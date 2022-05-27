Facebook Twitter
Friday, May 27, 2022 | 
Education U.S. & World Utah

Biden administration reportedly close to forgiving $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower

Student loan forgiveness would fulfill campaign promise, but White House denies the latest report

Bridger Beal-Cvetko By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
   
SHARE Biden administration reportedly close to forgiving $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower
George Washington University student Kai Nilsen watches as American University student Magnolia Mead puts up posters promoting student loan debt forgiveness

George Washington University student Kai Nilsen, left, watches as American University student Magnolia Mead as they put up posters near the White House promoting student loan debt forgiveness on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Washington. The White House is reportedly planning to cancel $10,000 in student debt per borrower, making good on a promise President Joe Biden made during the 2020 campaign.

Evan Vucci, Associated Press

The White House is reportedly planning to cancel $10,000 in student debt per borrower, making good on a promise President Joe Biden made during the 2020 campaign.

Debt forgiveness has been a recurring topic throughout the first year and a half of Biden’s presidency. Some Democrats and activists have been pushing for even more forgiveness, while conservatives — including Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah — dismiss the idea.

How soon will the White House decide? Biden initially hoped to make the announcement this weekend, but that has been delayed after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, according to The Washington Post.

  • The White House denied the reports, telling Reuters: “No decisions have been made yet.”
  • “But as a reminder, no one has been required to pay a single dime of student loans since the president took office,” White House spokesman Vedant Patel continued. The latest pause on student loan interest and payments is set to expire at the end of August.
Related

Who would benefit? The latest plans don’t offer blanket forgiveness, instead limiting eligibility to Americans who earn less than $150,000 a year, or less than $300,000 for couples filing jointly, The Washington Post reports.

  • That would still benefit most borrowers, as an estimated 97% of all student debt is held by people who fall below those thresholds.
  • The Washington Post estimates that 53% of borrowers currently owe less than $20,000, but there are more than 3 million borrowers with loan balances of more than $100,000, according to CNBC.
  • More than 40 million Americans have student loan debt, with a total outstanding balance of $1.7 trillion. Eliminating $10,000 in student debt per borrower would cost $321 billion, according to the New York Federal Reserve, and would completely forgive loans for about one third of borrowers.

What to plan for: Borrowers may hope for relief, but Biden’s latest plan could change significantly or be scrapped entirely, so experts warn borrowers should have a plan in place in the event that loans go back into repayment mode at the end of August.

  • Forbes recommends refinancing existing loans or enrolling in income-driven payment plans if you’re having trouble making regular payments.
  • They also suggest avoiding student loan forbearance, which can lead to higher interest.
Next Up In Politics
Texas governor will no longer attend NRA convention, instead plans to visit Uvalde
The message 21 principals who have experienced gun violence in their schools have for the nation’s elected leaders
Will Joe Manchin breathe new life into the ‘Build Back Better’ bill?
The Supreme Court’s approval rate is falling
Opinion: Do Utah voters still care about the 2020 election — or can we move on to 2022?
From Rexburg, Idaho, to the United Nations: One man’s mission to repair the U.N.’s reputation in the West