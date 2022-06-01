Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Does Utah have the ‘perfect schedule’ for a playoff contender? Why one college football expert thinks so

Jon Wilner of The Mercury News says the Utes have the “perfect schedule” for a playoff contender

Joe Coles By Joe Coles
   
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham watches a replay in the game against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif.

Utah Utes coach Kyle Whittingham watches a replay in the game against Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Every Tuesday during the latter part of the college football season, fans tune in for the weekly reveal of the College Football Playoff poll.

One of the main talking points by the playoff selection committee is always strength of schedule.

Jon Wilner of The Mercury News says the Utah Utes have the “perfect schedule” for a playoff contender in 2022

“The perfect schedule for a playoff contender, with just enough challenges to satisfy the selection committee but no nasty twists or turns and a revenge game (SDSU) in what might otherwise be a trap situation,” Wilner wrote.“The Utes are a 1.5-point favorite at Florida, by the way.”

Wilner ranks the Utes’ schedule as the fifth-most difficult in the Pac-12, with Colorado, Stanford, Oregon and Arizona ranked ahead of them.

Utah plays Southern Utah, San Diego State, Oregon State, USC, Arizona and Stanford at home, while facing Florida, Arizona State, UCLA, Washington State, Oregon and Colorado on the road.

That opening matchup against Florida, at The Swamp, could be a statement game for the Utes and could bolster their playoff resume.

Another matchup to circle on the schedule is the Oct. 15 game against USC at Rice-Eccles Stadium, as the Lincoln Riley-led Trojans have a lot of hype coming into the season with Oklahoma transfer quarterback Caleb Williams and Pitt transfer wide receiver Jordan Addison, and that contest could be for the driver’s seat in the Pac-12.

2022 Utah football schedule
Date Opponent Time TV
Sept. 3 at Florida 5 p.m. MDT ESPN
Sept. 10 Southern Utah 11:30 a.m. Pac-12 Networks
Sept. 17 San Diego State 8 p.m. ESPN2
Sept. 24 at Arizona State TBD TBD
Oct. 1 Oregon State TBD TBD
Oct. 8 at UCLA TBD TBD
Oct. 15 USC TBD TBD
Oct. 27 at Washington State 8 p.m. FS1
Nov. 5 Arizona TBD TBD
Nov. 12 Stanford TBD TBD
Nov. 19 at Oregon TBD TBD
Nov. 26 at Colorado TBD TBD

