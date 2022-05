High school boys tennis: 5A state tournament pairings after RPI release

Class 5A State Tournament

UHSAA bracket

Note: The UHSAA is using RPI rankings to seed the state tournaments for the first time this season. The first round will be played at Brighton this Tuesday and Wednesday, with all singles matches on Tuesday and all doubles matches on Wednesday. The tournament then shifts to the traditional Liberty Park venue on May 19 and 21.

First singles

Play-in (May 10)

At Brighton High School



No. 32 Tyler Blevins, Mountain View vs. No. 33 Henry Bell, Northridge.

First round (May 10)

No. 1 Hardy Owen, Brighton vs. No. 32/No. 33 winner.

No. 17 Logan Taylor, Spanish Fork vs. No. 16 Stran Tassainer, Cottonwood.

No. 29 Porter Toula, Bonneville vs. No. 4 Jacob Keller, Springville.

No. 28 Eric Cheney, Salem Hills vs. No. 5 Griffin Schroeder, Alta.

No. 10 Chase Jones, Lehi vs. No. 23 Thomas Cardon, Maple Mountain.

No. 14 Henry Greenberg, Highland vs. No. 19 Dominic Hamrick, Park City.

No. 9 Josh Speirs, Uintah vs. No. 24 James Bott, Box Elder.

No. 13 Christian Degraw, Payson vs. No. 20 Coby Stump, Tooele.

No. 2 Charlie Buxton, Jordan vs. No. 31 Sam Hegewald, Olympus.

No. 7 Aarav Parikh, Hillcrest vs. No. 26 Andrew Stoddard, Timpanogos.

No. 11 Harrison Pearce, Bountiful vs. Mason Marchant, Murray.

No. 8 Ethan Green, Skyline vs. No. 25 Damon Rideout, Cedar Valley.

No. 12 Beck Neuberger, Wasatch vs. No. 21 Luther Hart, Timpview.

No. 15 Tyler Goates, Orem vs. No. 18 Cannon Hayes, East.

No. 3 Jack Hinkle, Woods Cross vs. No. 30 Spencer Gardner, Provo.

No. 6 Nate Tullis, Viewmont vs. No. 27 Tanner Larsen, Stansbury.

Second singles

Play-in (May 10)

At Brighton High School



No. 32 Justin Palmer, Tooele vs. No. 33 Barrett Jeppsen, Olympus.

First round (May 10)



No. 1 Parker Hopkin, Brighton vs. No. 32/No. 33 winner.

No. 16 Kyle Robinson, Viewmont vs. No. 17 Hugh Smith, Murray.

No. 4 Timo Brugnoli Van Beurden, Highland vs. No. 29 Brock Easton, Cedar Valley.

No. 5 Joseph Holman, Springville vs. No. 28 Evan Jones, Wasatch.

No. 10 Tyson Fischer, Provo vs. No. 23 Collin Vincent, Payson.

No. 14 Cameron Boyle, Timpview vs. No. 19 Trevor Wilkinson, Box Elder.

No. Caleb Richards, Woods Cross vs. No. 24 Briggs Hunt, Hillcrest.

No. 13 Aiden Coleman, Cottonwood vs. No. 20 Skyler Rigtrup, Spanish Fork.

No. 2 Richard Stratton, Alta vs. No. 31 Isaac Sutherland, Mountain View.

No. 7 Kaj Christensen, Park City vs. No. 26 Noah Jones, Jordan.

No. 11 Stockton Ross, Uintah vs. No. 22 Nicolas Dearden, Northridge.

No. 8 Dallin Schaefermeyer, Lehi vs. No. 25 Weston DeMordaunt, East.

No. 12 Seth Meservy, Salem Hills vs. No. 21 Harrison Roney, Maple Mountain.

No. 15 Christian Buss, Orem vs. No. 18 Kyle Carlson, Timpanogos.

No. 3 Dean Weaver, Skyline vs. No. 30 Giulio De Lorenzo, Bonneville.

No. 6 Zach Eyring, Bountiful vs. No. 27 McKay Anderson, Stansbury.

Third singles

Play-in (May 10)

At Brighton High School



No. 32 Isaak Diehl, Box Elder vs. No. 33 Brandt Peterson, Payson.

