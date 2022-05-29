Facebook Twitter
Nancy Pelosi’s husband arrested in California

Hannah Murdock By Hannah Murdock
   
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrives with her husband Paul Pelosi to attend the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.&nbsp;

Jonathan Ernst, Pool Photo via Associated Press

Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence in Northern California, The Associated Press reported.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested at 11:44 p.m in Napa County and was charged with two misdemeanors: driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, according to CNN.

The Speaker of the House was not with her husband at the time, The New York Times reported. Instead, Nancy Pelosi was at Brown University in Rhode Island on Sunday to give a commencement speech.

Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson said, “The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”

Paul Pelosi was released from jail on Sunday morning on a $5,000 bail, per CNN.

