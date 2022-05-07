High school track: Fremont’s Amare Harlan breaks one state record at BYU Invite, almost another

Fremont’s Amare Harlan, Lone Peak’s Taylor Rohatinsky and Logan’s Millie Garren stole the show at the BYU Invitational high school track & field meet this weekend in Provo.

All three were double winners in their specialty events, including Harlan setting a new state record in one event.

The slightest of winds denied her a second state record.

Harlan was already tied for the state 100-meter record after running a 11.68 earlier this season, but on Saturday at BYU, the junior lowered it by a whopping .10 as she blazed to a 11.58.

Later in the meet she ran a 23.70 in the 200 meters, which eclipsed the state record of 23.75.

Unfortunately it wasn’t a wind legal team as she ran with a +2.1 tailwind. Had that tailwind measure +2.0 instead, it would’ve been a legal time.

Harlan has two more meets — Region 1 and the state meet — to try to beat it again.

In all, there were 16 new season-best performances turned in by relays and individuals at BYU this weekend.

Rohatinsky, a senior at Lone Peak, accounted for two of those, as she won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:48.07 and then the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:35.90.

On the field, Garren won the shot put with a season-best mark of 42’03.75, and followed it up with a discus top mark of 137’05.25.

On the boys side, top performances were turned in by Farmington’s Ethan Peterson, who won the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:10.18 on Saturday.

On Friday, Peterson was edged out at the tape by .01 by Lone Peak junior Jaron Hartshorn, who won with a great time of 9:03.05.

Here’s a look at the event winners in the 6A-4A categories and the 3A-1A categories for each event.

Boys individual winners (6A-4A)

100 meters — Snowden Smith, Skyridge, 10.57

200 meters — Cody Hagen, Corner Canyon, 21.72

400 meters — Alejandro Romero, Granger, 48.86

800 meters — Jacob Van Orden, Highland, Idaho, 1:53.76

1,600 meters — Ethan Peterson, Farmington, 4:10.18

3,200 meters — Jaron Hartshorn, Lone Peak, 9:03.05

110 hurdles — Landon Helms, Emmett, Idaho, 13.81

300 hurdles — Landon Helms, Emmett, Idaho, 38.07

4x100 Relay — Corner Cannyon, 41.85

4x200 Relay — Bingham, 1:27.34

4x400 Relay — Lone Peak, 3:21.50

4x800 Relay — Cedar City, 8:01.71

High jump — Elias Gerald, Westlake, 6’08

Long jump — Landon Helms, Emmett, Idaho, 22’06.75

Shot put — Erik Bryant, Orem, 59’01.50

Discus — Tyler Poole, Layton, 171’07.75

Javelin — Bo Hickman, Snow Canyon, 185’07.50

Pole vault — Landon Helms, Emmett, Idaho, 16’04

Boys individual winners (3A-1A)

100 meters — Levi Smith, Manti, 10.86

200 meters — Gabe Hutchinson, Evanston, Wyo., 22.45

400 meters — Rylan Anderson, Snake River, Idaho, 48.86

800 meters — Richard Crane, Richfield, 1:53.60

1,600 meters — Daniel Simmons, Salmon, Idaho, 4:17.89

3,200 meters — Daniel Simmons, Salmon, Idaho, 9:06.15

110 hurdles — Rylan Anderson, Snake River, Idaho, 14.78

300 hurdles — Jacob Eldridge, Juab, 39.25

4x100 Relay — Morgan, 43.56

4x400 Relay — Richfield, 3:25.53

Medley Relay — Teton, Idaho, 3:42.99

High jump — Kai Barker, Evanston, Wyo., 6’02

Long jump — Levi Smith, Manti, 21’09.50

Shot put — Quinn Lindsay, Lovell, Wyo., 59’06.25

Discus — Quinn Lindsay, Lovell, Wyo., 183’03.25

Javelin — Kyler Bennett, Panguitch, 167’02.25

Pole vault — Connor Micheli, Mountain View, Wyo., 14’10

Girls individual winners (6A-4A)

100 meters — Amare Harlan, Fremont, 11.58

200 meters — Amare Harlan, Fremont, 23.70

400 meters — Madi Durrant, Wasatch, 57.06

800 meters — Elyse Jessen, Alta, Jr. 2:12.90

1,600 meters — Taylor Rohatinsky, Lone Peak, 4:48.07

3,200 meters — Taylor Rohatinsky, Lone Peak, 10:35.90

100 hurdles — Payge Walz, Spring Creek, Nev., 14.42

300 hurdles — Eliza Smith, Bingham, 45.22

4x100 Relay — Bingham, 48.39

4x200 Relay — Bingham, 1:42.95

4x400 Relay — Lone Peak, 3:55.38

4x800 Relay — Lone Peak, 9:25.70

High jump — Cami Cvitkovich, Weber, 5’06

Long jump — Kora Cook, Uintah, 17’02

Shot put — Milly Garren, Logan, 42’03.75

Discus — Milly Garren, Logan, 137’05.25

Javelin — Maren McKenna, Green Canyon, 124’09.75

Pole vault — Tatum Richards, Emmett, Idaho, 13’02

100 meters — Aubrey Riser, Union, 12.45

200 meters — Jada Crockett, Rowland Hall, 25.58

400 meters — Grace Gordon, Morgan, 57.51

800 meters — Amee Newmn, Lovell, Wyo., 2:19.75

1,600 meters — Kate Brigham, Jackson Hole, Wyo., 4:53.41

3,200 meters — Kate Heywood, Morgan, 11:17.21

100 hurdles — Brinley Beus, Ogden, 15.21

300 hurdles — Violett Taylor, Rich, 45.95

4x100 Relay — RSL Academy, 50.20

4x400 Relay — Canyon View, 3:57.68

Medley Relay — Sugar-Salem, Idaho, 4:18.35

High jump — Stacia Barker, Evanston, Wyo., 5’04

Long jump — Kinslee Drake, Union, 17’05.75

Shot put — Kiya McAffee, Butte County, Idaho, 37’06.50

Discus — Kendyll Dickerson, Lyman, 122’03

Javelin — Mary Degraffenreid, Millard, 136’01.75

Pole vault — Shelyse Ellingford, Evanston, Wyo., 11’02