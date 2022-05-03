If Roe v. Wade is overturned, which states will have access to abortions? And where will abortions be banned?

A leaked draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito suggested that a major change may come to abortion rights, rolling back the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, as Kelsey Dallas reported for Deseret News.

Some states will protect access to abortion while others, like Utah, have “trigger laws” in place that will come into effect if Roe is struck down.

The Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of the document, which is supported by enough justices to overturn the current ruling. The court is investigating who leaked the draft opinion.

A total of 23 states have laws that limit access to abortion, according to a Guttmacher Institute analysis.

Nine states, including Arizona, Michigan and Mississippi, have abortion restrictions that were put in place before the Roe ruling that were never removed.

Thirteen states have approved “trigger laws,” which are total bans or restrictions to abortion access past a certain number of weeks, that would go into effect if Roe is struck down.

Here are the states where trigger laws would go into effect immediately, per CNN:



Arkansas.

Idaho.

Kentucky.

Louisiana.

Mississippi.

Missouri.

North Dakota.

Oklahoma.

South Dakota.

Tennessee.

Texas.

Utah.

Wyoming.

A total of 16 states and Washington, D.C., have laws that protect the right to an abortion. Of those, four states and Washington, D.C., have laws that protect the right to and abortion throughout pregnancy, without any interference. These states are:



Colorado.

Washington, D.C.

New Jersey.

Oregon.

Vermont.

These states permit abortion prior to viability or when the procedure is necessary to protect the life or health of the pregnant woman:

