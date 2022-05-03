A BYU basketball game vs. a potential top 10 team has reportedly been scheduled

It’s been known that the BYU Cougars men’s basketball team will face the Creighton Bluejays next season in Las Vegas, but the contest now has a scheduled date, according to college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein.

That would be Dec. 10, although Rothstein noted a venue for the contest has still not been determined.

The game will mark the second season in a row in which the two sides will play a neutral site game. Last season, Nebraska-based Creighton beat BYU 83-71 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Bluejays lost in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament to eventual national champion Kansas, but many are projecting that they could be a top 10 team in the country in the 2022-23 season.

According to Rothstein, Creighton is primed to bring back four starters from last year’s team, although the one departing — Ryan Hawkins — is who led the Bluejays in scoring in the game against the Cougars last season with 25 points.

Just hours before Rothstein’s report, Creighton also received a commitment from South Dakota State’s Baylor Scheierman, who was widely considered one of the best players in the transfer portal.