First round (May 10)



No. 1 Ty Parrish, Brighton vs. No. 32/No. 33 winner.

No. 16 Owen Linthorst, Olympus vs. No. 17 Hunter Robison, Maple Mountain.

No. 4 Alex Lopez, Alta vs. No. 29 Jaime Bennett, Jordan.

No. 5 Dylan Corfield, Springville vs. No. 28 Addison Bendixsen, Northridge.

No. 10 Everett Morton, Uintah vs. No. 23 Clark Barry, Provo.

No. 14 Parker Hawkes, Cedar Valley vs. No. 19 Jack Bowen, Murray.

No. 9 Cooper Fletcher, Highland vs. No. 24 Will Heaps, Spanish Fork.

No. 13 Reid Gunnell, Timpview vs. No. 20 Will Tooley, Bountiful.

No. 2 Tai Jansen, Skyline vs. No. 31 Andrew Lamb, Bonneville.

No. 7 Tyler Jenson, Orem vs. No. 26 Kian McGinn, East.

No. 11 Brady Perry, Wasatch vs. No. 22 Coleman Oettli, Cottonwood.

No. 8 Bowen Thomas, Stansbury vs. No. 25 Brian Yu, Hillcrest.

No. 12 Curtis Robinson, Viewmont vs. No. 21 Evan Goble, Timpanogos.

No. 15 Tracen Karrasch, Salem Hills vs. No. 18 Jackson Sheen, Lehi.

No. 3 Coen Woolley, Park City vs. No. 30 Jude Wightman, Mountain View.

No. 6 Brayden Allen, Woods Cross vs. No. 27 Caedin Story, Tooele.

First doubles

Play-in (May 11)

At Brighton High School



No. 32 Luke Bowthorpe/Gavin Pelagio-Williams, Bonneville vs. No. 33 William Stoneman/Joshua Graham, Spanish Fork.

First round (May 11)



No. 1 Ford Owen/Owen Hopkin, Brighton vs. No. 32/No. 33 winner.

No. 16 John Seo/Daniel Colt, Jordan vs. No. 17 Covey Ure/Christian Ure, Bountiful.

No. 4 Will Worsley/Brevan Francom, Lehi vs. Colby Rigby/Kovin Taylor, Payson.

No. 5 Solomon Jones/Davis Dial, Orem vs. No. 28 Wyatt Williams/Henry Hayes, East.

No. 10 Derek Jones/Andrewa Pizzocri, Cedar Valley vs. No. 23 Landon Kearns/Ashton Durrant, Viewmont.

No. 14 Kale Klein/Tate Klein, Box Elder vs. No. 19 Henry Okland/Andrew Paulson, Highland.

No. 9 Michael Cherchio/Gunnar Wollar, Skyline vs. No. 24 Wyatt Mathews/Jensen Nielson, Tooele.

No. 13 Rishi Naik/Logan Williams, Hillcrest vs. No. 20 Brody Livingston/Evan Easton, Maple Mountain.

No. 2 Steve Strong/Micah Flint, Salem Hills vs. Tyler Jensen/Carson Andrew, Murray.

No. 7 James Gardner/Kellan Brooke, Springville vs. Carter Lee/Kellen Sunders, Timpanogos.

No. 11 Mckay Ritchie/Krew Rash, Wasatch vs. No. 22 Logan Luker/Ethan Luker, Cottonwood.

No. 8 Skyler Wandtke/Tyson Lutz, Alta vs. No. 25 Andrew Thompson/Coleman Pearson.

No. 12 Xavlon Mortenson/Tyler Meier, Uintah vs. No. 21 Jake Clark/Jack Tanner.

No. 15 Henry Retzer/Justus Zaino, Park City vs. No. 18 Ethan Palfreyman/Maxx Seegmiller, Provo.

No. 3 Ryker Iverson/Ian Rummens, Woods Cross vs. No. 30 Samuel Bennett/Jackson LaSota, Northridge.

No. 6 Spencer Linthorst/Jake Fankhauser, Olympus vs. No. 27 Keller Crawford/Nash Tyler, Stansbury.

Second doubles

Play-in (May 11)

At Brighton High School



No. 32 Ashton Wilkinson/Jarrett Randel, Stansbury vs. No. 33 Kai Smith/Josh Moss, Spanish Fork.

First round (May 11)