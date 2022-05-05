The abortion debate: 9 of our stories to get you up to speed
From the ethics of a leaked Supreme Court document to the ‘trigger laws’ that will go into effect if Roe v. Wade is overruled — here are the Deseret News stories you should read to stay up to speed
The leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft decision has fueled the debate over reproductive rights and what the future of abortion in America would look like if Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Whether it is finding the “Utah way” forward or considering the rule of law, the Deseret News has compiled a list of stories that dive into the topics surrounding the abortion debate.
- Let’s start with the leak: A majority opinion that supported overturning Roe v. Wade, reported by Kelsey Dallas.
- Some consider the leak unethical. Did Politico do the right thing by publishing the report? BYU professor Joel Campbell explores the question in an opinion column.
- So, what happens if Roe v. Wade is overturned? Kyle Dunphey explains “trigger laws” and what that could mean for a state like Utah.
- Speaking of states, in November of last year, Sen. Mike Lee said that this debate isn’t about banning abortion but about states’ rights, as Dennis Romboy reported.
- Curious about abortion laws in other states? Here is a breakdown of which states will have access to abortion and where it will be banned.
- What could the future of abortion law look like? D. Hunter Schwarz talked to activists while gathering the latest in the political spheres of the West.
- Could the abortion rights debate “breathe new life into” Democrats’ efforts in maintaining control of Congress? Senators, representatives and the house speaker focus on a new concern, wrote Samuel Benson.
- Speaking of picking a side, what does it entail to be pro-life? For one, it means ensuring that struggling women are supported through pregnancy and parenting, Utah Rep. Blake Moore wrote in an opinion column in December of last year.
- While a group of advocates gathered at the Utah Capitol steps to protest the contents of the leaked document, Ashley Fredde of KSL.com talked to this group about the continued fight for reproductive rights.