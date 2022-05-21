High school track: Millard boys, North Summit girls claim 2A state championships

North Summit girls track left the 2022 state championship weekend with a sixth straight 2A state title in hand, but nearly had it taken by Millard late Saturday afternoon at BYU.

The Millard boys team, meanwhile, found its way back to the top of 2A after winning two consecutive state titles before Kanab snapped the Eagles’ streak and took home the trophy in 2021.

Much like last year, the girls state title came down to North Summit and Millard, with the Braves again getting the best of the Eagles.

Entering the final event of the day, the 4x400 relay, Millard led North Summit by one point.

North Summit senior Marci Richins anchored the relay for the Braves, surpassing North Sevier down the stretch to give her team first place in the race and ensure a sixth consecutive state championship.

“We knew we had to at least beat Millard because they were up by one,” Richins said. “We all did what we needed to do.

“We’re all just so happy with the outcome.”

Richins gave it everything she had to catch North Sevier to win the event.

“I got to that 200 mark and my team was on the corner,” she said. “I heard them cheering and I just knew I had to go and win it.”

North Summit finished the meet with 117 points, beating out Millard by four when all was said and done.

Richins earned points for the Braves with a first-place finish in the 400 meters to go along with second-place finishes in the 100 and 200 meters, falling short to Rowland Hall junior Jada Crocket in both races.

The Braves’ next best finish was second place in the 4x100 relay.

The Millard boys scored 111 points on the day, beating second-place Kanab’s total of 103. The Eagles were led by junior distance runner Michael Ralphs’ three individual first-place victories.

“I knew I could win a couple of them,” Ralphs said. “I felt like I was racing kids with fresh legs in the other ones.”

Millard knew it would take a big showing to end the weekend as state champions.

“The team (title), that was up in the air,” Ralphs said. “We were coming in ranked second, so to pull that one off, that was cool.”

The Eagles picked up points in 11 of the 15 events. Ralphs was followed by two of his teammates in the 3,200 meters, as junior Camden Moat took second and freshman Ben Ralphs fourth.

The same trio finished in the top six in the 1600 meters.

Millard had three more runners finish in the top seven of the 100 meters. Sophomore Brooks Christensen finished second, ahead of seniors Mekhi Davis and Dakota Maxfield, who took fifth and seventh, respectively.

“Winning it individually, you feel good about yourself,” Ralphs said when asked to compare winning a state title individually versus as a team, “but then once you know that you’ve won it for the whole team, then it kind of just makes that feel just a little bit more.

“They just complement each other.”

Saturday’s meet included other impressive individual performances that resulted in 2A state titles.

On the girls side, Kanab senior Mikelle Church took first in the long jump, leaping 19’-3”. The jump was good enough for 11th-best in the state all year.

St. Joseph junior Sarah Snell’s 137’-9.5”javelin throw was the second-best distance in the state this season.

Senior discus champion Madison Terry out of Enterprise made a 123’-7.5” throw, good for seventh-best on the year in Utah.

On the boys side, Kanab senior Travis Stewart had the 12th-best time of all classifications in the 400 meters at 49.88 seconds.

2A boys track meet

Team scores



Millard, 111 Kanab, 103 Beaver, 55.5 South Sevier, 53 North Sevier, 47.5 Duchesne, 44 Gunnison, 42.5 North Summit, Enterprise, 30

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Travis Stewart, Kanab, 11.21; 2. Brooks Christensen, Millard, 11.55; 3. Braxton Price, South Sevier, 11.57; 4. Porter Marr, South Sevier, 11.59; 5. Mekhi Davis, Millard, 11.63; 6. Jet Hill, Gunnison, 11.65; 7. Dakota Maxfield, Millard, 11.71; 8. Zack Conway, San Juan, 11.75.

200 meters — 1. Travis Stewart, Kanab, 22.49; 2. Jet Hill, 23.31; 3. Dakota Maxfield, Millard, 4. Porter Marr, South Sevier, 23.38; 5. Brooks Christensen, Millard, 23.48; 6. Braxton Price, South Sevier, 23.56; 7. Jason Carlisle, Parowan, 23.59; 8. Zack Conway, San Juan, 23.84.

400 meters — 1. Travis Stewart, Kanab, 49.88; 2. Dakota Maxfield, Millard, 51.27; 3. Jason Carlisle, Parowan, 51.57; 4. Ryker Johnson, North Summit, 52.32; 5. Jeddy Crittenden, Enterprise, 52.53; 6. Calder Moon, Duchesne, 52.59; 7. Logan Little, Kanab, 52.72; 8. Jake Smith, North Summit, 52.86.

