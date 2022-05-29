Facebook Twitter
Sunday, May 29, 2022 | 
Utah State football lands commitment from another Pac-12 transfer

Brandon Judd
   
Utah State received a commitment from UCLA transfer John Ward, who played both linebacker and defensive line for the Bruins.

FILE — Utah State players celebrate after the Aggies won the LA Bowl 24-13 over Oregon State in Inglewood, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Utah State received a commitment from UCLA transfer John Ward, who played both linebacker and defensive line for the Bruins.

Ashley Landis, Associated Press

In what is becoming somewhat commonplace, Utah State football received a commitment on Sunday from a transfer out of a Pac-12 program.

This time, it was from former UCLA defensive lineman John Ward. 

He announced his commitment to Blake Anderson’s program on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Ward will have three years of eligibility, according to 247 Sports, after he entered the NCAA transfer portal in December.

Ward was a consensus three-star prospect when he signed with UCLA back in 2019 out of Palmdale High. Rivals listed Ward as the No. 59 prospect out of California in that year’s recruiting class.

Over three seasons with UCLA, Ward did not record any statistics and earned minimal playing time. 

He played both at linebacker and on the defensive line for the Bruins.

