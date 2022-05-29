BYU’s Gideon George reportedly withdrawing from NBA draft

On the same day he participated in a pre-draft workout with the Utah Jazz, news broke Sunday that BYU’s Gideon George is reportedly headed back to college.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that George, who has one year of college eligibility remaining, is withdrawing from the NBA draft.

BYU’s Gideon George has submitted the paperwork to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to school, source told @Stadium. George averaged 8.8 points and 5.0 boards this past season. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 29, 2022

Per NCAA rules, June 1 is the deadline for players to officially withdraw their name from the June 23 draft to retain their college eligibility.

It’s been an eventful offseason for George.

He first declared for the NBA draft in early April. A few weeks later, he entered the NCAA transfer portal, only to withdraw his name from the transfer portal soon thereafter, indicating a return to BYU if he chose to return to college.

The 6-foot-6 George, a native of Nigeria, averaged 8.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last season for BYU.

He’s played the past two seasons for the Cougars after transferring from New Mexico Junior College.

The news of George withdrawing from the draft comes four days after Goodman reported that two other Utah ties — Utah State’s Justin Bean and Utah’s Both Gach — were keeping their names in.

