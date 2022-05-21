High school track: Delta girls 3-peat, Richfield boys win in 3A

Richfield’s distance runners helped the Wildcats win their first boys state track championship since 2013, marking the first time the school has done so since making the jump to 3A.

The Delta girls track team joined the Richfield boys as 3A state champions, picking up its third consecutive state title.

On the girls side with only one event left in the meet, the 4x400 relay, the Rabbits needed just one point to move into first place and surpass a Union squad that did not qualify for the final race.

Delta ultimately finished the 4x400 in second, earning eight points to finish the day at 96.

Delta sophomore Ebony Dodoo was a catalyst to the Rabbits’ three-peat. She took first in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles, running the eighth-fastest 100-meter hurdle time in the state this season at 15.19.

Dodoo finished her day anchoring the Rabbits in the 4x400.

“It feels really good,” Dodoo said of winning a team state championship. “It just shows that hard work does pay off, so it’s really rewarding.”

Delta ultimately defeated both Morgan and Union by 7.5 points after the Trojans and the Cougars finished the day tied for second place.

Despite falling just short of a state title, Union senior and long jump state champion Kinslee Drake remained positive.

“We’ve had a lot of people that have worked really hard to get where we are,” she said. “I’m still really proud of my teammates.

“We all just work so hard together. I’m just really proud of us.”

The Richfield boys track team was proud of its performance as well. The Wildcats had a runner finish in the top two of every distance race and took the top three spots in the 800 meters.

Senior Cannon Anderson took first, followed by fellow senior Tyler Saunders and junior teammate Richard Crane.

Crane gave Richfield another first place finish in the 1600 meters.

Anderson talked about what it was like to have some of the best distance runners in the state.

“It’s pretty sweet,” he said. “We have a good team. I wish they would let us run the 4x800, but its not a 3A event so we don’t get to run it.”

Anderson and the Wildcats finished the meet with an even 100 points, beating runner-up Morgan by 10.

Some individual competitors secured some of the best results the state has seen this season on Saturday.

Summit Academy senior Chance Arbon ran a 39.16 second 300-meter hurdles to win a state title with the fourth-best time all year.

Two long jumpers had top five leaps on the year. Manti senior Levi Smith jumped 21’-10.25”, winning a state championship and earning the third-best jump of the season.

Delta sophomore Jyson Diaz had the fifth-best jump of the year and was three inches short of Smith.

Union senior Aubrey Riser ran the 10th-fastest 200 meter in the state Saturday, winning a 3A title in that race as well as the 100 meters.

Two top times came in 400 meters from Morgan junior Grace Gordon and Canyon View senior Addy Pace.

Gordon’s 57.13 seconds and Pace’s 57.21 proved good enough for seventh and ninth on the season, respectively.

The two runners finished first and second in the event.

Ogden junior Brinley Beus ran the state’s 10th-fastest 100-meter hurdles this season at 15.32 seconds, coming in second place behind Dodoo.

Manti freshman Cadee Alder won a state championship in javelin on a 133’-2.5” toss. Her throw was fourth-best this year and eight inches farther than Delta senior Saylor Day’s throw that was good for fifth-best on the season.

Nicole Willardson, a junior from Richfield, secured a state title on the second-best shot put of the season at 39’-11.25”.

Canyon View girls track finished its day running the third-fastest 4x400 time of the season at 3:55.83.

3A boys track meet

Team scores



Richfield, 100 Morgan, 90 Union, 66 Delta, 50.5 Emery, 43 Ogden, 40 Jaub, 36 Carbon, 31.5

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Levi Smith, 11.05; 2. Robby Cameron, Morgan, 11.24; 3. Chance Arbon, Summit Academy, 11.28; 4. Tanner Stanley, Morgan, 11.37; 5. Jyson Diaz, Delta, 11.47; 6. Gavin Feichko, Ben Lomond, 11.54; 7. Job Barlow, Providence Hall, 11.57; 8. Wayland Crane, Delta, 11.57.

200 meters — 1. Tanner Stanley, Morgan, 22.36; 2. Robby Cameron, Morgan, 22.53; 3. Ethan Rainer, Grantsville, 22.76; 4. Chance Arbon, Summit Academy, 22.82; 5. Levi Smith, Manti, 22.88; 6. Grant Kling, Richfield, 23.03; 7. Brogan Garrett, Morgan, 23.08; 8. KJ Broughton, Delta, 23.30.

