High school girls golf: Lone Peak in 6A driver’s seat after strong Day 1, sisters Berlin and Aadyn Long tied for medalist lead

Full leaderboard

Last year a five-stroke lead after the opening day of the 6A state championship wasn’t quite enough as Lone Peak’s girls golf team ended up tied for second, one stroke behind champion Davis.

Fast forward a year and Lone Peak again finds itself atop the 6A leaderboard, but this time by 17 strokes. It isn’t insurmountable, but it’s a much more significant cushion as the Knights look ahead to the final day of the 6A championships at Stonebridge Golf Course in West Valley City.

Lone Peak shot a 302 during the opening round on Monday, with Herriman in second at 325 and Corner Canyon in third with a 339.

While the team race is mostly Lone Peak’s barring a big collapse, the real drama heading into the second day is for individual medalist honors. Odds are good it will be a Long sister.

Senior Berlin Long and freshman Aadyn Long both shot a 2-under 70 on Monday, the only two golfers in the field to shoot under par.

Riverton’s Jane Olson is third after shooting an even-par 72, while defending champion Millie Terrion of Herriman is well back at 76.

Terrion edged Berlin Long by one stroke for medalist honors last year at The Ridge Golf Course.

Class 6A state tournament

At Stonebridge golf course

Team scores (Top 10 made cut)

1. Lone Peak, 302.

2. Herriman, 325.

3. Corner Canyon, 339.

4. Davis, 342.

5. Fremont, 350.

6. Farmington, 352.

7. Riverton, 362.

8. American Fork, 383.

9. Weber, 386.

10. Pleasant Grove, 392.

Individual results

70 — Aadyn Long, Lone Peak.

70 — Berlin Long, Lone Peak.

72 — Jane Olson, Riverton.

76 — Millie Terrion, Herriman.

77 — Maura Hawkes, Farmington.

78 — Lily Shin, American American Fork.

79 — Eliza Zolman, Lone Peak.

79 — Alyssa Meadows, Corner Canyon.

79 — Cheyene Hansen, Davis.

79 — Victoria Romney, Corner Canyon.

80 — Adley Nelson, Lone Peak.

80 — Maycee Dehlin, Herriman.

81 — CC Banz, West.

82 — Madalyn Hadley, Fremont.

82 — Audrey Crump, Herriman.

82 — Quinn Shupe, Davis.

82 — Madalin Chandra, Cyprus.

83 — Tayler Butler, Fremont.

83 — Carly Belliston, Lone Peak.

85 — Remi Rawlings, Weber.

85 — Sydney Richards, Farmington.

