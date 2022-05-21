High school track: Panguitch boys and girls repeat as 1A state champs

It was a Bobcat sweep at the 1A state track meet on Saturday.

Panguitch’s boys repeated as state champs with a narrow win over Milford at BYU, while Panguitch girls dominated once again for a staggering ninth straight state championship.

Panguitch’s girls won two of three relays and then had three individual wins as its great depth throughout the program helped it rack up 161 team points.

Milford was a distant second with 97 points.

With its ninth straight title — which would’ve been 10 had COVID-19 not canceled the 2020 season — Panguitch is now just two more titles away from tying the state record 11 consecutive championship that Mountain View won from 1994 to 2004.

While Panguitch’s girls had their title wrapped up early in the meet, the boys couldn’t celebrate until their meet-ending second-place finish in the 4x400 relay.

Panguitch finished the meet with 122 team points, while Milford was close behind with 114.

Kolt Bonner anchored Panguitch’s runner-up finish in the 4x400 relay, and he knew exactly what it signified for the program when he crossed the finish line in second.

“Coming into this race we knew we were four points ahead and we knew we needed to get a good spot to take it. We did the best we could,” said the sophomore.

“We don’t have a lot of first places today but we have a lot of kids on the podium, which basically brought us the win.”

Bonner helped Panguitch win the 4x100 relay, and then teammate Kyler Bennett picked up huge points for his team as he swept the shot put, discus and javelin.

Tucker Chappell finished second in all three events for the Bobcats, and between the two of them they account for 54 of Panguitch’s 114 team points.

Just like the boys, Panguitch’s girls only had one winner but she scored huge points along the way.

Adelaide Englestead is the latest distance runner who’s paving the way for Panguitch success as she won the 800 and 1,600 meters on Saturday after winning the 3,200 on Thursday and then contributing to the sprint medley relay victory.

“I think it’s really exciting, and being able to win something as a team means more than winning just as an individual in my opinion, just ‘cause it’s fun to celebrate with everyone and see everyone’s success,” said Englestead.

Englestead wasn’t the only 1A runner who enjoyed great success at the state meet.

Milford senior Blake Barnes had four individual first-place finishes as he won both the 100 and 200 meters then 110 and 300 hurdles in leading the Tigers to the runner-up finish.

In the final race of his career in the 200, he dove over the finish line to edge Altamont’s Ethan Hansen by .03.

“I’ve had some pretty close races coming in and I was thinking if I have to dive, I’ve got to do it,” said Barnes.

“Four golds is always the ultimate goal. That’s what I was looking at. I knew I could, my coaches believe in me and I came out with what I wanted.”

Bryce Valley finished third in the team race, with Brock Syrett winning both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, and then Miles Roberts winning the 800 meters.

In the girls competition, Rich’s Violett Taylor won three events just like Englestead, as she won both hurdles and then the 200 meters.

Altamont’s Aspen Thacker won the 100 and 400 meters.

1A boys track meet

Team scores



Panguitch, 122 Milford, 114 Bryce Valley, 81 Water Canyon, 51 Manila, 37.5 Tabiona, 37 Monticello, 34.5 Altamont, 32

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Ethan Park, Tabiona, 11.79; 2. Ethan Hansen, Altamont, 11.81; 3. Bryson Acklin, Milford, 11.84; 4. Treyton Rose, Milford, 11.86; 5. Klyn Fullmer, Panguitch, 11.87; 6. Kyden Johnson, Water Canyon, 11.92; 7. Seth Fay, Telos, 11.96; 8. Max Parry, Rich, 12.16; 9. Nial Reay, Monticello, DNS.

200 meters — 1. Blake Barnes, Milford, 23.16; 2. Ethan Hansen, Altamont, 23.19; 3. Klyn Fullmer, Panguitch, 23.33; 4. Kyden Johnson, Water Canyon, 23.53; 5. Treyton Rose, Milford, 23.56; 6. Riley Carillo, Rich, 24.03; 7. Lorin Allred, Water Canyon, 24.40; 8. Tuck Davis, Manila, 24.54; 9. Layton Spencer, Valley, 24.55.

400 meters — 1. Blake Barnes, Milford, 50.88; 2. Riley Carillo, Rich, 51.98; 3. Miles Roberts, Bryce Valley, 52.21; 4. Treyton Rose, Milford, 52.51; 5. Tuck Davis, Manila, 53.29; 6. Layton Spencer, Valley, 53.59; 7. Randen Leslie, Bryce Valley, 53.62; 8. Boston Freestone, Monticello, 54.08; 9. Max Parry, Rich, 54.43.

