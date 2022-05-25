Former Utah Ute Carson Tabaracci is transferring to a major Pac-12 rival

When true freshman and Utah native Carson Tabaracci announced in late April that he would be leaving the Utah Utes and entering the transfer portal, it was seen as a significant loss, as he had already started to make his presence felt in spring ball.

On Wednesday, Tabaracci announced his transfer destination, and it’s to one of the Utes’ primary rivals in the Pac-12, the USC Trojans.

Tabaracci, who graduated from Park City High, made the announcement on social media.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Tabaracci was excellent on both sides of the ball in high school, but was starting to settle in at linebacker alongside fellow true freshmen Lander Barton and Justin Medlock before he announced his intention to transfer.

While at Park City High, Tabaracci received scholarship offers from programs around the country.

According to 247 Sports, he took an official visit to three schools before committing and signing with the Utes: Utah, USC and Notre Dame.

