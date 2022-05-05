The top quarterback prospect in Utah just committed to Utah State

Utah State’s first commit for its 2023 recruiting class comes from the top-rated quarterback prospect in the state of Utah.

Skyridge High’s McCae Hillstead announced his commitment to Blake Anderson’s program Thursday morning via Twitter.

Who is McCae Hillstead?

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Hillstead is rated a three-star quarterback prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals.

247 Sports lists Hillstead as the No. 13 prospect in the state of Utah (and top QB on the list) in its Top247 rankings. He also comes in as the No. 53 quarterback in the nation in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247 Sports.

What has McCae Hillstead done at Skyridge High?

Over the past two seasons as the starter at Skyridge, Hillstead has thrown for 5,570 yards, 60 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, per the Deseret News database.

The dual-threat QB has also rushed for 1,505 yards and 28 touchdowns during that same span.

Last weekend, he participated in an Elite 11 Regional camp in Las Vegas and was rated one of the top five performers by 247 Sports’ Greg Biggins.

“The athletic gunslinger has been known as a playmaker with impressive pocket mobility and on Sunday, he showed off the arm strength and accuracy,” Biggins wrote. “... He was among the most consistent participants, looking comfortable in his drop backs and stepping into his throws to hit targets with plenty of velocity.”