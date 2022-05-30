Facebook Twitter
A Utah Jazz assistant is reportedly leaving for the Portland Trail Blazers

Ryan McDonald
   
Sergi Oliva

The Utah Jazz will reportedly be losing an assistant coach to the Portland Trail Blazers as the Blazers revamp their front office under new general manager Joe Cronin.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Jazz assistant Sergi Oliva will be hired by Portland as an assistant general manager.

Hired by Utah in October of 2020, Oliva was with the Jazz for two seasons. Prior to that, he worked for the Philadelphia 76ers for six seasons, where he worked in their analytics department.

That was Oliva’s first experience in the NBA after he had received multiple degrees — including a Ph.D. — and coached for 12 years in Catalonia, an autonomous community in Spain.

It is not known if or how the Jazz will replace him.

Oliva will reportedly join ESPN NBA draft expert Mike Schmitz and NBA veteran executive Andrae Patterson — who incidentally began his front office career with the Jazz in 2015 before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017 — as assistant general managers in Portland.

Cronin was hired as the Blazers’ general manager earlier this month following five months as interim GM, a role that came after longtime GM Neil Olshey was fired last December after allegations surfaced that he created a toxic workplace environment.

