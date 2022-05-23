Facebook Twitter
It’s official: Arby’s has released a burger

For the first time in the company’s history, Arby’s will be serving a burger for a limited time

By Ashley Nash
   
This March 1, 2010, file photo shows an Arby’s restaurant sign in Cutler Bay, Fla.

Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press

For the first time in the company’s 60-year history, Arby’s announced that it will be adding a burger to its menu for a limited time, from Monday through July 31, according to CNN.

“Highest quality” burger yet: Arby’s claims that this will be the “highest quality burger the market has seen yet,” via CNN.

  • “As the meat experts, we’ve spent over two years of dedicated research and development to deliver a premium burger that redefines what’s possible from a drive through,” said Arby’s chief marketing officer, Patrick Schwing, according to Restaurant Business.

The contents: The burger will be a blend of wagyu and ground beef, complemented by American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles, sandwiched between “a special burger sauce on a toasted buttery brioche bun,” according to Arby’s.

  • There will also be an option to add bacon and/or ranch dressing.

A bigger burger: For $5.99, Arby’s burger is 50% larger than the McDonald’s Quarter Pounder, weighing 6.4 ounces, reported Axios.

  • Arby’s will be using a fine dining cooking technique called sous-vide, where the burger is cooked over low heat for long periods of time, resulting in a crispy edge with a soft, slightly pink middle, according to Restaurant Business.
  • “Instead of focusing on making billions of mediocre burgers, we’re taking a stance on high-quality meat that deserves to be cooked properly,” said Schwing in a statement to Axios.

