High school girls golf: 3A region recaps, Richfield, Morgan, Union and Judge Memorial claim region titles

The 3A girls golf regular season came to a close on Tuesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the state tournament next Wednesday and Thursday at Oquirrh Hills golf course in Tooele.

Richfield, Morgan, Union and Judge Memorial each won their respective region titles. Richfield will be the defending state champion next week.

The four region medalists are Richfield’s Becca Poulsen, Morgan’s Ellie DeMond, Union’s Emily Keel and Judge Memorial’s Ava Isaac. Demond had the lowest stroke average throughout region play with a 76.

Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 3A regions.

1 of 3 2 of 3 3 of 3

Region 12

Final team standings

(Based on team scoring average)



352.2 — Richfield

427 — Carbon

452.2 — Emery

475.2 — Canyon View

Final individual standings

(Based on 18-hole stroke average)



81.6 — Becca Poulsen, Richfield

87.0 — Gwen Stubbs, Richfield

91.6 — Madison Munger, Grand

91.8 — Brielle Jollie, Richfield

92.0 — Hallie Janes, Richfield

92.0 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield

95.2 — Bree Rollins, Richfield

98.0 — Mia Lewis, Richfield

99.6 — Carley West, Carbon

103.2 — Savanna Rassmussen, Carbon

105.2 — Grace Sims, Carbon

108.8 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery

Final region tournament

At Cove View (May 2)



78 — Becca Poulsen, Richfield

82 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield

84 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield

87 — Hallie Janes, Richfield

89 — Gwen Stubbs, Richfield

92 — Bree Rollins, Richfield

92 — Grace Sims, Carbon

93 — Char Poulsen, Richfield

95 — Madison Munger, Grand

98 — Carley West, Carbon

98 — Navey Archibald, Richfield

99 — Savanna Rassmussen, Carbon

99 — Mia Lewis, Richfield

Region 13

Final team standings

(Based on team scoring average)



346.6 — Morgan

407.5 — Grantsville

431.4 — Ogden

454.7 — South Summit

458.7 — Ben Lomond

530.5 — Layton Christian

Final individual standings

(Based on 18-hole stroke average)



76 — Ellie DeMond, Morgan

86 — Jailee Snow, Morgan

90 — Kia Christiansen, Morgan

91 — Tayler Burton, Morgan

92 — Makena Bohman, Grantsville

94 — Macie Andersen, Morgan

97 — Alivia Jefferies, Grantsville

99 — Ashlyn Noss, Morgan

101 — Sicily Miner, Morgan

103 — Aya Obayashi, Ogden

104 — Jane Poll, Morgan

105 — Kaylee Burton, South Summit

Final region tournament

At Schneiter’s Bluff (April 27)



76 — Ellie DeMond, Morgan

81 — Makena Bohman, Grantsville

89 — Jailee Snow, Morgan

89 — Tayler Burton, Morgan

90 — Kia Christiansen, Morgan

90 — Alivia Jefferies, Grantsville

93 — Aya Obayashi, Ogden

94 — Reagan Wilson, Ogden

94 — Sicily Miner, Morgan

95 — Macie Andersen, Morgan

97 — Skylar Ekins, Grantsville

98 — Lindsey Brown, Grantsville

Region 14

Final team standings

(Based on team scoring average)



385.0 — Union

408.5 — North Sanpete

443.5 — Delta

452.8 — Juab

473.3 — Manti

Final individual standings

(Based on 18-hole stroke average, low score dropped)



86.0 — Emily Keel, Union

94.2 — Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete

94.2 — Brooklyn Brown, Union

98.8 — Eryn Briggs, North Sanpete

99.6 — MaKaylee Riding, Union

100.6 — Emma Whitmer, Union

103.0 — Camrynn Zufelt, Delta

105.4 — Sophie Peterson, North Sanpete

105.8 — Britain Langford, Juab

106.0 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete

108.6 — Mekaea Richman, Union

Most recent tournament

At Oquirrh Hills (April 26)



91 — Emily Keel, Union

93 — Brooklyn Brown, Union

94 — Tylee Henrie, N. Sanpete

98 — Jessica Applegarth, N. Sanpete

100 — Emma Whitmer, Union

100 — Reagan Lynn, Juab

105 — Eryn Briggs, N. Sanpete

105 — Britain Langford, Juab

106 — Bailey Yates, Delta

108 — Camrynn Zufelt, Delta

108 — Alley Jensen, Union

109 — MaKaylee Riding, Union

Region 15

Final team standings

(Based on team scoring average)



368 — Judge Memorial

386 — Juan Diego

Final individual standings

(Based on season points earn, stroke average in parenthesis)

