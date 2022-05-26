BYU, Utah, Utah State football announce 2022 early-season game information

Kickoff times and TV designations for several weeks of the 2022 college football season were announced Thursday, particularly for games in the early portion of the season.

That means BYU, Utah and Utah State football fans can start penciling in the game times on their calendars for this fall.

What games did Utah announce broadcast plans for?

The Utes now have four game times set.

That includes the Utes’ season opener at Florida on Sept. 3, which will kick off at 5 p.m. MDT and be broadcast on ESPN.

Utah’s home opener against Southern Utah on Sept. 10 will begin at 10:30 a.m. and air on the Pac-12 Networks.

The Utes’ home game against San Diego State on Sept. 17 will start at 8 p.m. and air on ESPN2.

Utah’s Thursday night game at Washington State on Oct. 27 will kick off at 8 p.m. and be televised on FS1.

2022 Utah football schedule Date Opponent Time TV Sept. 3 at Florida 5 p.m. MDT ESPN Sept. 10 Southern Utah 11:30 a.m. Pac-12 Networks Sept. 17 San Diego State 8 p.m. ESPN2 Sept. 24 at Arizona State TBD TBD Oct. 1 Oregon State TBD TBD Oct. 8 at UCLA TBD TBD Oct. 15 USC TBD TBD Oct. 27 at Washington State 8 p.m. FS1 Nov. 5 Arizona TBD TBD Nov. 12 Stanford TBD TBD Nov. 19 at Oregon TBD TBD Nov. 26 at Colorado TBD TBD

What games did BYU announce broadcast plans for?

BYU now has broadcast plans announced for 10 of its 12 games, including all six of the team’s home games.

Broadcast plans were also announced for two road games.

BYU’s season opener at South Florida will begin at 2 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPNU.

The Cougars’ home opener against Baylor on Sept. 10 will kick off at 8:15 p.m. and be shown on ESPN.

BYU’s road game at Oregon on Sept. 17 will start at 1:30 p.m. and air on Fox.

The Cougars’ home game against Utah State on Thursday, Sept. 29, will begin at 6 p.m. and broadcast on ESPN.

BYU’s game at Boise State on Nov. 5 will be broadcast on Fox, FS1 or FS2, though no game time was set.

2022 BYU football schedule Date Opponent Time TV Sept. 3 at South Florida 2 p.m. MDT ESPNU Sept. 10 Baylor 8:15 p.m. ESPN Sept. 17 at Oregon 1:30 p.m. Fox Sept. 24 Wyoming TBD ESPN Networks Sept. 29 Utah State 6 p.m. ESPN Oct. 8 vs. Notre Dame (Las Vegas) 5:30 p.m. NBC Oct. 15 Arkansas TBD ESPN Networks Oct. 22 at Liberty TBD TBD Oct. 28 East Carolina 6 p.m. ESPN2 Nov. 5 at Boise State TBD Fox, FS1 or FS2 Nov. 19 Utah Tech 1:30 p.m. BYUtv & ESPN3 Nov. 26 at Stanford TBD TBD

What games did Utah State announce broadcast plans for?

One day after it was announced Utah State’s game at Boise State on Nov. 25 would start at 10 a.m. and be broadcast on CBS, game info was released for nine other Aggie contests.

Among them, USU’s season opener against Connecticut on Aug. 27 will kick off at 2 p.m. and be televised on FS1.

The Aggies will then face Alabama on the road on Sept. 3 at 5:30 p.m., with the game broadcast on the SEC Network.

Utah State will kick off Mountain West Conference play against UNLV on Sept. 24, with kickoff at 5 p.m. and be televised on CBS Sports Network.

The Aggies will appear on CBS Sports Network three times and on Fox Sports Network stations four times.