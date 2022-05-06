Facebook Twitter
Friday, May 6, 2022 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

BYU football gets commitment from Springville QB Ryder Burton

Ryan McDonald By Ryan McDonald
   
SHARE BYU football gets commitment from Springville QB Ryder Burton
Springville High School’s Ryder Burton throws a pass during the 5A football championship game against Lehi High School at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Lehi won 35-6.

Springville High School’s Ryder Burton throws a pass during the 5A football championship game against Lehi High School at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Lehi won 35-6.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The BYU Cougars football program now has a quarterback commit for its 2023 recruiting class, and it came from just a short ways south of the Provo campus.

On Friday night, Springville Red Devils signal caller Ryder Burton announced his commitment to the Cougars via Twitter.

Should Burton ultimately sign with BYU either in December or next February, his commitment Friday will have proven to make for a rather short formal recruiting process, as he received a scholarship offer from the Cougars on April 9.

Burton said at the time that it was his first Division I scholarship offer. That said, he has garnered interest from Utah, UCLA, Nevada, San Jose State, SUU and Weber State, according to 247 Sports.

He also tweeted earlier this week that Washington State coaches visited him at his school earlier this week.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Burton went 156 of 243 for exactly 2300 yards with 25 touchdowns against 12 interceptions as a junior during the 2021 season for Springville, according to the Deseret News high school statistical database.

The Red Devils made it to the Utah 5A state championship game before falling to Lehi.

There are now four prospects committed to the Cougars as part of their 2023 class: Burton, Timpview athlete Pokaiaua Haunga, Skyridge defensive lineman and Alabama defensive lineman Emmanuel Waller.

Next Up In BYU sports
Could Utah’s Cam Rising be a first-round NFL draft pick next year?
Can Chris Brooks follow Tyler Allgeier, Jamaal Williams to the NFL? Time will tell
The details behind Kyle Van Noy signing with the Los Angeles Chargers
BYU gets commitment from Arizona State offensive line transfer
How will Kalani Sitake’s new staff changes impact the program?
‘I like our resiliency’: BYU softball team humming along heading down the homestretch