400 meters — 1. Robby Cameron, Morgan, 50.26; 2. Kyler Wright, Grantsville, 50.306; 3. Brogan Garrett, Morgan, 50.307; 4. Kole Sparrow, Ben Lomond, 50.75; 5. Carter Lynn, Juab, 50.75; 6. Richard Crane, Richfield, 50.87; 7. David Watts, Richfield, 50.94; 8. Tyler Saunders, Richfield, 51.30.

800 meters — 1. Cannon Anderson, Richfield, 1:56.04; 2. Tyler Saunders, Richfield, 1:56.66; 3. Richard Crane, Richfield, 1:58.81; 4. Jess Christiansen, Emery, 1:59.64; 5. Jett Davenport, Union, 1:59.88; 6. Carter Parsons, Ogden, 2:00.49; 7. Paul Squire, Union, 2:02.11; 8. Tucker Giles, Morgan, 2:02.46.

1,600 meters — 1. Richard Crane, Richfield, 4:21.66; 2. Tyler Saunders, Richfield, 4:22.61; 3. Jett Davenport, Union, 4:22.77; 4. Paul Squire, Union, 4:22.81; 5. Cannon Anderson, Richfield, 4:23.64; 6. Jess Christiansen, Emery, 4:24.19; 7. Jack Blodgett, Ogden, 4:33.00; 8. Carter Parsons, Ogden, 4:33.46.

3,200 meters — 1. Jake Peterson, Ogden, 9:34.70; 2. Cannon Anderson, Richfield, 9:36.76; 3. Paul Squire, Union, 9:38.9; 4. Jess Christiansen, Emery, 9:44.25; 5. Jett Davenport, Union, 9:46.29; 6. Richard Crane, Richfield, 9:53.90; 7. Cameron Hollobaugh, Union, 9:56.57; 8. Jack Blodgett, Ogden, 9:57.24.

110 hurdles — 1. Chance Arbon, Summit Academy, 15.39; 2. Malik Johnson, Layton Christian, 15.40; 3. Jacob Eldridge, Juab, 15.66; 4. Jarron Ball, Morgan, 15.78; 5. Jesse Banks, Canyon View, 15.99; 6. Matthew Harris, Grantsville, 16.07; 7. Hagen Nielson, Delta, 16.09; 8. Aiden Gordon, Grand, 16.13.

300 hurdles — 1. Chance Arbon, Summit Academy, 39.16; 2. Malik Johnson, Layton Christian, 40.76; 3. Jesse Banks, Canyon View, 40.78; 4. Morgan Bowles, North Sanpete, 40.84; 5. Colter Buck, Juab, 40.89; 6. Cameron Curtis, Delta, 42.00; 7. Chandler Sloan, Morgan, 42.54; 8. Jarron Ball, Morgan, 42.90.

4x100 relay — 1. Delta, 43.20; 2. Morgan, 43.44; 3. Juab, 43.71; 4. Grantsville, 44.37; 5. Ogden, 44.37; 6. Richfield, 44.83; 7. Union, 45.17; 8. Ben Lomond, 45.31.

4x400 relay — 1. Juab, 3:26.90; 2. Richfield, 3:26.92; 3. Morgan, 3:28.12; 4. Ben Lomond, 3:29.03; 5. Canyon View, 3:29.94; 6. Delta, 3:35.54; 7. Grand, 3:35.95; 8. Manti, 3:36.07.

Sprint medley — 1. Richfield, 3:36.72; 2. Ogden, 3:41.33; 3. Morgan, 3:42.16; 4. Juab, 3:42.22; 5. Union, 3:44.43; 6. Carbon, 3:44.47; 7. Manti, 3:44.97; 8. Delta, 3:48.03.

High jump — 1. Traxton Jewkes, Carbon, 6’02; 2. (tie) Connor Holroyd, Richfield; Gavin Miller, Union, 6’0; 4. Koy Rasmussen, Union, 5’10; 5. Spencer Forsyth, Delta, 5’10; 6. (tie) Cameron Smith, Delta; Will Carmichael, Carbon, 5’10; 8. Chauncey Whitty, Ben Lomond, 5’10.

Long jump — 1. Levi Smith, Manti, 21’10.25; 2. Jyson Diaz, Delta, 21’07.25; 3. Job Barlow, 21’03.00; 4. Chauncey Whitty, Ben Lomond, 20’11.50; 5. Spencer Forsyth, Delta, 20’11.50; 6. Cameron Smith, Delta, 20’09.50; 7. Chet Colvin, Ogden, 20’07.75; 8. Aaron Barlow, Providence Hall, 20’05.25.

