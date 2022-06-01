BYU and San Diego State will play in basketball the next 2 seasons. Here are the details

BYU and San Diego State have played each of the past four men’s college basketball seasons, and the former conference rivals will keep that streak going in what’s become a highly anticipated nonconference matchup.

Both schools announced Wednesday they will extend their series through the next two seasons.

When will the two BYU-San Diego State games take place?

BYU will play at San Diego State’s Viejas Arena on Nov. 11 in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Then in 2023, the Cougars will host the Aztecs at the Marriott Center — there is no date set for that game — in BYU’s first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

What is the history of the BYU-San Diego State series?