There will be 26 Utah ties heading to NFL rookie minicamps over the next two weeks, according to the latest reports or official signings.
It will be the first taste of NFL practice for these players and give them the chance to make a strong impression.
Here’s a look at the minicamp dates for each NFL teams, and which ones Utah ties will be participating in.
Arizona Cardinals
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah tie attending Cardinals minicamp:
T.J. Pledger, RB, Utah — rookie minicamp tryout.
Atlanta Falcons
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah tie attending Falcons minicamp:
Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU — fifth-round draft pick, No. 151 overall.
Baltimore Ravens
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 7-9.
- Utah ties attending Ravens minicamp:
None.
Buffalo Bills
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-14.
- Utah tie attending Bills minicamp:
Neil Pau’u, WR, BYU — free-agent signee.
Carolina Panthers
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah tie attending Panthers minicamp:
Derek Wright, WR, Utah State — free-agent signee.
Chicago Bears
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 6-8.
- Utah ties attending Bears minicamp:
Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah and Murray High — fifth-round draft pick, No. 168 overall.
Savon Scarver, WR, Utah State — free-agent signee.
Brandon Bowling, WR, Utah State — rookie minicamp tryout.
Cincinnati Bengals
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13.
- Utah ties attending Bengals minicamp:
None.
Cleveland Browns
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah ties attending Browns minicamp:
None.
Dallas Cowboys
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah ties attending Cowboys minicamp:
James Empey, C, BYU and American Fork High — free-agent signee.
Mika Tafua, DE, Utah — free-agent signee.
Denver Broncos
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-14.
- Utah ties attending Broncos minicamp:
None.
Detroit Lions
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15
- Utah ties attending Lions minicamp:
None.
Green Bay Packers
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 6-7.
- Utah ties attending Packers minicamp:
Hauati Pututau, DT, Utah and Cottonwood High — free-agent signee.
Carson Terrell, TE, Utah State and Lehi High — rookie minicamp tryout.
Houston Texans
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah ties attending Texans minicamp:
None.
Indianapolis Colts
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah tie attending Colts minicamp:
Samson Nacua, WR, BYU, Utah and Timpview High — free-agent signee.
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah ties attending Jaguars minicamp:
Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah — first-round draft pick, No. 27 overall.
Nick Ford, C, Utah — Jacksonville Jaguars, free-agent signee.
Jared Schiess, DL, Weber State and Manti High — rookie minicamp tryout.
Kansas City Chiefs
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 7-9.
- Utah tie attending Chiefs minicamp:
Sherwin Lavaka, LB, Weber State, Snow College and Kearns High — rookie minicamp tryout.
Las Vegas Raiders
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah ties attending Raiders minicamp:
Bamidele Olaseni, OT, Utah — free-agent signee.
Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah — Las Vegas Raiders, free-agent signee.
Los Angeles Chargers
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-14.
- Utah ties attending Chargers minicamp:
None.
Los Angeles Rams
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah ties attending Rams minicamp:
None.
Miami Dolphins
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah ties attending Dolphins minicamp:
None.
Minnesota Vikings
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah ties attending Vikings minicamp:
None.
New England Patriots
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah ties attending Patriots minicamp:
None.
New Orleans Saints
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah ties attending Saints minicamp:
Nephi Sewell, ILB, Utah and Desert Hills High — free-agent signee.
Rashid Shaheed, WR, Weber State — New Orleans Saints, free-agent signee.
New York Giants
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah tie attending Giants minicamp:
Jaylin Bannerman, DL, Utah State — rookie minicamp tryout.
New York Jets
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 6-8.
- Utah ties attending Jets minicamp:
None.
Philadelphia Eagles
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 6-7.
- Utah tie attending Eagles minicamp:
Britain Covey, WR, Utah and Timpview High — free-agent signee.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah tie attending Steelers minicamp:
Jaylen Warren, RB, Oklahoma State, Utah State, Snow College and East High — free-agent signee.
San Francisco 49ers
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah ties attending 49ers minicamp:
None.
Seattle Seahawks
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 6-8.
- Utah tie attending Seahawks minicamp:
La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, LB, Southern Utah — rookie minicamp tryout.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah ties attending Buccaneers minicamp:
Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State — free-agent signee.
Nick Heninger, DE, Utah State, Utah and Bingham High — rookie minicamp tryout.
Tennessee Titans
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.
- Utah ties attending Titans minicamp:
None.
Washington Commanders
- Rookie minicamp dates: May 6-7.
- Utah ties attending Commanders minicamp:
None.