800 meters — 1. Michael Ralphs, Millard, 2:01.48; 2. Calder Moon, Duchesne, 2:04.06; 3. Erick Robinson, South Sevier, 2:05.05; 4. Jason Cardon, Beaver, 2:05.36; 5. Jason Kerksiek, Beaver, 2:05.73; 6. Camden Moat, Millard, 2:06.47; 7. Isaac Allred, Maeser Prep, 2:06.91; 8. Ezra Shilling Rabin, Rowland Hall, 2:07.18.

1,600 meters — 1. Michael Ralphs, Millard, 4:32.69; 2. Camden Moat, Millard, 4:35.48; 3. Ezra Shilling Rabin, Rowland Hall, 4:38.25; 4. Jason Cardon, Beaver, 4:40.78; 5. Isaac Allred, Maeser Prep, 4:41.74; 6. Ben Ralphs, Millard, 4:45.75; 7. Cordell Cluff, Parowan, 4:46.69; 8. Rhett Woolstenhulme, North Summit, 4:47.56.

3,200 meters — 1. Michael Ralphs, Millard, 9:51.58; 2. Camden Moat, Millard, 10:09.04; 3. Ezra Shilling Rabin, 10:11.86; 4. Ben Ralphs, Millard, 10:23.09; 5. Josh Rust, North Summit, 10:24.92; 6. Tyson Brinkerhoff, Kanab, 10:31.99; 7. Edward Lyman, San Juan, 10:38.75; 8. Austin Edwards, Parowan, 10:41.65.

110 hurdles — 1. Tate Goble, North Sevier, 16.34; 2. Lewis Knecht, American Heritage, 16.38; 3. Saxton Unsworth, Kanab, 16.56; 4. Branon Torgerson, Duchesne, 16.63; 5. Jackson Clark, Kanab, 16.64; 6. Rider Allen, Kanab, 16.75; 7. Matthew Bowman, Kanab, 17.49; 8. Tyler Hirzel, North Summit, 18.08.

300 hurdles — 1. Erick Robinson, South Sevier, 40.86; 2. Branon Torgerson, Duchesne, 41.22; 3. Lewis Knecht, American Heritage, 42.25; 4. Cody Hammond, Gunnison Valley, 43.41; 5. Jackson Clark, Kanab, 43.80; 6. Tate Goble, North Sevier, 43.93; 7. Rider Allen, Kanab, 44.08; 8. Jacob Johnson, North Sevier, 44.32.

4x100 relay — 1. Enterprise, 44.41; 2. San Juan, 45.07; 3. Kanab, 45.14; 4. Gunnison, 45.15; 5. South Sevier, 45.84; 6. Millard, 45.87; 7. North Summit, 45.91; 8. St. Joseph, 46.76.

4x400 relay — 1. North Summit, 3:34.57; 2. North Sevier, 3:36.27; 3. Enterprise, 3:36.72; 4. Parowan, 3:37.41; 5. Kanab, 3:38.72; 6. Millard, 3:40.34; 7. Maeser Prep, 3:43.41; 8. Duchesne, 3:47.96.

Sprint medley — 1. South Sevier, 3:40.50; 2. Millard, 3:40.68; 3. North Sevier, 3:43.57; 4. Beaver, 3:46.03; 5. Kanab, 3:49.99; 6. Duchesne, 3:50.65; 7. North Summit, 3:52.95; 8. Maeser Prep, 3:54.52.

High jump — 1. Branon Torgerson, Duchesne, 6’00; 2. Jack Hansen, Gunnison Valley, 5’10; 3. Hudson Whatcott, San Juan, 5’10; 4. (tie) Jacob Johnson, North Sevier; Jackson Wilkey, Wasatch Academy; Max Malanda, Gunnison; Tate Gale, Beaver, 5’08; 8. Owen Chenn, American Heritage, 5’08.

Long jump — 1. Jack Hansen, Gunnison Valley, 20’10.75; 2. Noah McCorvey, Kanab, 20’09.25; 3. Travis Stewart, Kanab, 20’06.00; 4. Eli Brickey, Maeser Prep, 19’11.25; 5. Jeddy Crittenden, Enterprise, 19’10.50; 6. Dakota Maxfield, Millard, 19’06.75; 7. Magnum Nielson, San Juan, 19’04.75; 8. Hudson Whatcott, San Juan, 19’03.50.

