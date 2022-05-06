BYU football gets commitment from Springville QB Ryder Burton

The BYU Cougars football program now has a quarterback commit for its 2023 recruiting class, and it came from just a short ways south of the Provo campus.

On Friday night, Springville Red Devils signal caller Ryder Burton announced his commitment to the Cougars via Twitter.

I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue to play the sport I love. I am thankful for my Savior, my family and all who have helped me get to where I am today. Thank you @CoachRoderick @kalanifsitake and @CoachMeetch for believing in me as a player and a leader. pic.twitter.com/Rr8274n9Y1 — Ryder Burton (@RyderBurton5) May 7, 2022

Should Burton ultimately sign with BYU either in December or next February, his commitment Friday will have proven to make for a rather short formal recruiting process, as he received a scholarship offer from the Cougars on April 9.

Burton said at the time that it was his first Division I scholarship offer. That said, he has garnered interest from Utah, UCLA, Nevada, San Jose State, SUU and Weber State, according to 247 Sports.

He also tweeted earlier this week that Washington State coaches visited him at his school earlier this week.

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Burton went 156 of 243 for exactly 2300 yards with 25 touchdowns against 12 interceptions as a junior during the 2021 season for Springville, according to the Deseret News high school statistical database.

The Red Devils made it to the Utah 5A state championship game before falling to Lehi.

There are now four prospects committed to the Cougars as part of their 2023 class: Burton, Timpview athlete Pokaiaua Haunga, Skyridge defensive lineman and Alabama defensive lineman Emmanuel Waller.