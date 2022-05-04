High school girls golf: 3A region recaps, Richfield, Morgan, Union and Judge Memorial claim region titles

The 3A girls golf regular season came to a close on Tuesday with the final region tournaments of the season. The focus now shifts to the state tournament next Wednesday and Thursday at Oquirrh Hills golf course in Tooele.
Richfield, Morgan, Union and Judge Memorial each won their respective region titles. Richfield will be the defending state champion next week.
The four region medalists are Richfield’s Becca Poulsen, Morgan’s Ellie DeMond, Union’s Emily Keel and Judge Memorial’s Ava Isaac. Demond had the lowest stroke average throughout region play with a 76.
Here’s a look at the final region results from all four 3A regions.
Region 12
Final team standings
(Based on team scoring average)
- 352.2 — Richfield
- 427 — Carbon
- 452.2 — Emery
- 475.2 — Canyon View
Final individual standings
(Based on 18-hole stroke average)
- 81.6 — Becca Poulsen, Richfield
- 87.0 — Gwen Stubbs, Richfield
- 91.6 — Madison Munger, Grand
- 91.8 — Brielle Jollie, Richfield
- 92.0 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
- 92.0 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
- 95.2 — Bree Rollins, Richfield
- 98.0 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
- 99.6 — Carley West, Carbon
- 103.2 — Savanna Rassmussen, Carbon
- 105.2 — Grace Sims, Carbon
- 108.8 — Kimber Gilbert, Emery
Final region tournament
At Cove View (May 2)
- 78 — Becca Poulsen, Richfield
- 82 — Brielle Jolley, Richfield
- 84 — Shelby Gardner, Richfield
- 87 — Hallie Janes, Richfield
- 89 — Gwen Stubbs, Richfield
- 92 — Bree Rollins, Richfield
- 92 — Grace Sims, Carbon
- 93 — Char Poulsen, Richfield
- 95 — Madison Munger, Grand
- 98 — Carley West, Carbon
- 98 — Navey Archibald, Richfield
- 99 — Savanna Rassmussen, Carbon
- 99 — Mia Lewis, Richfield
Region 13
Final team standings
(Based on team scoring average)
- 346.6 — Morgan
- 407.5 — Grantsville
- 431.4 — Ogden
- 454.7 — South Summit
- 458.7 — Ben Lomond
- 530.5 — Layton Christian
Final individual standings
(Based on 18-hole stroke average)
- 76 — Ellie DeMond, Morgan
- 86 — Jailee Snow, Morgan
- 90 — Kia Christiansen, Morgan
- 91 — Tayler Burton, Morgan
- 92 — Makena Bohman, Grantsville
- 94 — Macie Andersen, Morgan
- 97 — Alivia Jefferies, Grantsville
- 99 — Ashlyn Noss, Morgan
- 101 — Sicily Miner, Morgan
- 103 — Aya Obayashi, Ogden
- 104 — Jane Poll, Morgan
- 105 — Kaylee Burton, South Summit
Final region tournament
At Schneiter’s Bluff (April 27)
- 76 — Ellie DeMond, Morgan
- 81 — Makena Bohman, Grantsville
- 89 — Jailee Snow, Morgan
- 89 — Tayler Burton, Morgan
- 90 — Kia Christiansen, Morgan
- 90 — Alivia Jefferies, Grantsville
- 93 — Aya Obayashi, Ogden
- 94 — Reagan Wilson, Ogden
- 94 — Sicily Miner, Morgan
- 95 — Macie Andersen, Morgan
- 97 — Skylar Ekins, Grantsville
- 98 — Lindsey Brown, Grantsville
Region 14
Final team standings
(Based on team scoring average)
- 385.0 — Union
- 408.5 — North Sanpete
- 443.5 — Delta
- 452.8 — Juab
- 473.3 — Manti
Final individual standings
(Based on 18-hole stroke average, low score dropped)
- 86.0 — Emily Keel, Union
- 94.2 — Tylee Henrie, North Sanpete
- 94.2 — Brooklyn Brown, Union
- 98.8 — Eryn Briggs, North Sanpete
- 99.6 — MaKaylee Riding, Union
- 100.6 — Emma Whitmer, Union
- 103.0 — Camrynn Zufelt, Delta
- 105.4 — Sophie Peterson, North Sanpete
- 105.8 — Britain Langford, Juab
- 106.0 — Jessica Applegarth, North Sanpete
- 108.6 — Mekaea Richman, Union
Most recent tournament
At Oquirrh Hills (April 26)
- 91 — Emily Keel, Union
- 93 — Brooklyn Brown, Union
- 94 — Tylee Henrie, N. Sanpete
- 98 — Jessica Applegarth, N. Sanpete
- 100 — Emma Whitmer, Union
- 100 — Reagan Lynn, Juab
- 105 — Eryn Briggs, N. Sanpete
- 105 — Britain Langford, Juab
- 106 — Bailey Yates, Delta
- 108 — Camrynn Zufelt, Delta
- 108 — Alley Jensen, Union
- 109 — MaKaylee Riding, Union
Region 15
Final team standings
(Based on team scoring average)
- 368 — Judge Memorial
- 386 — Juan Diego
Final individual standings
(Based on season points earn, stroke average in parenthesis)
- 93 — Ava Isaac, Judge Memorial (82.4)
- 80.5 — Grayson Gagnon, Juan Diego (86.9)
- 76 — Lucy Callahan, Judge Memorial (90.6)
- 67.5 — Cabria Walters, Juan Diego (93.1)
- 66.5 — Ashley Cutshall, Juan Diego (93.0)
- 48 — Aspen Delis, Summit Academy (95.0)
- 43 — Sophia Medina, Judge Memorial (91.8)
- 40.5 — Brooklyn Woods, Judge Memorial (96.4)
- 36.5 — Izzy Valles, Judge Memorial (102.6)
- 27.5 — Ava Linke, Judge Memorial (109.3)
- 19 — Jazmin Asmar, Juan Diego (113.3)
- 5 — Tatum Burch, Providence Hall (118.6)