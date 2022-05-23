It’s official: Arby’s has released a burger

For the first time in the company’s 60-year history, Arby’s announced that it will be adding a burger to its menu for a limited time, from Monday through July 31, according to CNN.
“Highest quality” burger yet: Arby’s claims that this will be the “highest quality burger the market has seen yet,” via CNN.
- “As the meat experts, we’ve spent over two years of dedicated research and development to deliver a premium burger that redefines what’s possible from a drive through,” said Arby’s chief marketing officer, Patrick Schwing, according to Restaurant Business.
The contents: The burger will be a blend of wagyu and ground beef, complemented by American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles, sandwiched between “a special burger sauce on a toasted buttery brioche bun,” according to Arby’s.
- There will also be an option to add bacon and/or ranch dressing.
A bigger burger: For $5.99, Arby’s burger is 50% larger than the McDonald’s Quarter Pounder, weighing 6.4 ounces, reported Axios.
- Arby’s will be using a fine dining cooking technique called sous-vide, where the burger is cooked over low heat for long periods of time, resulting in a crispy edge with a soft, slightly pink middle, according to Restaurant Business.
- “Instead of focusing on making billions of mediocre burgers, we’re taking a stance on high-quality meat that deserves to be cooked properly,” said Schwing in a statement to Axios.
Why Utah housing market is ‘very low risk’ for price drops — while other parts of the West are ‘high risk’
U.S. should prepare for a ‘cornered, delusional’ Vladimir Putin using nuclear weapons, Mitt Romney says