BYU basketball gets commitment from transfer guard Rudi Williams

There’s finally some positive news for the BYU Cougars basketball program as it relates to the transfer portal.

After seeing a slew of players from last season’s roster enter the portal and missing out on a few transfers they were targeting, the Cougars finally got a commitment from a player looking for a new start, as former Coastal Carolina guard Rudi Williams announced his pledge on social media Saturday.

Williams chose BYU among a list of eight schools from both the Power 5 and mid-major ranks, and he had announced he was taking a visit to San Diego State after he visited the Cougars in late April.

It certainly seemed as though things were trending toward BYU for Williams in recent days, as he commented when news came out earlier this week that the Cougars will play Creighton in December in Las Vegas.

You don’t gotta like it but you gon feel it…CougNation let’s Roc🐱🔵 #Committed pic.twitter.com/1V3Ke7To5K — Rudi Williams (@Rueadale) May 7, 2022

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Williams has had quite the journeyman collegiate career. A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Williams played two seasons at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M before transferring to Kansas State.

Williams played one season there — he was a regular reserve and started four games — before transferring to Coastal Carolina, where he played last season and averaged 14.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per contest (33 appearances, 26 starts).

The 2022-23 season will be his final year of eligibility.

It certainly stands to reason that Williams will be in strong contention for a starting spot, as both of BYU’s starting guards from last season — Alex Barcello and Te’Jon Lucas — graduated.

The Cougars still have three scholarships open for next season.