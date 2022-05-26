Facebook Twitter
BYU, Utah, Utah State football announce 2022 early-season game information

Utah’s season opener at Florida on Sept. 3 will kick off at 5 p.m. MDT and be broadcast on ESPN, as broadcast plans were released for several weeks of the upcoming college football season.

Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press

Kickoff times and TV designations for several weeks of the 2022 college football season were announced Thursday, particularly for games in the early portion of the season. 

That means BYU, Utah and Utah State football fans can start penciling in the game times on their calendars for this fall.

What games did Utah announce broadcast plans for?

  • The Utes now have four game times set.
  • That includes the Utes’ season opener at Florida on Sept. 3, which will kick off at 5 p.m. MDT and be broadcast on ESPN.
  • Utah’s home opener against Southern Utah on Sept. 10 will begin at 10:30 a.m. and air on the Pac-12 Networks.
  • The Utes’ home game against San Diego State on Sept. 17 will start at 8 p.m. and air on ESPN2.
  • Utah’s Thursday night game at Washington State on Oct. 27 will kick off at 8 p.m. and be televised on FS1.

2022 Utah football schedule
Date Opponent Time TV
Sept. 3 at Florida 5 p.m. MDT ESPN
Sept. 10 Southern Utah 11:30 a.m. Pac-12 Networks
Sept. 17 San Diego State 8 p.m. ESPN2
Sept. 24 at Arizona State TBD TBD
Oct. 1 Oregon State TBD TBD
Oct. 8 at UCLA TBD TBD
Oct. 15 USC TBD TBD
Oct. 27 at Washington State 8 p.m. FS1
Nov. 5 Arizona TBD TBD
Nov. 12 Stanford TBD TBD
Nov. 19 at Oregon TBD TBD
Nov. 26 at Colorado TBD TBD

What games did BYU announce broadcast plans for?

  • BYU now has broadcast plans announced for 10 of its 12 games, including all six of the team’s home games.
  • Broadcast plans were also announced for two road games.
  • BYU’s season opener at South Florida will begin at 2 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPNU.
  • The Cougars’ home opener against Baylor on Sept. 10 will kick off at 8:15 p.m. and be shown on ESPN.
  • BYU’s road game at Oregon on Sept. 17 will start at 1:30 p.m. and air on Fox.
  • The Cougars’ home game against Utah State on Thursday, Sept. 29, will begin at 6 p.m. and broadcast on ESPN.
  • BYU’s game at Boise State on Nov. 5 will be broadcast on Fox, FS1 or FS2, though no game time was set. 

2022 BYU football schedule
Date Opponent Time TV
Sept. 3 at South Florida 2 p.m. MDT ESPNU
Sept. 10 Baylor 8:15 p.m. ESPN
Sept. 17 at Oregon 1:30 p.m. Fox
Sept. 24 Wyoming TBD ESPN Networks
Sept. 29 Utah State 6 p.m. ESPN
Oct. 8 vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas) 5:30 p.m. NBC
Oct. 15 Arkansas TBD ESPN Networks
Oct. 22 at Liberty TBD TBD
Oct. 28 East Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN2
Nov. 5 at Boise State TBD Fox, FS1 or FS2
Nov. 19 Utah Tech 1:30 p.m. BYUtv & ESPN3
Nov. 26 at Stanford TBD TBD

What games did Utah State announce broadcast plans for?

  • One day after it was announced Utah State’s game at Boise State on Nov. 25 would start at 10 a.m. and be broadcast on CBS, game info was released for nine other Aggie contests.
  • Among them, USU’s season opener against Connecticut on Aug. 27 will kick off at 2 p.m. and be televised on FS1.
  • The Aggies will then face Alabama on the road on Sept. 3 at 5:30 p.m., with the game broadcast on the SEC Network.
  • Utah State will kick off Mountain West Conference play against UNLV on Sept. 24, with kickoff at 5 p.m. and be televised on CBS Sports Network.
  • The Aggies will appear on CBS Sports Network three times and on Fox Sports Network stations four times.

2022 Utah State football schedule
Date Opponent Time TV
Aug. 27 Connecticut 2 p.m. MDT FS1
Sept. 3 at Alabama 5:30 p.m. SEC Network
Sept. 10 Weber State TBD TBD
Sept. 24 UNLV 5 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Sept. 29 at BYU 6 p.m. ESPN
Oct. 8 Air Force TBD Fox Sports Networks
Oct. 15 at Colorado State 5 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Oct. 22 at Wyoming TBD Fox Sports Networks
Nov. 5 New Mexico 1:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network
Nov. 12 at Hawaii TBD TBD
Nov. 19 San Jose State TBD Fox Sports Networks
Nov. 25 at Boise State 10 a.m. CBS

