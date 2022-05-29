Utah State football lands commitment from another Pac-12 transfer

In what is becoming somewhat commonplace, Utah State football received a commitment on Sunday from a transfer out of a Pac-12 program.

This time, it was from former UCLA defensive lineman John Ward.

He announced his commitment to Blake Anderson’s program on Twitter.

I don’t say a word, was on my grind and now I got what I deserve. Let’s do this! Thank you @CHbanderson @CoachBanda @CoachAlexDevine for this amazing opportunity! ❕❕COMMITTED❕❕ pic.twitter.com/hZfvbx5LAY — JCA$EY (@John12ward) May 30, 2022

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Ward will have three years of eligibility, according to 247 Sports, after he entered the NCAA transfer portal in December.

Ward was a consensus three-star prospect when he signed with UCLA back in 2019 out of Palmdale High. Rivals listed Ward as the No. 59 prospect out of California in that year’s recruiting class.

Over three seasons with UCLA, Ward did not record any statistics and earned minimal playing time.

He played both at linebacker and on the defensive line for the Bruins.