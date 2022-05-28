Facebook Twitter
BYU forward Gideon George to work out for Utah Jazz

Joe Coles By Joe Coles
   
Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) shoots a 3-pointer as the Brigham Young Cougars play the Northern Iowa Panthers in an NIT game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Saturday, March 19, 2022. George will participate in an NBA draft workout for the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

After working out for the Denver Nuggets earlier this week, BYU forward Gideon George will participate in an NBA draft workout for the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

After the season, George entered the transfer portal, but withdrew his name in April, signaling a return to BYU if he does not enter the draft.

George can participate in NBA draft workouts until June 1. June 1 is the deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft and preserve NCAA eligibility.

The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 8.8 points and 5 rebounds in 22.1 minutes per game last season for BYU.

In addition to George, Michael Devoe of Georgia Tech, Malachi Smith of Chattanooga. Jules Bernard of UCLA, Omari Moore of San Jose State and Donovan Williams of UNLV will be participating in workouts for the Jazz.

The Jazz currently do not have a pick in the 2022 draft, though a trade could change that. 

