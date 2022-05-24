A trio of future BYU gymnasts performed well at Level 10 nationals

If the performances at Level 10 nationals are any indication, the future of BYU gymnastics is bright.

Three future Cougars — Kylie Eaquinto, Ava Jorgensen and Brynlee Anderson — competed on the national stage from May 13-15 in Mesa, Arizona, and held their own alongside some of the nation’s best future collegiate gymnasts.

Each gymnast finished in the top-six in the all-around in their respective sessions, Eaquinto in Senior E, Jorgensen in Senior C and Anderson in Senior B.

How did BYU signee Kylie Eaquinto do at Level 10 nationals?

The Senior D, E and F sessions were comprised primarily of 2022 high school seniors who will compete as freshmen in college in 2023.

Eaquinto recorded a 38.325 in the all-around, good for sixth place in the Senior E session.

She finished behind only five star Michigan State signee Nikki Smith, five star Stanford signee Anna Roberts, four star Penn State signee Amani Herring, uncommitted four star recruit Sydney Morris and five star Penn State signee Ava Piedrahita (star rankings are courtesy of College Gym News).

Eaquinto performed best on the power events — floor exercise and vault — scoring a 9.725 and a 9.675, respectively.

A four-star recruit, Eaquinto didn’t finish in the top 10 in the all-around for those in the class of 2022, but was in the top 20 overall, tied at No. 19 with four-star LSU signee Bryce Wilson.

Eaquinto is one of three 2022 Cougars signees, along with Morgan Trevor and Maddie Patton.

“We are super excited about these three new girls,” BYU head coach Guard Young said in a statement. “It was amazing visiting their home gyms and seeing them in their elements this past summer.

“Texas is an amazing place to recruit from and we found two great girls (Trevor and Patton) from there. We are also excited to keep local talent in our program with Kylie being from Orem.”

How did BYU commit Ava Jorgensen do at Level 10 nationals?

The Senior A, B and C sessions were populated primarily by 2023 recruits — members of the 2023 class will begin competing collegiately in 2024 — and Jorgensen more than held her own in the Senior C session.

Jorgensen scored a 38.250 in the all-around, excelling on uneven bars (9.700) and vault (9.675). She finished third in her session, behind only Arkansas commit Priscilla Park and North Carolina commit Neve King.

In competition against all 2023 gymnasts, Jorgensen finished tied for No. 12 with uncommitted Devyn Valuch.

Jorgensen is one of five 2023 gymnasts currently committed to BYU.

How did BYU commit Brynlee Anderson do at Level 10 nationals?

Arguably no future BYU gymnast had a better showing at nationals than Anderson. A 2023 commit, Anderson tied for second place in the Senior B session, with an all-around score of 38.475.

Anderson tied for fourth overall among 2023 competitors, with Missouri commit Kaia Tanskanen, aforementioned Arkansas commit Park and uncommitted Makayla Tucker, behind only Alabama commits Lily Smith and Chloe LaCoursiere and Oklahoma commit Julianne Huff.

Anderson was at her best on floor (9.700) and beam (9.650), but also showed few weaknesses across all four events.

She was included by College Gym News’ Talitha Ilacqua in a listing of gymnasts who left marks on the competition, with Anderson’s ability on beam singled out.

“Beam is always the make or break event, and Andersen will bring a beautiful set to Provo,” Ilacqua wrote. “Her toe point stands out in particular.”