There will be 26 Utah ties heading to NFL rookie minicamps over the next two weeks, according to the latest reports or official signings.

It will be the first taste of NFL practice for these players and give them the chance to make a strong impression.

Here’s a look at the minicamp dates for each NFL teams, and which ones Utah ties will be participating in.

Arizona Cardinals

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah tie attending Cardinals minicamp:

T.J. Pledger, RB, Utah — rookie minicamp tryout.

Atlanta Falcons

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah tie attending Falcons minicamp:

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU — fifth-round draft pick, No. 151 overall.

Baltimore Ravens

Rookie minicamp dates: May 7-9.

Utah ties attending Ravens minicamp:

None.

Buffalo Bills

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-14.

Utah tie attending Bills minicamp:

Neil Pau’u, WR, BYU — free-agent signee.

Carolina Panthers

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah tie attending Panthers minicamp:

Derek Wright, WR, Utah State — free-agent signee.

Chicago Bears

Rookie minicamp dates: May 6-8.

Utah ties attending Bears minicamp:

Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah and Murray High — fifth-round draft pick, No. 168 overall.

Savon Scarver, WR, Utah State — free-agent signee.

Brandon Bowling, WR, Utah State — rookie minicamp tryout.

Cincinnati Bengals

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13.

Utah ties attending Bengals minicamp:

None.

Cleveland Browns

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah ties attending Browns minicamp:

None.

Dallas Cowboys

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah ties attending Cowboys minicamp:

James Empey, C, BYU and American Fork High — free-agent signee.

Mika Tafua, DE, Utah — free-agent signee.

Denver Broncos

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-14.

Utah ties attending Broncos minicamp:

None.

Detroit Lions

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15

Utah ties attending Lions minicamp:

None.

Green Bay Packers

Rookie minicamp dates: May 6-7.

Utah ties attending Packers minicamp:

Hauati Pututau, DT, Utah and Cottonwood High — free-agent signee.

Carson Terrell, TE, Utah State and Lehi High — rookie minicamp tryout.

Houston Texans

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah ties attending Texans minicamp:

None.

Indianapolis Colts

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah tie attending Colts minicamp:

Samson Nacua, WR, BYU, Utah and Timpview High — free-agent signee.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah ties attending Jaguars minicamp:

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah — first-round draft pick, No. 27 overall.

Nick Ford, C, Utah — Jacksonville Jaguars, free-agent signee.

Jared Schiess, DL, Weber State and Manti High — rookie minicamp tryout.

Kansas City Chiefs

Rookie minicamp dates: May 7-9.

Utah tie attending Chiefs minicamp:

Sherwin Lavaka, LB, Weber State, Snow College and Kearns High — rookie minicamp tryout.

Las Vegas Raiders

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah ties attending Raiders minicamp:

Bamidele Olaseni, OT, Utah — free-agent signee.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Utah — Las Vegas Raiders, free-agent signee.

Los Angeles Chargers

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-14.

Utah ties attending Chargers minicamp:

None.

Los Angeles Rams

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah ties attending Rams minicamp:

None.

Miami Dolphins

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah ties attending Dolphins minicamp:

None.

Minnesota Vikings

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah ties attending Vikings minicamp:

None.

New England Patriots

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah ties attending Patriots minicamp:

None.

New Orleans Saints

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah ties attending Saints minicamp:

Nephi Sewell, ILB, Utah and Desert Hills High — free-agent signee.

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Weber State — New Orleans Saints, free-agent signee.

New York Giants

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah tie attending Giants minicamp:

Jaylin Bannerman, DL, Utah State — rookie minicamp tryout.

New York Jets

Rookie minicamp dates: May 6-8.

Utah ties attending Jets minicamp:

None.

Philadelphia Eagles

Rookie minicamp dates: May 6-7.

Utah tie attending Eagles minicamp:

Britain Covey, WR, Utah and Timpview High — free-agent signee.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah tie attending Steelers minicamp:

Jaylen Warren, RB, Oklahoma State, Utah State, Snow College and East High — free-agent signee.

San Francisco 49ers

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah ties attending 49ers minicamp:

None.

Seattle Seahawks

Rookie minicamp dates: May 6-8.

Utah tie attending Seahawks minicamp:

La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, LB, Southern Utah — rookie minicamp tryout.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah ties attending Buccaneers minicamp:

Deven Thompkins, WR, Utah State — free-agent signee.

Nick Heninger, DE, Utah State, Utah and Bingham High — rookie minicamp tryout.

Tennessee Titans

Rookie minicamp dates: May 13-15.

Utah ties attending Titans minicamp:

None.

Washington Commanders