Shot put — 1. Derek Canterbery, Emery, 48’06.00; 2. Shaun Moore, Morgan, 47’07.25; 3. Maddox Christman, Emery, 45’05.25; 4. Bowden Robinson, Carbon, 45’05.00; 5. Braxten Shobe, Ogden, 45’00.25; 6.Maddox Wanner, Union, 44’04.75; 7. Tanner Taylor, Delta, 44’00.25; 8. Bradley Wood, Carbon, 44’00.25.

Discus — 1. Gavin Lund, North Sanpete, 154’08; 2. Derek Canterbery, Emery, 142’11.75; 3. Braxten Shobe, Ogden, 137’10.25; 4. Kione Mataele, Juan Diego, 135’03.50; 5. Shaun Moore, Morgan, 133’08.75; 6. Quade Bowen, Union, 131’10; 7. Maddox Christman, Emery, 122’01.25; 8. Angel Ramirez, Delta, 121’11.

Javelin — 1. Bowden Robinson, Carbon, 165’05.00; 2. Rayce Olson, Union, 154’08.00; 3. Hunter Alger, Richfield, 153’06.50; 4. Xander Nelson, Union, 153’01.50; 5. Derek Canterbery, Emery, 149’07.00; 6. Cameron Curtis, Delta, 148’03.25; 7. Kaylex Cox, Manti, 146’07.00; 8. Jay Rowley, Juab, 144’05.50.

3A girls track meet

Team scores



Delta, 96 Morgan, Union, 88.5 Canyon View, 78 Carbon, 57 North Sanpete, 45 Juan Diego, 33 Ogden, 29

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Aubrey Riser, Union, 12.59; 2. Lucy Tripp, Morgan, 12.67; 3. Addy Pace, Canyon View, 12.91; 4. Ebony Dodoo, Delta, 12.97; 5. Brynn Leavitt, South Summit, 12.98; 6. Natalie Scott, RSL Academy, 12.98; 7.Kylie Ervin, RSL Academy, 13.12; 8. Abri Benson, North Sanpete, 13.14.

200 meters — 1. Aubrey Riser, Union, 25.36; 2. Addy Pace, Canyon View, 25.45; 3. Lucy Tripp, Morgan, 25.62; 4. Kinslee Drake, Union, 26.14; 5. Gabriele Dabb, Canyon View, 26.47; 6. Leslie Torres, Ben Lomond, 26.61; 7. Haylee Prescott, Carbon, 26.74.

400 meters — 1. Grace Gordon, Morgan, 57.13; 2. Addy Pace, Canyon View, 57.21; 3. Leslie Torres, Ben Lomond, 58.59; 4. Kinslee Drake, Union, 58.70; 5. Isabella Pickers, Juan Diego, 59.55; 6. Isabell Daynes, Canyon View, 59.75; 7. Sharlie Alder, Manti, 1:00.30; 8. Sydney Peck, RSL Academy, 1:00.72.

800 meters — 1. Isabell Daynes, Canyon View, 2:20.44; 2. Paige Curtis, Delta, 2:25.08; 3. Madelyn Christensen, North Sanpete, 2:25.89; 4. Stevens, Juan Diego, 2:26.70; 5. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 2:26.77; 6. River White, Union, 2:26.98; 7. Maryn Thackery, Morgan, 2:27.47; 8. Cadence Kasprick, Grand, 2:28.25.

1,600 meters — 1. Kate Heywood, Morgan, 5:17.99; 2. Madelyn Christensen, North Sanpete, 5:22.43; 3. Isabell Daynes, Canyon View, 5:24.60; 4. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 5:25.57; 5. Cadence Kasprick, Grand, 5:28.75; 6. Kaitlyn Blackham, Ogden, 5:29.37; 7. Stevens, Juan Diego, 5:29.93; 8. River White, Union, 5:30.05.

3,200 meters — 1. Kate Heywood, Morgan, 11:24.99; 2. Jaylie Jenkins, Union, 11:28.08; 3. Cadence Kasprick, Grand, 11:52.97; 4. Corrine Higgins, Judge Memorial, 11:53.47; 5. Kaitlyn Blackham, Ogden, 11:54.98; 6. Charlize Herrera, Ogden, 11:58.75; 7. Ethan Stevens, Juan Diego, 12:06.58; 8. Sadie Nielsen, Manti.

