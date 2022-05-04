Here are the 14 inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were announced on Tuesday. The Hall of Fame is not limited to rock ‘n’ roll artists, but was created to honor artists whose music “moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Hall of Fame Foundation.

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees are:



Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

Duran Duran.

Eminem.

Eurythmics.

Dolly Parton.

Lionel Richie.

Carly Simon.

Judas Priest.

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Allen Grubman.

Jimmy Iovine.

Sylvia Robinson.

Elizabeth Cotten.

Harry Belafonte.

The bands and artists will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Nov. 5, according to the Detroit News.

How are inductees chosen? To be nominated for the Hall of Fame, the band or artist had to have released their first recording at least 25 years ago. Ballots are then sent to over 1,000 members of the music industry.

“Factors such as an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration,” according to the Hall of Fame website.

Fans will have the opportunity to vote online for their favorite nominees. A “fan ballot” is then comprised of the top five fan-favorite artists, which will be tallied along with the industry ballots.

A full list of 2022 nominees can be found here.

About the Hall of Fame: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation was created by Atlantic Records founder Ahmet Ertegun in 1983, according to Cleveland Historical.