800 meters — 1. Miles Roberts, Bryce Valley, 1:59.23; 2. Brock Syrett, Bryce Valley, 2:02.04; 3. Rulon Barlow, Water Canyon, 2:02.63; 4. Taiven Cluff, Milford, 2:05.29; 5. Boston Freestone, Monticello, 2:07.25; 6. Layton Spencer, Valley, 2:08.96; 7. Jesse Pettit, Monticello, 2:10.40; 8. Robby Levy, Telos, 2:11.81; 9. Manden Brown, Tintic, 2:12.61.

1,600 meters — 1. Brock Syrett, Bryce Valley, 4:36.48; 2. Taiven Cluff, Milford, 4:44.10; 3. Robby Levy, Telos, 4:47.19; 4. Ashton Arnold, Altamont, 4:48.80; 5. Rulon Barlow, Water Canyon, 4:49.58; 6. Theil Cooke, Water Canyon, 4:52.51; 7. Weston Manygoats, Whitehorse, 4:53.94; 8. Jesse Pettit, Monticello, 4:56.66; 9. Hunter Stewart, Milford, 5:01.03.

3,200 meters — 1. Brock Syrett, Bryce Valley, 10:08.41; 2. Robby Levy, Telos, 10:14.85; 3. Weston Manygoats, Whitehorse, 10:32.50; 4. Ashton Arnold, Altamont, 10:34.07; 5 Taiven Cluff, Milford, 10:36.29; 6. Theil Cooke, Water Canyon, 10:40.55; 7. Warren Spencer, Valley, 11:01.74; 8. Jesse Pettit, Monticello, 11:02.93.

110 hurdles — 1. Blake Barnes, Milford, 15.92; 2. Tyler Cox, Panguitch, 16.62; 3. Steele Browning, Manila, 17.04; 4. Tuck Davis, Manila, 17.1; 5. Kolt Bonner, Panguitch, 17.28; 6. Theron Evans, Panguitch, 17.85; 7. Patrick Hammon, Water Canyon, 18.09; 8. John Ahlstrom, Bryce Valley, 18.1; 9. Jarom Tew, Altamont, DQ.

300 hurdles — 1. Blake Barnes, Milford, 40.4; 2. Tuck Davis, Manila, 42.38; 3. Kolt Bonner, Panguitch, 42.84; 4. Tyler Cox, Panguitch, 42.93; 5. Treyton Rose, Milford, 43.01; 6. John Ahlstrom, Bryce Valley, 43.28; 7. Patrick Hammon, Water Canyon, 44.85; 8. Theron Evans, Panguitch, 45.98; 9. Jarom Tew, Altamont, 46.91.

4x100 relay — 1. Panguitch, 46.18; 2. Water Canyon, 46.34; 3. Rich, 46.56; 4. Milford, 46.95; 5. Telos, 46.98; 6. Altamont, 48.63; 7. Monticello, 49.90; 8. Bryce Valley, 52.25; 9. Whitehorse, 54.82.

4x400 relay — 1. Bryce Valley, 3:36.51; 2. Panguitch, 3:42.62; 3. Rich, 3:44.50; 4. Water Canyon, 3:45.91; 5. Milford, 3:47.80; 6. Telos, 3:56.36; 7. Monticello, 4:09.15; 8. Wayne, DNS

Sprint medley — 1. Bryce Valley, 3:41.13; 2. Water Canyon, 3:44.37; 3. Milford, 3:50.72; 4. Monticello, 3:50.77; 5. Panguitch, 3:56.74; 6. Altamont, 4:05.76; 7. Valley, 4:09.32; 8. Rich, 4:11.88.

High jump — 1. Chance Lazenby, Tabiona, 6’00; 2. Michael Schmitz, Pinnacle, 5’10; 3. Gavin Gonder, Manila, 5’10; 4. Kolt Bonner, Panguitch, 5’10; 5. Bret Heaton, Valley, 5’10; 6. (tie) Steele Browning, Manila; Boston Freestone, Monticello, 5’8; 8. Ethan White, Wayne, 5’6; 9. (tie) Mac Porter, Escalante; Cooper Snell, Tintic, 5’6.

Long jump — 1.Randen Leslie, Bryce Valley, 21’05; 2. Ethan White, Wyne, 20’03.25; 3. Ethan Park, Tabiona, 19’11.75; 4. Steele Browning, Manila, 19’09.75; 5. Robert Morrison, Monticello, 19’05.50; 6. Colton Barnes, Milford, 19’02.75; 7. Bret Heaton, Valley, 19’00.75; 8. Drayton Blackburn, Milford, 18’11.25.

