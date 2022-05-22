One of the biggest NBA news-breakers says his biggest scoop involved the Utah Jazz

Recently, major NBA news-breaker Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium was featured in a story by the New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel, and at the beginning of the piece, Charania is quoted as saying the biggest scoop he’s gotten among many involved the Utah Jazz.

That scoop would be when he was the one to first report that Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, 2020, news that was the catalyst in many ways for the United States to start shutting things down (the COVID-19 crisis had been declared a pandemic just earlier that day).

“When you break signings and trades and day-to-day NBA stuff, that’s on you to get things right. This was one where there are legal boundaries. There’s lawyers,” Charania is quoted as saying.

Charania shared that “I was sitting on the Rudy news for 90 minutes — an eternity in this world. The whole time I thought I was going to get beat.”

The rest of Glasspiegel’s piece details how Charania himself is a free agent this summer, as well as his meteoric rise in the business of breaking news — which involves his relationship with fellow NBA news-breaking giant Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“I’m passionate about the job I do and the people I work with,” Charania is quoted as saying, “and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”