Shot put — 1. Blaine Anderson, North Sevier, 44’03.50; 2. Julian Vega, Beaver, 43’09.25; 3. Nate Benson, 43’07.25; 4. Collin Szymanski, Kanab, 43’06.50; 5. Michael Horton, Parowan, 43’01.75; 6. Joseph Nolan, North SUmmit, 42’09.00; 7. Jaxon Jones, South Sevier, 42’05.00; 8. Ethan Nolan, North Summit, 41’09.50.

Discus — 1. Collin Szymanski, Kanab, 145’02.50; 2. Michael Horton, Parowan, 137’03.25; 3. Trayson Brown, Beaver, 125’03.25; 4. Blaine Anderson, North Sevier, 119’07.75; 5. RJ Mognett, Kanab, 119’00.25; 6. Julian Vega, Beaver, 117’03; 7. Jaxon Jones, South Sevier, 113’06.25; 8. Samuel Zimmerman, Utah Military Hillfield, 113’03.

Javelin — 1. Taggart Harris, Beaver, 153’08.50; 2. Magnum Nielson, San Juan, 152’10.25; 3. Tavin Thomas, Enterprise, 149’07.25; 4. Landon Worley, Millard, 134’01.00; 5. JB Skewes, Duchesne, 133’04.00; 6. Ty Olsen, Utah Military Academy, 133’00.50; 7. Dusty Clayburn, Duchesne, 126’11.50; 8. Cauy Williams, North Sevier, 124’06.50.

2A girls track meet

Team scores



North Summit, 117 Millard, 113 Kanab, 75 Parowan, 65 North Sevier, 57 Beaver, 45 Maeser Prep, 31 Rowland Hall, 20

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, 12.57; 2. Marci Richins, North Summit, 12.79; 3. Kara Camp, Millard, 13.07; 4. Jenna Larsen, North Summit, 13.23; 5. Anne Marie Gibbs, American Heritage, 13.38; 6. Kloee Cowan, Duchesne, 13.39; 7. Averi Judi, North Summit, 13.50; 8. Lindzee Banks, Enterprise, 13.57.

200 meters — 1. Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, 25.46; 2. Marci Richins, North Summit, 25.90; 3. Kara Camp, Millard, 26.81; 4. Jenna Larsen, North Summit, 27.30; 5. Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 27.34; 6. Hartlyn Richins, North Summit, 27.73; 7. Scarlett Brock, North Summit, 27.74; 8. Jaci Huntington, Kanab, 27.94.

400 meters — 1. Marci Richins, North Summit, 59.76; 2. Vicki Memmott, Maeser Prep, 1:00.38; 3. Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, 1:00.79; 4. Hartlyn RIchins, North Summit, 1:01.75; 5. Baylee Clayburn, Duchesne, 1:02.52; 6. Oakley King, Millard, 1:02.75; 7. Deanna Gale, Parowan, 1:03.06; 8. Emma Stephenson, Millard, 1:03.61.

800 meters — 1. Trey Torgerson, North Sevier, 2:26.64; 2. Emma Stephenson, Millard, 2:31.65; 3. Savannah Bateman, Kanab, 2:31.79; 4. Charly Sargent, North Summit, 2:33.18; 5. Matilee Sudweeks, Parowan, 2:36.24; 6. Ryleigh Laws, San Juan, 2:36.24; 7. Adelyn Crockett, Parowan, 2:37.62; 8. Julia Rust, North Summit, 2:38.03.

1,600 meters — 1. Kyra Moat, 5:41.6; 2. Emma Stephenson, Millard, 5:43.94; 3. Adelyn Crockett, Parowan, 5:47.81; 4. Charly Sargent, North Summit, 5:49.81; 5. Julia Rust, North Summit, 5:50.43; 6. Matilee Sudweeks, Parowan, 5:52.93; 7. Regan Belko, St. Joseph, 5:55.23; 8. Karla McCoy, North Sevier, 5:58.18.

3,200 meters — 1, Kyra Moat, Millard, 12:16.22; 2. Adeyn Crockett, Parowan, 12:19.67 3. Julia Rust, North Summit, 12:30.39; 4. Charly Sargent, North Summit, 12:42.45; 5. Danielle Zwahlen, North Summit, 12:58.49; 6. Zaya Hilton, Gunnison Valley, 12:58.49; 7. Laura Brueggmann, Wasatch Academy, 13:36.55; 8. Madelyn Leydsman, Parowan, 13:41.33.

