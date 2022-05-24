Former BYU RB Ty’Son Williams signs with the Indianapolis Colts

Ty’Son Williams did not stay on the NFL free agent market long.

Two weeks after the Baltimore Ravens withdrew his exclusive rights tender, making him a free agent, the former BYU running back was signed by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

Who is Ty’Son Williams?

The 6-foot, 220-pound back spent the past two seasons on the Ravens roster after going undrafted in 2020.

Following a 2020 season where he spent much of the year on the practice squad, Williams earned his first significant snaps during the 2021 season.

Last year, he played in 13 games and started three for the Ravens.

He finished the 2021 with 35 carries for 185 yards and a touchdown. He also caught nine passes for 84 yards.

After playing 50% of Baltimore’s offensive snaps over the first three weeks, though, Williams fell out of the running back rotation as the season went on as veteran back Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray took the majority of the running back snaps.

How does Ty’Son Williams fit in with the Indianapolis Colts?

Williams will have to some work to do to find a role in the Indianapolis running backs room.

The Colts are led in the backfield by first-team All-Pro Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for a league-high 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

There are five other running backs currently on the Indianapolis roster, including Phillip Lindsay, who signed with the team last week and once had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Denver Broncos.

The team’s other backs include two multiyear Colts backups — sixth-year back Nyheim Hines and third-year pro Deon Jackson — and two rookies — CJ Verdell and D’vonte Price.