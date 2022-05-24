Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | 
High School Softball Sports High School Sports

High school softball: Spanish Fork, Lehi win a pair at 5A state tournament behind great pitching performances

James Edward By James Edward
   
SHARE High school softball: Spanish Fork, Lehi win a pair at 5A state tournament behind great pitching performances
merlin_2925189.jpg

Spanish Fork’s J’Amy Davis slides safely into third base as Wasatch High’s Aubreana Post tries to get her out during the winners bracket of the 5A softball championship at the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Spanish Fork won 9-0.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Pitching wins championships in softball, and No. 1 seed Spanish Fork and No. 7 seed Lehi are one win away from a championship series showdown because of that strong pitching.

Spanish Fork ace Avery Sapp pitched 14 innings of scoreless softball in the 5A state tournament at Cottonwood Complex on Tuesday, striking out 26 total batters in shutout wins over Timpanogos and Wasatch.

Lehi’s Grace Humes and Emerson Fuller combined on a great day in the circle for the Pioneers, with Humes striking out seven in a one-hitter against Bonneville and then Fuller striking out three in a four-hit victory over Uintah.

Both teams will return to the diamond on Wednesday afternoon knowing one more victory books their place in the three-game state championship series at BYU on Thursday and Friday.

With the way Sapp has pitched in two state tournament games last week and two more on Tuesday, it’s going to be tough for anyone to dethrone the defending champion Dons.

merlin_2925199.jpg

Spanish Fork’s Avery Sapp pitches to Wasatch in the winners bracket of the 5A softball championship at the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Spanish Fork won 9-0.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
1 of 10
merlin_2925197.jpg

Spanish Fork’s Sydney Warner bunts the ball during a softball game against Wasatch in the winners bracket of the 5A softball championship at the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Spanish Fork won 9-0.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
2 of 10
merlin_2925191.jpg

Spanish Fork’s J’Amy Davis runs to third base during a game against Wasatch in the winners bracket of the 5A softball championship at the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Spanish Fork won 9-0.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
3 of 10
merlin_2925189.jpg

Spanish Fork’s J’Amy Davis slides safely into third base as Wasatch High’s Aubreana Post tries to get her out during the winners bracket of the 5A softball championship at the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Spanish Fork won 9-0.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
4 of 10
merlin_2925187.jpg

Spanish Fork plays Wasatch in the winners bracket of the 5A softball championship at the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Spanish Fork won 9-0.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
5 of 10
merlin_2925185.jpg

Spanish Fork plays Wasatch in the winners bracket of the 5A softball championship at the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Spanish Fork won 9-0.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
6 of 10
merlin_2925183.jpg

Spanish Fork plays Wasatch in the winners bracket of the 5A softball championship at the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Spanish Fork won 9-0.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
7 of 10
merlin_2925181.jpg

Spanish Fork plays Wasatch in the winners bracket of the 5A softball championship at the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Spanish Fork won 9-0.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
8 of 10
merlin_2925179.jpg

Spanish Fork plays Wasatch in the winners bracket of the 5A softball championship at the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Spanish Fork won 9-0.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
9 of 10
merlin_2925177.jpg

Spanish Fork plays Wasatch in the winners bracket of the 5A softball championship at the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Spanish Fork won 9-0.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
10 of 10
merlin_2925199.jpg
merlin_2925197.jpg
merlin_2925191.jpg
merlin_2925189.jpg
merlin_2925187.jpg
merlin_2925185.jpg
merlin_2925183.jpg
merlin_2925181.jpg
merlin_2925179.jpg
merlin_2925177.jpg

Sapp has struck out 52 batters in 27 innings the past four games.

Against Timpanogos in Spanish Fork’s first game she struck out 16 and then in the winner’s bracket game against Wasatch she fanned 10 more.

“She wanted this game bad, so could see with her emotions, she really wanted this, this was a big game right here for us,” said Spanish Fork coach Natalie Jarvis.

Sapp helped her own cause with a double and home run in the first game and then another double in the second game.

Jarvis thought her team might’ve got caught overlooking underdog Timpanogos a bit in the first game, but thought collectively everyone was much more dialed in against Wasatch.

The Wasps beat Bountiful in their first game on Tuesday, and did a nice job hanging with Spanish Fork early in its second game only trailing 2-0 through four innings.

Spanish Fork third baseman Peyton Hall said her team feels very comfortable with any lead, no matter how big or small, with Sapp pitching.

Related

“We’ve had a few where it’s been close until the end and I feel like we can usually keep it calm, just because we all have so much trust in Avery and how good she is,” said Hall.

Spanish Fork started to pull away with four runs in the fifth inning and then Hall provided the dagger with a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth, her state-leading 19th home run of the season.

Spanish Fork plays again at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday against the winner of the 10:30 a.m. elimination game between Wasatch and Bountiful.

Lehi is in a similar position, awaiting the winner of the Springville-Uintah elimination game at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

merlin_2925195.jpg

Lehi celebrates beating Uintah in the winners bracket of the 5A softball championship at the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Lehi won 7-3.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
1 of 6
merlin_2925193.jpg

Lehi’s Emerson Fuller pitches to Uintah in the winners bracket of the 5A softball championship at the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Lehi won 7-3.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
2 of 6
merlin_2925175.jpg

Uintah plays Lehi in the winners bracket of the 5A softball championship at the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Lehi won 7-3.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
3 of 6
merlin_2925173.jpg

Uintah plays Lehi in the winners bracket of the 5A softball championship at the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Lehi won 7-3.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
4 of 6
merlin_2925171.jpg

Uintah plays Lehi in the winners bracket of the 5A softball championship at the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Lehi won 7-3.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
5 of 6
merlin_2925169.jpg

Uintah plays Lehi in the winners bracket of the 5A softball championship at the Larry H. Miller Softball Complex in Millcreek on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Lehi won 7-3.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
6 of 6
merlin_2925195.jpg
merlin_2925193.jpg
merlin_2925175.jpg
merlin_2925173.jpg
merlin_2925171.jpg
merlin_2925169.jpg

Lehi stayed on the winners side of the 5A lower bracket with a 1-0 win over Bonneville and then a 7-3 win over Uintah.

Humes only allowed one hit in the Bonneville victory, with Madison Salisbury doubling home the game’s only run in the top of the seventh inning.

Salisbury’s double seemed to wake up Lehi’s offense as it tagged Uintah’s pitcher early in the next game scoring in each of the first three innings and building the 5-0 lead.

“We knew Uintah was going to throw a little bit faster, and we do a little bit better with timing those pitches up,” said Lehi coach Tim Kennedy.

Jamisyn Heaton provided the big hit in the first inning with a two-run homer to left as she finished the game going 4 for 4 with a double and home run.

Lehi maintained the 5-0 lead until the bottom of the sixth inning when Uintah’s Ari Siddoway ripped a three-run home run to left center cutting the deficit to 5-3.

Lehi quickly added two insurance runs in the seventh on a two-run single by Heaton and then Fuller set Uintah’s batters down in order to cap a perfect day for the Pioneers.

Next Up In Sports
Steve Kerr and Jason Kidd spoke on the Texas school shooting. Here’s what they said
High school girls lacrosse: Park City and Olympus cruise to semifinal wins, will rematch in 5A title game
High school girls lacrosse: 6A/5A/4A state tournament scores and schedules
A trio of future BYU gymnasts left their mark at Level 10 nationals
Here’s what’s at stake when Cougars face LMU in WCC tourney opener
This Utah State player is rated one of the top remaining talents still in the transfer portal