Shot put — 1. Kyler Bennett, Panguitch, 44’00.00; 2. Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, 41’09.25; 3. Justen Beebe, Milford, 41’08.50; 4. Eli Brooks, Rich, 40’11.25; 5. Kota Bear, Wendover, 40’05.50; 6. Jed King, Piute, 39’11.25; 7. Kyln Fullmer, Panguitch, 38’11.00; 8. Robert Morrison, Monticello, 38’06.25; 9. Grayson Panas, Altamont, 38’05.75.

Discus — 1. Kyler Bennett, Panguitch, 141’7.25; 2. Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, 129’08; 3. Chance Lazenby, Tabiona, 112’10.25; 4. Kota Bear, Wendover, 111’05; 5. Rhyder Ambrose, Milford, 109’02.25; 6. Nial Reay, Monticello, 108’08; 7. Rusten Torgersen, Panguitch, 105’03; 8. Morgan Finicum, Milford, 104’03.25.

Javelin — 1. Kyler Bennett, Pangtuich, 169’06.25; 2. Tucker Chappell, Panguitch, 152’09.00; 3. Jed King, Piute, 149’11.25; 4. Ethan Park, Tabiona, 141’08.00; 5. Logan Draper, Monticello, 136’06.50; 6. Drayton Blackburn, Milford, 136’02.25; 7. Robert Morrison, Monticello, 136’01.50; 8. Conner Fox, Tintic, 127’06.75; 9. Carl Finlinson, Panguitch, 126’05.75.

1A girls track meet

Team scores



Panguitch, 161 Milford, 97 Rich, 78 Monticello, 76 Altamont, 62 Bryce Valley, 32 Tabiona, 24 Valley, 22

Individual results

100 meters — 1. Aspen Thacker, Altamont, 13.2; 2. Violett Taylor, Rich, 13.21; 3. Alexa Walker, Milford, 13.59; 4. Taylor Lewis, Monticello, 13.65; 5. Debijean Henrie, Panguitch, 13.92; 6. Kadee Harland, Panguitch, 13.97; 7. Abbie Rhoades, Tabiona, 13.99; 8. Alyssa Grange, Tintic, 14.14; 9. Sadie Adair, Monticello, 14.26.

200 meters — 1. Violett Taylor, Rich, 26.65; 2. Aspen Thacker, Altamont, 26.89; 3. Taylor Lewis, Monticello, 27.83; 4. Kadee Harland, Panguitch, 28.31; 5. Alexa Walker, Milford, 28.37; 6. Paige James, Milford, 28.48; 7. Abbie Rhoades, Tabiona, 28.56; 8. Brittney Lamborn, Rich, 28.58; Oaklee Woolsey, Panguitch, 29.21.

400 meters — 1. Aspen Thacker, Altamont, 1:01.37; 2. Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, 1:01.92; 3. Brittney Lamborn, Rich, 1:03.09; 4. Hailie Wilcox, Panguitch, 1:05.55; 5. Amber Harker, Water Canyon, 1:06.42; 6. Amy Morgan, Piute, 1:07.84; 7. Mallory Henrie, Panguitch, 1:08.30; 8. Lyllian Robertson, Manila, 1:09.00; 9. Elisabeth Hegenbarth, Water Canyon, 1:15.45.

800 meters — 1. Adelaide Englestead, Panguitch, 2:29.43; 2. Lily Long, Monticello, 2:30.35; 3. Nya Jolley, Rich, 2:38.92; 4. Maddie Osterhout, Valley, 2:41.19; 5. MaKayla Jones, Wayne, 2:42.24; 6. Amber Harker, Water Canyon, 2:42.49; 7. Kennedy Carter, Altamont, 2:43.10; 8. Shandi Syrett, Bryce Valley, 2:43.57; 9. Lacey Marshall, Panguitch, 2:43.74.

1,600 meters — 1. Adelaide Englestead, Panguitch, 5:44.93; 2. Lily Long, Monticello, 5:52.59; 3. Maddie Osterhout, Valley, 6:04.70; 4. Bradi Gates, Bryce Valley, 6:05.38; 5. Shandi Syrett, Bryce Valley, 6:08.13; 6. Whytney Stoddard, Milford, 6:11.87; 7. Lilli Burton, Monticello, 6:14.94; 8. Saray White, Wayne, 6:19.07; 9. Ayla Carling, Monticello, 6:19.85.

3,200 meters — 1. Adelaide Englestead, Panguitch, 12:22.08; 2. Lily Long, Monticello, 12:22.99; 3. Lilli Burton, Monticello, 13:01.77; 4. Shandi Syrett, Bruce Valley, 13:03.14; 5. Lacey Marshall, Panguitch, 13:20.10; 6. Bradi Gates, Bryce Valley, 13:20.72; 7. Siri Syrett, Bryce Valley, 13:27.21; 8. Ayla Carling, Monticello, 13:27.26.

