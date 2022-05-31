Facebook Twitter
Quin Snyder’s future with the Utah Jazz reportedly remains ‘unclear’

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon reported that “after weeks of conversations with ownership and management,” Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder’s future with the franchise remains “unclear.”

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, wearing black, speaks

Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder speaks during a press conference at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Reports surfaced toward the end of the Jazz’s season that such was the case, but Snyder said at his end-of-season press conference that “First of all I want to say — and I’ve said this before, but it’s worth saying again — my family has loved it here. And don’t judge my tense when I speak. My family loves it here. How’s that? Whether it’s school, the community, Salt Lake the city, the experience has been, and continues to be, a great one.”

On Tuesday, however, Wojnarowski and MacMahon reported that “discussions with owner Ryan Smith and CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge have yet to secure the coach’s return for next season.”

Multiple outlets have reported that Snyder has one year remaining on his contract and an option for a second year, but that he had refused to extend it beyond that when offered by the Jazz.

Wojnarowski and MacMahon reported Tuesday that Snyder could opt to take a rest year during the 2022-23 season.

“There’s no timetable on reaching a decision and talks are expected to continue,” they reported.

Snyder has a 372-264 record in eight seasons with the Jazz.