100 hurdles — Ebony Dodoo, Delta, 15.19; 2. Brinley Beus, Ogden, 15.51; 3. Zoe Thomas, Delta, 16.30; 4. Eminie Elliott, Carbon, 16.73; 5. Paisley Blood, Canyon View, 16.78; 6. Sharon Gunn, Morgan, 16.79; 7. Rebecca Jenks, Ogden, 17.00; 8. Journey Toomey, North Sanpete, 17.02.

300 hurdles — 1. Ebony Dodoo, Delta, 45.60; 2. Harmony Lopez, Canyon View, 46.34; 3. Brinley Beus, Ogden, 47.71; 4. Lindsey Jespersen, Carbon, 48.44; 5. Bailey Beckstrom, Morgan, 48.96; 6. Sara Wilkinson, Morgan, 49.20; 7. Journey Toomey, North Sanpete, 49.48; 8. Sydney Peck, RSL Academy, 51.27.

4x100 relay — 1. Union, 50.27; 2. Morgan, 50.65; 3. Carbon, 51.05; 4. RSL Academy, 51.28; 5. Manti, 51.80; 6. Richfield, 51.86; 7. Delta, 52.46; 8. Canyon View, 52.48.

4x400 relay — 1. Canyon View, 3:55.83; 2. Delta, 4:10.03; 3. North Sanpete, 4:12.81; 4. Morgan, 4:14.24; 5. Richfield, 4:15.25; 6. Juab, 4:17.39; 7. Ogden, 4:19.34; 8. Manti, 4:21.06.

Sprint medley — 1. Juab, 4:35.39; 2. Grand, 4:44.86; 3. Providence Hall, 4:46.67; 4. Richfield, 4:49.06; 5. Judge Memorial, 4:49.96; 6. Emery, 4:52.41; 7. Ben Lomond, 4:55.65; 8. Summit Academy, 5:03.28.

High jump — 1. Haylee Prescott, Carbon, 5’01; 2. Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete, 4’11; 3. Grace Thomsen, Union, 4’11.00; 4. Whitley Christensen, Emery, 4’11; 5. Daicee Ungerman, Emery, 4’00; 6 (tie). Timber Peterson, Morgan; Kayla Miller, Union, 4’09; 8. Zoe Thomas, Delta, 4’09.

Long jump — 1. Kinslee Drake, Union, 16’08.50; 2. Haylee Prescott, Carbon, 16’06.50; 3. Eminie Elliott, Carbon, 16’04.00; 4. Alivia England, Juab, 16’03.25; 5. Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete, 16’00.50; 6. Isabella Pickers, Juan Dieog, 15’11.00; 7. Lexi Hardman, Morgan, 15’08.50; 8. Kaylee Gowans, Manti, 15’08.50; 9. Malia McConnell, Juan Diego, 15’06.50.

Shot put — 1. Nicole Willardson, Richfield, 39’11.25; 2. Emmie Willoughby, Delta, 36’02.25; 3. Saylor Day, Delta, 36’02.25; 4. Haley Garrish, Carbon, 33’08.75; 5. Emma Johansen, North Sanpete, 33’02.00; 6. Lizzie Mataele, Juan Diego, 32’07.75; 7. Jasmin Murillo, Manti, 32’03.00; 8. Lacie Christensen, Manti, 31’08.75.

Discus — 1. Saylor Day, Delta, 109’11.00; 2. Haley Garrish, Carbon, 108’05.50; 3. Emmie Willoughby, Delta, 107’01; 4. Brylee Greenhalgh, Juab, 106’03.50; 5. Oakley Barney, Union, 106’01.25; 6. Jasmin Murillo, Manti, 103’02.50; 7. Maccoy Abbott, Canyon View, 99’07.25; 8. Klowie Pike, Judge Memorial, 98’05.00.

Javelin — 1. Cadee Alder, Manti, 133’02.50; 2. Saylor Day, Delta, 132’06.50; 3. Emmalyn Jacobs, Juan Diego, 126’10; 4. Emily Johnson, Delta, 119’03.50; 5. Taryn Nye, Morgan, 111’09.75; 6. Catherine Stevens, Juan Diego, 107’03.50; 7. Tymber Bennett, Carbon, 107’00.25; 8. Lauren Buck, Morgan, 96’02.25.