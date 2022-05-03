Facebook Twitter
Here’s how much Cincinnati, Houston and UCF will reportedly pay to enter the Big 12 early

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Joel Dublanko (41) sacks Houston quarterback Clayton Tune (3) during the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Cincinnati.

Last Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that Cincinnati, Houston and UCF were in negotiations to formally enter the Big 12 Conference in 2023, with Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reporting that negotiations could be finalized within a week.

On Tuesday, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported how much the three schools will be paying to their current conference, the American Athletic Conference, to leave for the Big 12 that soon.

McMurphy reported that the trio is “negotiating a settlement” that would see them pay the AAC a combined $17-20 million to leave so they can enter the Big 12 on July 1, 2023.

McMurphy noted that the settlement, which he said could be completed this month, would allow the six schools that are going to move from Conference USA to the AAC — Charlotte, FAU, North Texas, Rice, UAB and UTSA — to join the AAC on that same date.

BYU is set to join Cincinnati, Houston and UCF as new members of the Big 12 in 2023.

