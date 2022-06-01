Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 
BYU and San Diego State will play in basketball the next 2 seasons. Here are the details

Brandon Judd By Brandon Judd
   
BYU and San Diego State will play the next two seasons, the schools announced.

BYU Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) pulls the ball away from San Diego State Aztecs guard Trey Pulliam (4) during a men’s basketball game at the Marriott Center in Provo on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. BYU and San Diego State will play the next two seasons, the schools announced Wednesday.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

BYU and San Diego State have played each of the past four men’s college basketball seasons, and the former conference rivals will keep that streak going in what’s become a highly anticipated nonconference matchup.

Both schools announced Wednesday they will extend their series through the next two seasons.

When will the two BYU-San Diego State games take place?

  • BYU will play at San Diego State’s Viejas Arena on Nov. 11 in the upcoming 2022-23 season.
  • Then in 2023, the Cougars will host the Aztecs at the Marriott Center — there is no date set for that game — in BYU’s first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference.
Related

What is the history of the BYU-San Diego State series?

  • The two schools have played each other 76 times, with BYU holding a 50-26 edge in the series.
  • The Cougars have won the last two games, including a 66-60 victory over the Aztecs last November in the Marriott Center.
  • San Diego State won the previous two meetings.
  • The two teams have played five times since BYU left the Mountain West Conference beginning with the 2011-12 season, with SDSU holding a 3-2 edge.

