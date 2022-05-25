Colin Kaepernick reportedly has a workout with the Raiders. Here’s what we know

Colin Kaepernick finally has a workout with an NFL team.

The onetime San Francisco 49ers QB will work out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, multiple national news outlets reported.

It’s his first workout with an NFL team since he last played in 2016, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who broke the news.

How is Colin Kaepernick connected to the Las Vegas Raiders?

Last month, Raiders owner Mark Davis voiced his support for Kaepernick returning to the NFL in an interview with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” he said. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

Several national media outlets also highlighted another link between Kaepernick and Las Vegas: Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi was an assistant coach with the 49ers from 2013-16 when Kaepernick played there.

Why isn’t Colin Kaepernick playing in the NFL?

The 34-year-old Kaepernick last played in the NFL during the 2016 season.

That was the year he began kneeling during the United States national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

He went unsigned following that season.

Last month, Kaepernick told the “I Am Athlete” podcast he sees his values more aligned with today’s NFL while outlining why he believes his return to the NFL would benefit both sides.

“You have ‘End Racism’ in the back of your end zone. You have ‘Black Lives Matter’ on your helmet. Everything I’ve said should be in alignment with what you’re saying publicly,” he said, per ESPN. “It’s a $16 billion business. When I first took a knee, my jersey went to No. 1. When I did the deal with Nike, their value increased by $6 billion. $6 billion. With a B.

“... So if you’re talking about the business side, it shows (it’s) beneficial. If you’re talking about the playing side, come in, let me compete. You can evaluate me from there. The NFL’s supposed to be a meritocracy. Come in, let me compete. If I’m not good enough, get rid of me. But let me come in and show you.”

What’s happened with Colin Kaepernick since he last played?

Kaepernick visited Seattle to meet with the Seahawks in 2017, though the team ultimately didn’t sign him, per Schefter.

He worked out in front of NFL teams in 2019, per NFL.com, but nothing came of that.

In 2020, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell encouraged teams to sign the quarterback, per Axios.com.

He also recently threw in front of NFL scouts during halftime of Michigan’s spring game, per NFL.com.

“Yeah. I know I have to find my way back in,” Kaepernick said after Michigan’s spring game, per NFL.com’s Grant Gordon. “So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup that’s fine, but that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door.”

What has Colin Kaepernick accomplished in his NFL career?

Kaepernick went 28-30 as a starter in his six seasons with the 49ers — that included two trips to the playoffs with him as the starter — after San Francisco took him as a second-round pick in 2011.

He’s thrown for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in his pro career, while completing 59.8% of his passes.

Kaepernick has also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career, averaging more than 450 yards during his five years as a starter.

He nearly led San Francisco to a title as a second-year quarterback. Kaepernick took over for an injured Alex Smith midseason in 2012 and led the team to Super Bowl XLVII, where they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.

What other quarterbacks do the Las Vegas Raiders have on their roster?