Perspective: Latter-day Saints should be depicted in more than disturbing true-crime shows

British filmmaker Tim Kirkby said about the new comedy he is directing, “It is a pleasure to roll around in the world of our anti-heroine Joyce McKinney.” Others have said Kirkby’s forthcoming film will “delight audiences worldwide” and they praised the “witty” script.

What’s the story that promises to so enchant audiences? It’s actually the tale of a woman who kidnapped and raped a Latter-day Saint missionary named Kirk Andersen.

And here’s something you won’t read in the lighthearted entertainment news about the project: It’s been reported that this same woman allegedly hit and killed a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor who was walking his dog in Los Angeles. She was declared unfit to stand trial and was ordered to a mental health facility, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.

But these details, like so many others, about “our anti-heroine” were omitted from media coverage of the film.

Can’t wait for this “riotous” movie, full of “zany twists,” based on the true story of a Mormon missionary who was, um… allegedly kidnapped and raped. https://t.co/g7TSL0lb6Z — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) May 10, 2022

It’s difficult to imagine how Hollywood ever greenlit a comedy based on a rape. But it seems Latter-day Saint crime stories are a burgeoning business these days. Even after “Murder Among the Mormons,” “Under the Banner of Heaven” and now this new project, “Sinner v. Saints,” there are evidently more in the works.

The horrifying story of Pleasant Grove mother Megan Huntsman strangling her six children in her predominately Latter-day Saint community is now being optioned by Netflix. In 2020, UCP (a division of NBC Universal) announcedthat the kidnapping of Jan Broberg in Pocatello, Idaho, would also be turned into a true-crime series.

It’s certainly nothing new for Hollywood to treat religious subjects through a tortured lens, but the show “Sinner v. Saints” is taking things in a disturbing direction. The director has said he plans to depict the story of “sex” on the big screen, when in fact Kirkby’s story is about rape.

It’s worth wondering where the outrage from the #MeToo movement has gone if a director gets little pushback for such an offensive mischaracterization. Then there’s the issue of McKinney’s mental health, which in itself should be reason enough not to make a comedy film about this story.

There’s no question that the Latter-day Saints are a “peculiar people,” but we aren’t so peculiar that crime should be our predominant representation in pop culture.

Mormons: it would be really cool to have Mormons represented in mainstream movies and TV



Hollywood: sure no problem



Mormons: wait no — gnome chompskys being weird little guys (@nihilists4jesus) May 10, 2022

Latter-day Saint history is also full of compelling, human stories. For example, Mauli Bonner produced the movie “His Name Is Green Flake,” which chronicles the story of Black pioneer Green Flake, deserves more attention than what it received. “The Other Side of Heaven,” Disney’s movie about a missionary who goes to Tonga, and “Jane and Emma,” a movie about the friendship between Jane Manning James and Emma Smith, are other examples of humanizing treatments. With a little creativity, Hollywood could produce more films like this, tapping into an audience that’s often disillusioned with how people of faith are depicted on the big screen.

What Angel Studios has done with “The Chosen” and other productions offers some proof that the fair treatment of faith on screen can be commercially viable. And yet, when it comes to Latter-day Saints, the entertainment industry seems determined to make either disturbing crime films or deeply offensive comedies. But maybe that says more about Hollywood than it does about the Latter-day Saints.