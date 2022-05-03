High school girls golf: 5A region recaps, Bountiful, Skyline, Stansbury, Timpview and Wasatch claim region titles

The 5A girls golf regular season came to a close on Tuesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the state tournament at River Oaks in Sandy next Monday and Tuesday.

Bountiful, Skyline, Stansbury, Timpview and Wasatch each won their respective region titles. Timpview will be the defending state champion next week after winning last year’s state title by 101 strokes.

The five region medalists are Viewmont’s Adri Summerhays, Skyline’s Ashley Lam, Stansbury’s Randee Tormondsen, Timpview’s Sunbin Seo and Spanish Fork’s Katelin Bingham.

Skyline’s Lam had the season-low stroke average at 70.6, with Seo close behind with 70.9. Seo is the defending state medalist after beating teammate Rachel Lillywhite by three strokes for last year’s title.

Here’s a look at the final region results from all five 5A regions.

Region 5

Final team standings

(Based on team scoring average)



374.7 — Bountiful.

376.9 — Northridge.

384.9 — Bonneville.

397.4 — Viewmont.

429.6 — Box Elder.

509.0 — Woods Cross.

Final individual standings

(Based on 18-hole stroke average)



80.4 — Adri Summerhays, Viewmont.

84.1 — Isabel Wade, Northridge.

87.0 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville.

89.2 — Molli Murri, Bountiful.

93.0 — Cambrie Schmitt, Bonneville.

93.0 — Kylie Ohlson, Bountiful.

94.2 — Lauren Wren, Northridge.

94.7 — Holland Staker, Bountiful.

95.7 — Mateya Shepard, Northridge.

96.9 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful.

98.9 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville.

101 — Rachel Wallis, Bonneville.

Final region tournament

At Schneiter’s Bluff (April 26)



81 — Adri Summerhays, Viewmont.

82 — Kylie Johnson, Bonneville.

82 — Isabel Wade, Northridge.

84 — Molli Murri, Bountiful.

88 — Kylie Ohlson, Bountiful.

88 — Lauren Wren, Northridge.

90 — Cambri Schmitt, Bonneville.

92 — Holland Staker, Bountiful.

94 — Ivy Herrick, Bonneville.

95 — Breea Patterson, Bountiful.

Region 6

Final team standings

(Based on team scoring average)



335.4 — Skyline.

350.8 — Olympus.

369.0 — Park City.

396.9 — Murray.

405.3 — Brighton.

415.3 — East.

423.9 — Highland.

Final individual standings

(Based on 18-hole stroke average, low score dropped)



70.6 — Ashley Lam, Skyline.

83.1 — Rachel Moore, Olympus.

85.4 — Campbell Kato, Olympus.

85.4 — Gwen Poelman, Skyline.

87.0 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline.

87.9 — Abby Francis, Park City.

89.2 — Kindra Hirasuna, Murray.

90.3 — Emily Hawksworth, Park City.

91.2 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline.

92.9 — Thea Maxwell, Olympus.

92.9 — Laurel Iorg, Skyline.

94.1 — Erin Bratcher, Park City.

Final region tournament

At The Ridge (May 2)



74 — Ashley Lam, Skyline.

78 — Rachel Moore, Olympus.

83 — Gwen Poelman, Skyline.

84 — Avery Kraatz, Skyline.

86 — Abby Francis, Park City.

87 — Campbell Kato, Olympus.

88 — Emily Hawksworth, Park City.

91 — Kindra Hirasuna, Murray.

91 — Tegan Halloran, Skyline.

91 — Kayla Long, Olympus.

93 — Laurel Iorg, Skyline.

93 — Thea Maxwell, Olympus.

Region 7

Final team standings

(Based on team scoring average)



376. 6 — Stansbury.

— Stansbury. 387.1 — Uintah.

434.9 — Cottonwood.

442.7 — Cedar Valley.

446.4 — Tooele.

494.7 — Hillcrest.

Final individual standings

(Based on 18-hole stroke average, low score dropped)



83.8 — Randee Tormondsen, Stansbury.

87.0 — Jessy Merrell, Uintah.

90.0 — Mac White, Uintah.

92.2 — Maycee Lawless, Tooele.

92.5 — Alexis Autry, Stansbury.

93.2 — Kamry Bryant, Stansbury.

95.2 — Bailey Vorwaller, Stansbury.

97.0 — Jetta Hunt, Tooele.

101.3 — Arlette Slivkoff, Cedar Valley.

102.5 — Leaira Wilson, Uintah.

102.7 — Reagan Richins, Stansbury.

105.3 — Hailey Crowell, Cottonwood.

Final region tournament

At Stansbury Park (April 25)



88 — Mac White, Uintah.

91 — Kamry Bryan, Stansbury.

92 — Bailey Vorwaller, Stansbury.

94 — Alexis Autry, Stansbury.

96 — Jessy Merrell, Uintah.

97 — Maycee Lawless, Tooele.

97 — Jetta Hunt, Tooele.

104 — Addy Yack, Uintah.

104 — Nyah Cox, Hillcrest.

105 — Reagan Richins, Stansbury.

108 — Brilee Snow, Uintah.

Region 8

Final team standings

(Based on team scoring average)



304.0 — Timpview.

351.1 — Alta.

366.8 — Lehi.

376.4 — Jordan.

455.6 — Mountain View.

480.1 — Timpanogos.

Final individual standings

(Based on 18-hole stroke average)



70.9 — Sunbin Seo, Timpview.

73.3 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview.

73.3 — Rachel Lillywhite, Timpview.

74.6 — Pati Uluave, Lehi.

79.4 — Brooke Anderson, Lehi.

80.8 — Kaylie Mumford, Jordan.

83.3 — Myra O’Farrell, Jordan.

83.3 — Salina Lui, Alta.

86.9 — Seneti Tolutau, Timpview.

87.6 — Dani Gibson, Alta.

89.0 — Lisa Hwang, Alta.

95.7 — Keilani Hanamaikai, Timpview.

Final region tournament

At Wasatch (April 27)



70 — Sunbin Seo, Timpview.

70 — Emma Lillywhite, Timpview.

73 — Myra O’Farrell, Jordan.

74 — Rachel Lillywhite, Timpview.

74 — Pati Uluave, Lehi.

77 — Kaylie Mumford, Jordan.

78 — Brooke Anderson, Lehi.

82 — Salina Lui, Alta.

82 — Seneti Tolutau, Timpview.

82 — Dani Gibson, Alta.

87 — Lisa Hwang, Alta.

88 — Lindsey Jack, Alta.

Region 9

Final team standings

(Based on team scoring average)



392.3 — Wasatch.

405.5 — Spanish Fork.

411.0 — Salem Hills.

416.3 — Springville.

433.3 — Maple Mountain.

469.0 — Provo.

Final individual standings

(Based on 18-hole stroke average)



81.8 — Katelin Bingham, Spanish Fork.

87.5 — Ellie Jo Olsen, Wasatch.

90.5 — Erica Murdock, Salem Hills.

91.3 — Alexa Child, Spanish Fork.

93.3 — Sidney Bennion, Wasatch.

99.5 — Libby Shaheen, Spanish Fork.

99.5 — Kaya Weiss, Salem Hills.

101.0 — Sage Hubbs, Salem Hills.

101.0 — Lexi Pugmire, Spanish Fork.

101.3 — Payton Driscoll, Maple Mountain.

103.3 — Shelby Gabrielson, Wasatch.

105.0 — Jacie Winn, Maple Mountain.

Final region tournament

At Spanish Oaks (April 26)

