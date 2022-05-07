Electric vehicles are relatively maintenance-free — until it comes to the tires

Electric vehicles are relatively maintenance-free — there are no oil changes or engine inspections — although tires go through wear and tear faster.

Driving the news: One EV owner at Forbes reported needing new tires after a little over three years of ownership at 28,000 miles. Typically, tires last six years, according to Nerd Wallet.

The cost of changing out the internal air filter and wiper blades didn’t come close to the cost of the tires. EVs need less of the general servicing, so this driver never got his tires rotated, a common way of reducing the tires from wearing down.

Details: Tires on EVs do cost more and may wear out faster than their gas-powered counterparts, and there is one big reason for it — “EVs are heavier vehicles,” said Ryan Pszczolkowski, tire program leader at Consumer Reports, “and the tire industry is starting to adjust to these weight increases.”

“There’s a new load range of tires called HL, which stands for high-load capacity tires. These tires can carry a heavier load at the same tire pressure as traditional tires,” he said.

According to Motor Biscuit, these tires can cost anywhere from $150 to over $200 each, which is at par with higher-end cars.

Forward-thinking: Since tires on EVs need more recurrent replacements, preventive measures can help consumers get the best driving range.