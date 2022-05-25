Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | 
High School Softball Sports High School Sports

High school softball: Lehi rallies in dramatic fashion to advance to 5A championship series, will face No. 1 Spanish Fork

James Edward By James Edward
   
SHARE High school softball: Lehi rallies in dramatic fashion to advance to 5A championship series, will face No. 1 Spanish Fork
merlin_2925347.jpg

Lehi and Springville compete in the 5A softball state championships at the Cottonwood Complex in Millcreek on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Lehi only led for one of the 14 innings it played in the 5A state tournament on Wednesday, but it was the most important one.

With Lehi trailing by two and down to its final outs of the season, Sophie Bliss smacked a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning as Lehi rallied past Springville in dramatic fashion for the 4-2 victory at the Cottonwood Complex in Millcreek.

Jamisyn Heaton added an RBI single for an insurance run as the Pioneers celebrated and advanced to the best-of-3 5A state championship series which gets underway on Thursday at BYU at 4:30 p.m.

Lehi will face No. 1 seed and defending state champion Spanish Fork, which blanked Bountiful 3-0 on Wednesday to advance to the final.

Lehi had to work much harder than that to secure its place in the first-ever Utah high school softball state championship game to be played at a college venue.

The Pioneers arrived at the diamond on Wednesday in the winners bracket, and needing just one victory to move onto the final. Springville, meanwhile arrived in the one-loss bracket, and first needed to beat Uintah 9-3 to give itself a shot of beating Lehi twice.

The Red Devils did exactly that in the first game, using a big five-run third inning to jump all over Lehi for the 7-3 win. Tyler Haveron provided the big hits as she drove in three runs and went 3 for 4 at the plate.

In the second game, Springville went up 1-0 on an RBI single by Emma Liddiard in the fourth inning and then another by Brooklynn Richardson in the fifth. It maintained that lead into the seventh as Lehi struggled to string any big hits together.

merlin_2925341.jpg

Spanish Fork’s Avery Sapp pitches against Bountiful in the 5A softball state championships at the Cottonwood Complex in Millcreek on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
1 of 6
merlin_2925349.jpg

Lehi and Springville compete in the 5A softball state championships at the Cottonwood Complex in Millcreek on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
2 of 6
merlin_2925345.jpg

Springville’s Ryann Haveron pitches against Lehi in the 5A softball state championships at the Cottonwood Complex in Millcreek on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
3 of 6
merlin_2925347.jpg

Lehi and Springville compete in the 5A softball state championships at the Cottonwood Complex in Millcreek on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
4 of 6
merlin_2925343.jpg

Spanish Fork and Bountiful compete in the 5A softball state championships at the Cottonwood Complex in Millcreek on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
5 of 6
merlin_2925339.jpg

Bountiful’s Eva Stoddard pitches against Spanish Fork in the 5A softball state championships at the Cottonwood Complex in Millcreek on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
6 of 6
merlin_2925341.jpg
merlin_2925349.jpg
merlin_2925345.jpg
merlin_2925347.jpg
merlin_2925343.jpg
merlin_2925339.jpg

That changed in the seventh as Grace Humes and Madison Salisbury reached on back-to-back singles, setting the table for Bliss who smashed a home run over the left-field wall giving Lehi its first lead of the day.

Lehi will now face a Spanish Fork team it hasn’t faced in three years in the state championship.

The top-seeded Dons recorded their third-straight shutout playoff victory on Wednesday as Avery Sapp struck out 11 and only allowed two hits.

It took the offense a while to get going, with Peyton Hall and Jade Romero singling home runs in the bottom of the sixth which gave Sapp a few extra insurance runs heading into the seventh. Until then, Peyton Hall’s state-leading 20th home run in the first inning had been the only scoring of the game.

A one-run lead should always be good enough in Sapp’s mind.

“I trust my team, I know we’re going to put our best out there. Even with a 1-0 ballgame, I trust my defense, I never really get worried in that situation,” said Sapp, who’s recorded double-digit strikeouts in all five of Spanish Fork’s playoff wins.

Sapp said the constant communication with catcher Ashlyn Losee is always a big part of her success.

“My change-up was working well, rise ball was working well, but I just think overall me and Ashlyn’s communication helped us out a little bit,” Losee said. “We just talked through everything, see what we wanted to have our game plan be, see what we wanted to have our game plan be, see what we wanted to throw next. It was always different.”

Next Up In Sports
High school boys lacrosse: American Fork, Corner Canyon defeat Davis and Weber, will meet in 6A championship
High school baseball: Riverton’s impressive pitching, American Fork’s potent offense lead schools into 6A state title series
A conversation with Gary Sheide — ‘the guy that got it all started’
Trevor Walk’s last-second goal gives No. 18 seed Herriman the 6A state title
High school softball: West wins 3 to advance to 6A championship series, will face top seed and defending champ Riverton
High school boys lacrosse: Olympus, Park City victorious, will meet in 5A state title game