100 hurdles — 1. Brentlee Mineer, Parowan, 15.51; 2. Mary Degraffenreid, Millard, 16.91; 3. Addilyn Anderson, Gunnison Valley, 17.02; 4. Anelie Petersen, Maeser Prep, 17.23; 5. Trevi Sieverts, North Summit, 17.37; 6. Leah Castellon, San Juan, 17.46; 7. Abby Jacobsen, Parowan, 17.49; 8. Ellen Rickerd, St. Joseph, 17.61.

300 hurdles — 1. Kara Camp, Millard, 47.14; 2. Brentlee Mineer, Parowan, 48.43; 3. Mary Degraffenreid, Millard, 48.77; 4. Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 49.49; 5. Addilyn Anderson, Gunnison, 49.51; 6. Trevi Sieverts, North Summit, 49.58; 7. Anelie Petersen, Maeser Prep, 50.16; 8. Savannah Chadburn, Beaver, 50.25.

4x100 relay — 1. Kanab, 51.56; 2. North Summit, 52.49; 3. Parowan, 52.88; 4. Maeser Prep, 53.15; 5. Duchesne, 53.25; 6. St. Joseph, 54.27; 7. San Juan, 54.62; 8. Beaver, 54.96.

4x400 relay — 1. North Summit, 4:10.02; 2. North Sevier, 4:11.49; 3. South Sevier, 4:23.22; 4. Millard, 4:24.45; 5. San Juan, 4:28.29; 6. Parowan, 4:29.27; 7. Kanab, 4:35.60; 8. Duchesne, 4:39.93.

Sprint medley — 1. Millard, 4:32.39; 2. Kanab, 4:34.22; 3. North Summit, 4:34.64; 4. North Sevier, 4:45.54; 5. Beaver, 4:47.56; 6. South Sevier, 4:56.96; 7. Gunnison Valley, 4:58.50; 8. APA West Valley, 4:58.98.

High jump — 1 (tie). Brentlee Mineer, Parowan; Anelie Petersen, Maeser Prep, 4’11; 3 (tie). Hannah Van Der Beek, American Heritage; Cale Torgerson, North Sevier, 4’11; 5. Madi Orton, Kanab, 4’11; 6.Lexee Keisel, Gunnison Valley, 4’11; 7 (tie). Alina Lurth, Beaver; Kashlyn Jensen, North Summit; Mikelle Church, Kanab, 4’09.

Long jump — 1. Mikelle Church, Kanab, 17’03.00; 2. Madi Orton, Kanab, 16’05.75; 3. Avery Judi, North Summit, 16’02.50; 4. Kara Camp, Millard, 16’00.25; 5. Eva Kreitzer, Maeser Prep, 15’10.50; 6. London Fenus, Kanab, 15’05.50; 7. Vicki Memmott, Maeser Prep, 15’05.00; 8. Anne Marie Gibbs, American Heritage, 15’02.25.

Shot put — 1. Kaydee Marshall, Beaver, 35’00; 2. Alli Mason, North Sevier, 34’01; 3. Kaylee Hafen, Beaver, 32’07; 4. Abbey Bateman, Kabn, 32’05; 5. Kambri Beckstead, Kanab, 30’05.75; 6. Taylor Janes, Kanab, 30’05.25; 7. Mary Degraffenreid, Millard, 30’03.50; 8. Savannah Richins, North Summit, 29’04.75.

Discus — 1. Madison Terry, Enterprise, 123’07.50; 2. Kaylee Hafen, Beaver, 106’02.00; 3. Kaydee Marshall, 103’08.00; 4. Zoie Whitaker, Millard, 98’08.25; 5. Addilyn Guymon, Parowan, 96’05.50; 6. Tacey Johnson, Enterprise, 95’01.00; 7. Alli Mason, North Sevier, 90’08.25; 8. Savannah Spencer, Duchesne, 88’04.75.

Javelin — 1. Sarah Snell, St. Joseph, 137’09.50; 2. Mary Degraffenreid, Millard, 135’10.25; 3. Alexa Robinson, South Sevier, 118’01.25; 4. Kaydee Marshall, Beaver, 115’04.25; 5. Emrey Kabonic, Kanab, 105’08.50; 6. Alina Lurth, Beaver, 104’04.75; 7. Zoie Whitaker, Millard, 100’00.75; 8. Anelie Petersen, Maeser Prep, 90’02.75.