100 hurdles — 1. Violett Taylor, Rich, 16.20; 2. Paige James, Milford, 16.89; 3. Brynley Wunderlich, Milford, 17.25; 4. Kamree Albrecht, Panguitch, 17.76; 5. Kieran Mooney, Panguitch, 17.98; 6. Sadie Adair, Monticello, 18.10; 7. NayVee Williams, Milford, 18.13; 8. Tayleah Spaulding, Milford, 18.40; 9. Addi Allred, Tabiona, 19.20.

300 hurdles — 1. Violett Taylor, Rich, 48.44; 2. Paige James, Milford, 50.12; 3. Kieran Mooney, Panguitch, 50.68; 4. Brynley Wunderlich, Milford, 51.29; 5. Berlynn Black, Monticello, 51.31; 6. Hailie Wilcox, Panguitch, 51.73; 7. Lexie Palmer, Panguitch, 52.18; 8. Sadie Adair, Monticello, 53.54; 9. Tayleah Spaulding, Milford, 53.68.

4x100 relay — 1. Milford, 53.37; 2. Panguitch, 53.88; 3. Monticello, 55.65; 4. Altamont, 56.41; 5. Rich, 56.91; 6. Valley, 59.37; 7. Monument Valley, 1:01.72; 8. Whitehorse, 1:03.81; 9. Tabiona, DNS.

4x400 relay — 1. Panguitch, 4:28.00; 2. Rich, 4:31.61; 3. Altamont, 4:43.73; 4. Water Canyon, 4:44.74; 5. Monticello, 4:55.46; 6. Milford, 4:59.61; 7. Bryce Valley, 5:10.40.

Sprint medley — 1. Panguitch, 4:38.67; 2. Rich, 4:47.58; 3. Monticello, 4:48.64; 4. Water Canyon, 4:52.71; 5. Bryce Valley, 4:53.33; 6. Milford, 4:55.88; 7. Valley, 4:56.96; 8. Altamont, 5:15.22.

High jump — 1. Mikki Prows, Escalante, 4’11; 2. Berlynn Black, Monticello, 4’11; 3. Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, 4’11; 4. Briannon Woolsey, Escalante, 4’09; 5. Emree Carter, Altamont, 4’09; 6. Lyllian Robertson, Manila, 4’05; 7. Brittyn Heaton, Valley, 4’05; 8. Mika Andersen, Rich, 4’05.

Long jump — 1. Aspen Thacker, Altamont, 15’07.50; 2. Tabetha Henrie, Panguitch, 14’10.00; 3. Mira Platt, Bryce Valley, 14’09.25; 4. Brittney Lamborn, Rich, 14’08.50; 5. Mya Young, Valley, 14’06.00; 6. Hadly Hendersen, Tabiona, 13’10.50; 7. Amy Morgan, Piute, 13’09.75; 8. Ambria Lutz, Rich, 13’09.00; 9. Ambria Giles, Wayne, 13’07.50.

Shot put — 1. JaLeana Tsosie, Milford, 33’06.00; 2. NayVee Williams, Milford, 32’06.25; 3. Presley Willden, Milford, 32’03.75; 4. Shania Mitchell, Whitehorse, 31’10.25; 5. Erica Jenson, Altamont, 31’06.00; 6. Kaelynn Cox, Panguitch, 31’01.25; 7. Jenilee Keener, Green River, 30’09.25; 8. Donique Ateen, Monument Valley, 30’00.25.

Discus — 1. Abbie Rhoades, Tabiona, 108’06.25; 2. Alexis Allen, Panguitch, 105’10.75; 3. Hailee Eyre, Panguitch, 96’05.50; 4. Madie Rhoades, Tabiona, 90’09.75; 5. Kaelynn Cox, Panguitch, 90’01.00; 6. Mikenna Holm, Milford, 88’08.50; 7. BreAnne Taylor, Altamont, 86’02.75; 8. Brayli Frandsen, Panguitch, 85’02.75; 9. Jocelyn Certonio, Panguitch, 83’06.25.

Javelin — 1. Jenilee Keener, Green River, 117’07.50; 2. JaLeana Tsosie, Milford, 106’04.75; 3. Kadee Harland, Panguitch, 105’02.25; 4. Kaelynn Cox, Panguitch, 104’06; 5. Hailee Eyre, Panguitch, 100’10.75; 6. Saki Yoneda, Mount Vernon, 100’03.50; 7. Abbie Rhoades, Tabiona, 97’04; 8. Josslyn Griffin, Panguitch, 97’03.25.