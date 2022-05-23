Facebook Twitter
Monday, May 23, 2022 
BYU Basketball Sports Brigham Young

Amari Whiting gets featured by ESPN in highlight video

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE Amari Whiting gets featured by ESPN in highlight video
Amber Whiting spent four seasons coaching at Burley High in Idaho.

Amber, left, and Amari Whiting during a game for Burley High School

BYU

It’s been an incredibly eventful past couple of days for the Whiting family of Idaho.

On Wednesday, of course, mom Amber Whiting was named head coach of the BYU women’s basketball program, and then on Sunday, daughter Amari was featured in a highlight video shared on ESPN social media channels.

Amari Whiting was playing at a top event in South Carolina for her AAU team that is directed by Utah native and women’s basketball legend Natalie Williams — who was recently named the general manager of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces — and coached by her mom.

Amari Whiting, as has been discussed a great deal since her mom was hired by BYU, is one of the top players in the country in the class of 2023 and committed to play collegiately for the Oregon Ducks.

