.13; 3. Turner Williams, Pine View, 50.14; 4. Aladdin Wilson, Dixie, 50.40; 5. Brock Parson, Ridgeline, 51.12; 6. Christian Smith, Logan, 52.11; 7. Tel Hirschi, Cedar City, 52.36; 8. Quinton Bladen, Mountain Crest, 52.36.

800 meters — 1. Jackson Monz, Green Canyon, 1:55.97; 2. Seth Sonerholm, Cedar City, 1:56.72; 3. Joshua Crane, Desert Hills, 1:58.10; 4. Ammon Hunter, Bear River, 1:58.30; 5. Payton Wilkins, Desert Hills, 1:58.61; 6. Logan Peel, Cedar City, 1:59.04; 7. Trey Despain, Pine View, 1:59.07; 8. Mason Eardley, Crimson Cliffs, 2:00.04.

1,600 meters — 1. Christopher Boyer, Desert Hills, 4:21.93; 2. Brooks Barney, Desert Hills, 4:22.84; 3. Trey Despain, Pine View, 4:23.62; 4. Logan Peel, Cedar City, 4:23.68; 5. Seth Sonnerholm, Cedar City, 4:25.59; 6. Payton Wilkins, Desert Hills, 4:27.71; 7. Carson Wall, Desert Hills, 4:28.38; 8. Hyrum Staffanson, Mountain Crest, 4:31.47.

3,200 meters — 1.Brooks Barney, Desert Hills, 9:29.01; 2. Logan Peel, Cedar City, 9:30.15; 3. Christopher Boyer, Desert Hills, 9:35.33; 4. Carson Wall, Desert Hills, 9:36.78; 5. Kaden McKinlay, Desert Hills, 9:45.26; 6. Joshua Lee, Snow Canyon, 9:46.74; 7. Trey Despain, Pine View, 9:54.54; 8. James Butterfield, Snow Canyon, 9:56.17.

110 hurdles — 1. Jackson Mckone, Crimson Cliffs, 15.21; 2. Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, 15.23; 3. Weston Ballif, Dixie, 15.50; 4. Joshua Thomsen, Logan, 15.72; 5. Phoenix Oliver, Snow Canyon, 15.81; 6. Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, 15.87; 7. Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, 15.90; 8. Kaden Haight, Crimson Cliffs, 16.20.

300 hurdles — 1. Trevor Gough, Snow Canyon, 39.43; 2. Jackson Mckone, Crimson Cliffs, 40.54; 3. Semaj Thompson, Snow Canyon, 40.76; 4. Ammon York, Cedar, 40.79; 5. Matt Maclennan, Snow Canyon, 40.96; 6. Steven Hadfield, Mountain Crest, 41.04; 7. McKoy Smith, Cedar, 41.04; 8. Brock Parson, Ridgeline, 41.16.

4x100 relay — 1. Dixie, 43.46; 2. Bear River, 43.49; 3. Snow Canyon, 43.53; 4. Sky View, 44.15; 5. Pine View, 44.51; 6. Mountain Crest, 44.76; 7. Logan, 44.86; 8. Cedar, 44.93.

4x200 relay — 1. Bear River, 1:30.06; 2. Snow Canyon, 1:30.66; 3. Dixie, 1:30.82; 4. Green Canyon, 1:32.88; 5. Ridgeline, 1:33.00; 6. Pine View, 1:33.80; 7. Cedar City, 1:33.89; 8. Desert Hills, 1:34.17.

4x400 relay — 1. Bear River, 3:22.40; 2. Green Canyon, 3:26.79; 3. Cedar, 3:28.84; 4. Pine View, 3:30.18; 5. Snow Canyon, 3:31.61; 6. Desert Hills, 3:32.24; 7. Ridgeline, 3:35.50; 8. Dixie, 3:35.67.

4x800 relay — 1. Cedar City, 8:09.20; 2. Bear River, 8:15.34; 3. Desert Hills, 8:21.70; 4. Mountain Crest, 8:26.15; 5. Crimson Cliffs, 8:26.78; 6. Snow Canyon, 8:27.54; 7. Sky View, 8:31.93; 8. Logan, 8:33.80.

High jump — 1. Owen Mackay, Snow Canyon, 6’04; 2. Cade Huntsman, Hurricane, 6’04; 3. Oliver Larsen, Snow Canyon, 6’02; 4. (tie) Daxton Sorensen, Bear River; Matthew Leavitt, Snow Canyon, 6’0; 6. Jackson Olsen, Ridgeline, 6’00; 7. Taten Merrill, Sky View, 6’00; 8. David Bourgeous, Bear River, 5’10.

Long jump — 1. Tyson Parker, Desert Hills, 21’11.75; 2. Brevin Egbert, Sky View, 21’10.50; 3. Preston Sadler, Mountain Crest, 21’04.25; 4. Will Warner, Snow Canyon, 21’03; 5. Jake Hill, Snow Canyon, 21’02.25; 6. Will Hadfield, Mountain Crest, 21’01.50; 7. Braxton Hurst, Bear River, 20’10.75; 8. Colton Lichfield, Hurricane, 20’08.75.

