Clay Travis doubles down after getting ejected from Little League game

Add radio talk show host Clay Travis to the roster of conservative voices who have no problem with cursing in public.

Travis, who with Buck Sexton took over the late Rush Limbaugh’s national radio time slot last year, tweeted Tuesday that he’d been kicked out of a Little League game on Sunday after cursing at an umpire who he said made “the worst umpire call in Little League history.”

In an eight-minute explanation on Outkick, the sports media company Travis founded, he excoriated the unidentified umpire for everything from going to the bathroom for 10 minutes during the game, to asking a player to remove a chain with a cross that he was wearing, to a batter-interference call involving his 11-year-old son.

He called the umpire “a loser” who ejected him after Travis said “You gotta be (expletive) kidding me” after the call on his son at the end of an inning in a one-run game.

Travis said the umpire “comes undone” after his remark, rips off his hat and said, “You can talk about this on the radio if you want, but you can’t talk about this with me here. You’re gone.”

Travis, who had been sitting behind home plate with his parents, said he watched the rest of the game by the fence in left field, and closed his Outkick monologue by saying “I’m sorry, I’m going to hold you accountable.” He did not apologize for his language and said on Twitter that he hates bands playing at halftime at college games and “bad paid umpiring” at any level. “No apologies for either. Deal with it,” he tweeted.

Of the remark that got him ejected, he said on Outkick, “You can say, ‘Oh, you shouldn’t have said (expletive), whatever. I react naturally. ... That’s an un(expletive)believable call.”

He said of the umpire, “You are a professional, so you should, in my opinion, be held to a professional standard.”

I got kicked out of a little league game this weekend after the worst umpire call in little league history. pic.twitter.com/dYMfLaJk2z — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 31, 2022

While Travis, who says he has gone to hundreds of Little League games, argued that the officiating at the tournament game was heavy-handed and unprofessional, questioning a umpire’s call is a violation of Little League’s parent code of conduct, which says, “I will respect the officials and their authority during games.” The organization urges parents viewing a bad call to “honor the game” and “be silent.”

Although it’s unclear where the incident happened, Travis, who has a law degree from Vanderbilt University, lives in Nashville with his wife and three sons, according to Premiere Speakers Bureau.

It’s not the first time Travis has gotten in trouble for his coarse language. He was reportedly kicked off CNN for repeatedly making a joke about women’s breasts, and says he was banned from both CNN and ESPN for being “too honest.”

Travis and Sexton, whose show began four months after Limbaugh’s death from lung cancer, are ranked No. 11 in Talkers magazine’s most recent “Heavy Hundred” list of the most influential talk show hosts in America.