May 4 is “Star Wars” Day, and to celebrate, Shane Co. analyzed Google Search trends from 2019-2022 to determine which states are the most obsessed with the galaxy far, far away.

Here are some major takeaways from the study, which was shared with the Deseret News.

Utah is obsessed with ‘Star Wars’

Utah is the No. 1 state in the country when it comes to “Star Wars” fandom.

Based on the search data, Utah’s favorites include:



“Star Wars” hero : Yoda.

: Yoda. “Star Wars” villain : Darth Vader.

: Darth Vader. “Star Wars” movie/show : “The Mandalorian.”

: “The Mandalorian.” “Star Wars” location : Naboo.

: Naboo. “Star Wars” vehicle : Death Star.

: Death Star. “Star Wars” species: Mandalorians.

In general, the West is really into “Star Wars,” with Colorado, Washington, Oregon and California rounding out the top five.

To see the most searched “Star Wars” terms in each state, check out this map on Shaneco.com.

The most popular ‘Star Wars’ heroes and villains

Grogu (Baby Yoda) — which was the top searched “Star Wars” hero for 10 states — was the most popular “Star Wars” hero across the board.

— which was the top searched “Star Wars” hero for 10 states — was the most popular “Star Wars” hero across the board. R2-D2 came in second, as the top searched “Star Wars” hero for eight states.

came in second, as the top searched “Star Wars” hero for eight states. As the most searched “Star Wars” villain in 10 states, Sheev Palpatine came out on top in the U.S.

came out on top in the U.S. Wilhuff Tarkin came in second, as the top searched “Star Wars” villain for seven states.

came in second, as the top searched “Star Wars” villain for seven states. Surprisingly, Darth Vader did not even make it in the top six for search popularity, but according to the study, this is likely because Utah looks up terms like Yoda and Darth Vader so frequently that the names were removed from Google search interest data for the rest of the country.

The most popular ‘Star Wars’ movie

In another surprising twist, the study found that there was a preference for more recent “Star Wars” films rather than the original “Star Wars” trilogy. In fact, “A New Hope,” “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” were the most searched movies/shows in only three states.

Instead, 2017’s “The Last Jedi” came out on top as the most popular “Stars Wars” film, being the top searched movie in 26 states.

To learn more about “Star Wars” fandom in the U.S., visit the study on Shaneco.com.