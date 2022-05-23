It’s official: Arby’s has released a burger

For the first time in the company’s 60-year history, Arby’s announced that it will be adding a burger to its menu for a limited time, from Monday through July 31, according to CNN.

“Highest quality” burger yet: Arby’s claims that this will be the “highest quality burger the market has seen yet,” via CNN.



“As the meat experts, we’ve spent over two years of dedicated research and development to deliver a premium burger that redefines what’s possible from a drive through,” said Arby’s chief marketing officer, Patrick Schwing, according to Restaurant Business.

The contents: The burger will be a blend of wagyu and ground beef, complemented by American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles, sandwiched between “a special burger sauce on a toasted buttery brioche bun,” according to Arby’s.

There will also be an option to add bacon and/or ranch dressing.

A bigger burger: For $5.99, Arby’s burger is 50% larger than the McDonald’s Quarter Pounder, weighing 6.4 ounces, reported Axios.

