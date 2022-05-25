Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | 
The West Magazine Food

Cheeseburgers in Western paradise

Behold the Intermountain West’s 10 most legendary diners because nothing satisfies quite like a burger or stack of pancakes at the end of a long stretch of asphalt

Ethan Bauer By Ethan BauerBenoît MorenneChad Nielsen and Ciara O’Rourke
   
SHARE Cheeseburgers in Western paradise
Cheeseburgers_in_Western_paradise.jpg

Studio Muti for the Deseret News

Diners_Logo_3.png

There are times, driving in the West, when the distance from point A to point B seems to expand, no matter how many miles you travel to shrink it. The mountain range or sagebrush or red rocks scroll by on an endless loop, and the next town only seems to get farther away.

Eventually the ergonomics fail. The lower back gives in. The steering wheel grows ever sharper on the palms. Most of all, the stomach stirs. But here it comes, on the next bend. A high-carb oasis. A place to stop and let the family pour out of the car and into a booth. The slap of the menu on the table. The waitress who calls everyone — mom, dad, the kids — hon. Then, sweet relief. The eggs any way you like. The BLT stacked so high it’s javelined with what seems like the whole box of toothpicks. The strawberry shake as cold as an ice planet.

The point is, there’s nothing like a summer road trip in the Intermountain West, and besides the enviable Instagram wall of scenery at every turn, the best parts are the eating spots in between. So earlier this year, Deseret Magazine staff fanned out across the land to discover or rediscover the Intermountain West’s most iconic greasy spoons, cafes, steakhouses and diners. Here are the delicious, odometer-punishing, noncardiologist-approved results:

This story appears in the June issue of Deseret MagazineLearn more about how to subscribe.

Next Up In Utah
Curtis, Moore, Owens, Romney — but not Lee — among Utah politicians blacklisted from Russia
What Mitt Romney says about gun laws in wake of Texas school shooting
Opinion: Texas politicians are yelling about gun violence — but what are their solutions?
CDC confirms two Salt Lake County monkeypox cases, officials say
The gunman at Texas elementary was 18. Now a Utah lawmaker wants to raise gun purchase age limit to 21
What New Zealand’s Prime Minister said about the Texas school shooting