Shot put — 1. Faagalu Aetonu, Pine View, 48’10.25; 2. Dallan DeMille, Cedar, 48’06.25; 3. Isaac Evans, Bear River, 48’00.75; 4. Jeffrey Toloa, Pine View, 47’01.25; 5. Teancum Jensen, Pine View, 46’03.00; 6. Henry Anderson, Green Canyon, 44’11.25; 7. Colton Sam Fong, Pine View, 44’08.25; 8. Peter Falaniko, Pine View, 44’03.00.

Discus — 1. Teancum Jensen, Pine View, 154’08; 2. Dallan DeMille, Cedar City, 152’11.50; 3. Faagalu Aetonu, Pine View, 143’06.75; 4. Anthony Bridge, Desert Hills, 139’06.75; 5. Peter Falaniko, Pine View, 137’01.75; 6. Rodnietai Sega, Hurricane, 132’05.75; 7. Hunter Rogers, Crimson Cliffs, 131’01.25; 8. Trent Durbin, Cedar City, 121’09.50.

Javelin — 1. Bo Hickman, Snow Canyon, 199’08.50; 2. Dexten Draper, Crimson Cliffs, 173’10.50; 3. Sawyer Woods, Pine View, 172’06.75; 4. Aaron Munson, Cedar, 153’10.50; 5. Tydon Jones, Bear River, 152’02.75; 6. Widstoe Mathews, Ridgeline, 151’01.00; 7. Dallan DeMille, Cedar, 147’04.00; 8. Mitch Jolley, Desert Hills, 143’03.25.

Pole vault — 1. Isaac Hansen, Green Canyon, 10’00.

4A girls track meet

Team scores



Desert Hills, 105.5 Cedar, 100 Pine View, 78 Green Canyon, 73 Snow Canyon, 67.5 Mountain Crest, 43 Crimson Cliffs, 42 Hurricane, 40

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Kristin Cook, Snow Canyon, 11.94; 2. Drew Schwartz, Desert Hills, 12.62; 3. Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, 12.62; 4. Kooper Dennison, Desert Hills, 12.64; 5. Brynlee Johnston, Pine View, 12.72; 6. Piper Sessions, Sky View, 12.79; 7. Cambree Tensmeyer, Green Canyon, 13.00; 8. Jade Reimer, Pine View, 13.04.

200 meters — 1. Kristin Cook, Snow Canyon, 24.04; 2. Arden LaFemina, Pine View, 25.37; 3. Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, 25.43; 4. Kooper Dennison, Desert HIlls, 25.89; 5. Piper Sessions, Sky View, 25.93; 6. Cambree Tensmeyer, Green Canyon, 25.95; 7. Brynlee Johnston, Pine View, 26.04; 8. Kylee Cox, Green Canyon, 26.16.

400 meters — 1. Brynlee Johnston, Pine View, 57.64; 2. Cambree Tensmeyer, Green Canyon, 57.83; 3. Maya Miller, Mountain Crest, 59.21; 4. Anna Hall, Cedar City, 59.62; 5. Hailey Lemmon, Hurricane, 1:00.28; 6. Naomi Tomlinson, Bear River, 1:00.55; 7. Wren Jensen, Mountain Crest, 1:00.57; 8. Jade Reimer, Pine View, 1:00.76.

800 meters — 1. Hailee Phillips, Snow Canyon, 2:14.55; 2. Kenzee Gubler, Desert Hills, 2:20.02; 3. Ruby Ludlow, Dixie, 2:22.76; 4. Adri Baker, Pine VIew, 2:23.09; 4. Mayce Dalton, Cedar City, 2:23.39; 6. Anna Hall, Cedar City, 2:23.39; 7. Marisa Oveson, Cedar City, 2:23.97; 8. Emily Chambers, Mountain Crest, 2:24.09.

1,600 meters — 1. Hailee Phillips, Snow Canyon, 5:06.73; 2. Sarah Ellis, Crimson Cliffs, 5:12.29; 3. Carissa Hofeling, Cedar City, 5:16.70; 4. Sarah Klomp, Desert Hills, 5:19.25; 5. Adri Baker, Pine View, 5:20.21; 6. Hadlie Ballard, Green Canyon, 5:22.22; 7. Abby Case, Mountain Crest, 5:22.24; 8. Addison Pettingill, Desert Hills, 5:25.45.

3,200 meters — 1. Hailee Phillips, Snow Canyon, 11:00.29; 2. Carissa Hofeling, Cedar City, 11:02.35; 3. Sarah Ellis, Crimson Cliffs, 11:11.40; 4. Sarah Klomp, Desert Hills, 11:16.94; 5. Emma Page, Cedar City, 11:41.78; 6. Kate Jones, Pine View, 11:42.69; 7. Brooklyn Hill, Pine View, 11:43.01; 8. Adri Baker, Pine View, 11:43.68.

