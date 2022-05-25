There are times, driving in the West, when the distance from point A to point B seems to expand, no matter how many miles you travel to shrink it. The mountain range or sagebrush or red rocks scroll by on an endless loop, and the next town only seems to get farther away.

Eventually the ergonomics fail. The lower back gives in. The steering wheel grows ever sharper on the palms. Most of all, the stomach stirs. But here it comes, on the next bend. A high-carb oasis. A place to stop and let the family pour out of the car and into a booth. The slap of the menu on the table. The waitress who calls everyone — mom, dad, the kids — hon. Then, sweet relief. The eggs any way you like. The BLT stacked so high it’s javelined with what seems like the whole box of toothpicks. The strawberry shake as cold as an ice planet.

The point is, there’s nothing like a summer road trip in the Intermountain West, and besides the enviable Instagram wall of scenery at every turn, the best parts are the eating spots in between. So earlier this year, Deseret Magazine staff fanned out across the land to discover or rediscover the Intermountain West’s most iconic greasy spoons, cafes, steakhouses and diners. Here are the delicious, odometer-punishing, noncardiologist-approved results:



This story appears in the June issue of Deseret Magazine. Learn more about how to subscribe.

