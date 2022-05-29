Nancy Pelosi’s husband arrested in California

Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence in Northern California, The Associated Press reported.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was arrested at 11:44 p.m in Napa County and was charged with two misdemeanors: driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher, according to CNN.

The Speaker of the House was not with her husband at the time, The New York Times reported. Instead, Nancy Pelosi was at Brown University in Rhode Island on Sunday to give a commencement speech.

Join me live @BrownUniversity as I deliver the Commencement Oration to 2022 graduates and receive an honorary doctorate degree. https://t.co/uBhdzJyOej — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 29, 2022

Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson said, “The speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”

Paul Pelosi was released from jail on Sunday morning on a $5,000 bail, per CNN.