100 hurdles — 1. Lucy Harris, Desert Hills, 15.52; 2. Halia Pelton, Dixie, 15.87; 3. Sydney Edelmayer, Green Canyon, 16.06; 3. Sydney Edelmayer, Green Canyon, 16.06; 4. Paige Bagley, Green Canyon, 16.21; 5. Samiyah Jones, Crimson Cliffs, 16.55; 6. Megan Robinson, Cedar, 16.69; 7. Madison George, Desert Hills, 16.99; 8. Jacie Shock, Mountain Crest, 17.12.

300 hurdles — 1. Megan Robinson, Cedar, 45.91; 2. Madison George, Desert Hills, 46.40; 3. Paige Bagley, Green Canyon, 46.53; 4. Ellie Hendrix, Desert Hills, 46.99; 5. Keslie Duersch, Ridgeline, 47.00; 6. Leah Albrecht, Cedar, 47.10; 7. Madison Slack, Hurricane, 47.51; 8. Lilly Wittwer, Snow Canyon, 47.61.

4x100 relay — 1. Desert Hills, 49.22; 2. Sky View, 49.87; 3. Snow Canyon, 50.04; 4. Green Canyon, 50.58; 5. Mountain Crest, 51.03; 6. Pine View, 51.28; 7. Crimson Cliffs, 51.60; 8. Ridgeline, 51.64.

4x200 relay — 1. Desert Hills, 1:43.73; 2. Green Canyon, 1:46.46; 3. Pine View, 1:46.50; 4. Hurricane, 1:49.14; 5. Ridgeline, 1:49.38; 6. Sky View, 1:49.87; 7. Cedar City, 1:50.92; 8. Snow Canyon, 1:51.94.

4x400 relay — 1. Mountain Crest, 4:04.87; 2. Cedar, 4:06.23; 3. Hurricane, 4:06.65; 4. Pine View, 4:07.90; 5. Desert Hills, 4:9.24; 6. Sky View, 4:10.39; 7. Bear River, 4:11.58; 8. Ridgeline, 4:17.23.

4x800 relay — 1. Cedar City, 9:43.17; 2. Ridgeline, 9:50.66; 3. Desert Hills, 9:50.87; 4. Pine View, 9:54.39; 5. Crimson Cliffs, 10:02.36; 6. Mountain Crest, 10:03.02; 7. Sky View, 10:22.58; 8. Bear River, 10:26.10.

High jump — 1. Madeline Carmona, Ridgeline, 5’04; 2. Tori Conrad, Pine View, 5’02; 3. Mccall Cottom, Crimson Cliffs, 5’00; 4 (tie). Abby Bodily, Ridgeline; Mayce Dalton, Cedar City; Meg Carter, Hurriane, 4’10; 7 (tie). Madison Philips, Desert Hills; Lainee Leavitt, Snow Canyon, 4’10.

Long jump — 1. Maya Miller, Mountain Crest, 16’10.75; 2. Kristin Cook, Snow Canyon, 16’08.00; 3. Tylee Davis, Herriman, 16’01.00; 4. Sade Turlington, Desert Hills, 16’01.00; 5. Arden LaFemina, Pine View, 15’11.25; 6. Madison Philips, Desert Hills, 15’11.25; 7. Maryn Coats, Sky View, 15’10.25; 8. Juliua Jacobsen, Desert Hills, 15’10.25.

Shot put — Milly Garren, Logan, 41’10.00; 2. Abigail Blau, Green Canyon, 38’03.00; 3. Tea Wright, Pine View, 36’08.25; 4. Kiara Hansen, Cedar City, 36’06.60; 5. Maren McKenna, Green Canyon, 36’01.00; 6. Quincy Esplin, Cedar City, 35’08.00; 7. Erica Payne, Bear River, 35’05.25; 8. Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, 35’02.75.

Discus — 1. Milly Garren, 127’06.00; 2. Kiara Hansen, Cedar, 120’08.00; 3. Quincy Esplin, Cedar, 119’06.75; 4. Tava Lutui, Dixie, 115’06.50; 5. Matilyn Dotson, Hurricane, 106’03.50; 6. Abigail Blau, Green Canyon, 104’08.00; 7. Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, 100’00.00; 8. Maren McKenna, Green Canyon, 98’08.25.

Javelin — 1. Maren McKenna, Green Canyon, 118’10.50; 2. Milly Garren, Logan, 118’03; 3. Ella Fielding, Cedar City, 113’05; 4. Katie Elison, Hurricane, 109’04.25; 5. Meg Carter, Hurricane, 105’05.75; 6. Sade Turlington, Desert Hills, 102’02; 7. Lana Spragg, Dixie, 100’10.25; 8. Paige Egbert, Mountain Crest, 98’02.

Pole vault — 1. Julia Held, Logan, 8’06; 2. Alexandria Hansen, Logan, 7’00.



