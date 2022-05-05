The details behind Kyle Van Noy signing with the Los Angeles Chargers

Veteran NFL linebacker Kyle Van Noy inked a new deal Thursday, signing with the Los Angeles Chargers in the latest of several defensive moves for the franchise this offseason.

No financial terms, as well as length of the contract, have been released.

What we know about Kyle Van Noy’s signing

The Patriots released Van Noy in March, a move that opened about $4.1 million in salary-cap space, according to ESPN.

That opened the door for Van Noy to join his third NFL team in as many seasons. He signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2020 after 31⁄ 2 seasons with the New England Patriots, then after the Dolphins released him in 2021 as a salary-cap saving move, he rejoined the Patriots last year.

The Chargers’ press release referred to Van Noy, who excelled as an edge rusher at BYU, as an outside linebacker, an indication Los Angeles may intend to use him on the edge.

In his eight NFL seasons, Van Noy has played both inside and outside linebacker.

He joins a Chargers franchise that’s been busy adding tools on defense this offseason. Los Angeles traded for six-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Khalil Mack and signed cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Bryce Callahan, as well as defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, in free agency.

Van Noy and Jackson were teammates in New England.

Van Noy is also reunited with Chargers cornerback Michael Davis, who played at BYU with Van Noy during the 2013 season. Davis, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signed a three-year, $25.2 million deal last year with the Chargers, per Spotrac, and has started 40 games over the past three seasons.

What has Kyle Van Noy done during his NFL career?

Van Noy was a second-round draft pick by the Detroit Lions in 2014, and he played 21⁄ 2 years there before being traded to New England.

During his first stint with the Patriots, the 31-year-old Van Noy won a pair of Super Bowl titles.

In his career, Van Noy has 424 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 28.5 sacks, three interceptions, nine forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

He had a career-high 92 tackles in 2018, and a career-best 6.5 sacks the following year.

Of his 28.5 career sacks, 23.5 have come in the past three seasons.