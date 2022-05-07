High school baseball: 3A/2A roundup from Saturday’s state tournament games

3A Playoffs

3A First round

Canyon View 8, Grand 3

No. 2 seed Canyon View eased past Grand for the win in the 3A first round.

Juab 12, Morgan 3

Juab took care of business in their morning game against Morgan, grabbing a dominant win to set up a chance to clinch a quarterfinal berth later in the day.

American Leadership 8, Manti 7

After No. 14 seed Manti rallied to tie the game in the top of the seventh of the 3A first round game, No. 3 seed American Leadership proceeded to win it with a run in the bottom of the seventh as Alec Corona hit a walk-off single with the bases loaded. Austin Smalley went 3 for 4 at the play for ALA, while Jaeger Nelson had a bases-clearing triple as part of the Eagles’ six-run third inning.

Emery 7, Union 6

Emery had a five run fourth inning to overtake Union in the first round of the state tournament. The Cougars would crawl back into the game over the next several innings, but in the end their rally was a run short. Jace Mangum tallied three RBI’s in the win.

Carbon 13, Judge Memorial 0

Carbon jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first two innings as they moved on to Saturday afternoon’s second round.

Grantsville 8, Summit Academy 2

Blake Thomas went 3 for four with a triple and two RBIs and then Caleb Sullivan pitched six masterful innings allowing just two runs and striking out five as Grantsville beat Summit Academy in the 3A first round.

Delta 3, Ogden 2

Wayland Crane and Cody Larsen each went 2 for 3 as No. 6 seed Delta edged Ogden for the 3A first-round victory in a game playoff at ALA. Josh Jackson picked up the win over the Rabbits.

Juan Diego 19, Richfield 9

Juan Diego buried Richfield with an eight-run sixth inning to roll to the 3A first round victory. Juan Diego recorded 10 extra base hitts, including a pair of home runs from designated hitter Andrew Lombana, while Zachary Carlson doubled, tripled and drove in five runs.

3A second round

American Leadership 2, Delta 1

After winning by a run in the first round, No. 3 seed American Leadership squeaked out another one-run win in the second round against No. 6 seed Delta. Dayson Cuthill was outstanding on the mound for the Eagles as he only allowed one run on four hits while striking out five. Skyler Hansen and Jayzn Hawley provided the run support with an RBI each.

Carbon 10, Grantsville 9

Despite trailing by four runs heading into the final inning, the Dinos were able to rally and edge out a one-run victory over Grantsville. Rylan Hart recorded three RBI’s. Both teams will head to The Dinos will head to UVU on Thursday morning with a loss in their pocket for the second half the tournament. Grantsville is still alive but will need two wins on Thursday to hold off elimination.

Juan Diego 22, Canyon View 21

In an unbelievably wild 3A second round game, Juan Diego rallied past Canyon View with a 10-run seventh inning and then held off a Canyon View rally in the bottom of the seventh for the victory. The Falcons scored 16 runs in the fifth inning to take a 17-12 lead, but Juan Diego had a big rally of its own in the seventh. Tyler Easter and Malik Harris both drove in six runs in the win.

Juab 11, Emery 1

Cooper Ford and Porter Bowles drove in a pair of runs, while Bowles earned the victory on the mound as Juab rolled past Emery in five inning for the 3A second round win.

3A one-loss bracket

Summit Academy 16, Judge Memorial 3

Summit Academy eliminated Judge Memorial from the 3A tournament with an offensive explosion that saw seven different players bring in a run.

Union 5, Morgan 0

Union shutout Morgan to clinch their ticket to the championship rounds of the state tournament next week.

Manti 9, Ogden 3

Reggie Frischknecht went 4 for 4 with an RBI, as Manti capitalized on five Ogden errors to pull away and keep its season alive in the 3A one-loss bracket.

Grand 15, Richfield 10

Jason McKinney went 2 for 4 with a double three RBIs, and then Grand capitalized on six Richfield errors as it kept its season alive by eliminating Richfield in the 2A one-loss bracket.

2A Playoffs

2A first round

Parowan 16, Millard 5

Parowan scored at least two runs in each of the four innings they went to bat in as they moved on to match up with San Juan later in the day. After a great tournament last year, Shaydon Benson picked up where he left off with a double and two home runs—tallying a total of five RBI’s for the Rams.

Duchesne 20, Monticello 0

Duchesne Eagles soared past Monticello scoring 20 runs on 15 hits and committing no errors. Parker Crum had five RBI’s including a double and a triple. Parker also had four strikeouts from the mound.

Beaver 11, Milford 0

Beaver began their quest to repeat as state champions with a double-digit win over Milford. Cobe Carter had two RBI’s while five of his teammates each had one in a balanced and consistent offensive effort.

Kanab 8, North Summit 1

Kanab’s Bracken McQuivey threw a complete game only allowing two hits and had eight strikeouts. RJ Mognett had one RBI including a homerun. Kale Glover also hit a triple in the win again North Summit.

Enterprise 1, Beaver 0

Davis Bracken’s second inning RBI proved to be the difference maker as Enterprise edged out Beaver by a score of 1-0.

2A second round

Parowan 9, San Juan 7

Shaydon Benson pushed his daily total to five extra base hits as he added another double and home run in an upset win over San Juan. Benson also got the win on the mound, striking out all 14 batters he got out while allowing only one hit. Treven Yardley also had two RBI’s and earned the save.

South Sevier 19, Gunnison Valley 9

Riley Barney went 3 for 4 with a double and five RBIs, while Ridge Tebbs, Tait Brown, Peyton Ingram, Kanyon Okerlund and Hagen Morrell all drove in two runs of their own as South Sevier rolled past Gunnison Valley in the 2A second round.

North Summit 7, Monticello 6

Aiden Anderson and Easton Miller each drove in a pair of runs and then Cutler Blonquist struck out seven as North Summit edged Monticello in the 2A one-loss bracket to keep its season alive.

Kanab 14, Duchesne 0

Kanab picked up their second win of the day, this time a dominant blowout at Duchesne to clinch their spot in the quarterfinals. RJ Mognett hit a home run and had two RBI’s to lead the Cowboys.

