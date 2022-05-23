The 2021 fiscal year was not all that kind to the Big 12 or Pac-12

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that COVID-19 wreaked havoc on college athletics finances during the summer and fall of 2020.

Football seasons were delayed and in many cases shortened, to say nothing of the many other sports that lost games and seasons.

Nearly two years later, there is now a clear understanding of exactly what impact the pandemic had on the Power Five conferences financially.

USA Today acquired the returns for the 2021 fiscal year from the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten and Pac-12 — the SEC released its return in February — and the results were eye-opening.

PM RT: Total revenue by conference for FY21, when ACC and SEC played the most football games and Pac-12 the least:

SEC: $833 M (+$105M vs. FY20)

B1G: $679.8 M (-$89M)

ACC: $578.3M (+82M)

Big 12: $356M (-$53M)

Pac-12: $343.5M (-$190M) https://t.co/ZoAiEZXG53 — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) May 21, 2022

Per USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz, only two conferences — the SEC and ACC — showed revenue increases.

The SEC showed total revenue of just over $833 million, a $105 million increase over what the conference reported for 2020 (fiscal year).

The ACC improved by nearly $82 million, nearing $578 million in total.

Not coincidentally, both the SEC and ACC played full football seasons, or close to it (the ACC played 11 regular season games, folding Notre Dame into the conference as a full member for only the 2020 season).

The Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 — all of which delayed their 2020 football seasons and subsequently played fewer games — saw significant revenue decreases.

The Big Ten saw revenue drop by $53 million, while the Big 12 suffered an $89 million drop and Pac-12 suffered a jaw-dropping drop of $190 million.

How much did conferences pay out to individual schools?