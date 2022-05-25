Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | 
Have you seen this? Former BYU DL scores ‘big man touchdown’ in new pro football league — on his birthday

Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile (48) hurries Houston Cougars quarterback John O’Korn (5) in Provo Thursday, Sept. 11, 2014.

In the category of “(kind of) oldie but goodie,” former BYU defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile on Sunday scored on one of football fans’ favorite plays, the “big man touchdown.”

Better yet, it came on his 27th birthday.

Playing for the Houston Gamblers of the United States Football League in its first season of existence against the New Jersey Generals, Laulile scooped up a fumble caused by teammate Chris Odom and rumbled 59 yards to the end zone for the score.

The touchdown put the Gamblers up 25-19 with under six minutes to play, but the Generals rallied to win 26-25 as Houston fell to 1-5 on the season.

It was Laulile’s second fumble recovery of the day.

Laulile played for BYU from 2013-2016. Since then he has had stints with the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints but never actually appeared in a game for either team, and he also spent time with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL before getting drafted by the Gamblers.

There are four weeks remaining in the USFL’s regular season.

