High school softball: Deseret News 2022 4A All-State team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of the Year

Markessa Jensen, Ridgeline, P, Sr.

Led Ridgeline to the 4A state title with a 22-3 record and 2.87 ERA. At the plate, she batted .406 with 11 home runs, 8 doubles and 44 RBIs.

4A Playoff MVP

Markessa Jensen, Ridgeline

4A First Team

Ellie Pond, Ridgeline, 2B/SS, So. — .458 BA, 14 HR, 9 2B, 42 RBIs, 9 SB.

Kate Dahle, Bear River, P, Jr. — 22-4 record, 1.406 ERA, .866 WHIP, 239 strikeouts.

Zoe Sorensen, Bear River, LF, Sr. — .446 BA, 23 RBIs, 31 runs, 41 hits.

Debra Tofi, Dixie, P/UT, Sr. — .455 BA, .561 OBP, 8 HR, 45 RBIs.

Emma Shakespear, Crimson Cliffs, 3B, Sr. — .458 BA, 7 HR, 24 RBIs, .949 SLG, .562 OBP.

Laci Jones, Desert Hills, C, Sr. — .560 BA, 56 hits, 45 RBIs.

Jenelle Jones, Desert Hills, OF, Jr. — .568 BA, 63 hits, 13 2B.

Jenna Thorkelson, Snow Canyon, P/1B, Sr. — 14 wins, 1.98 ERA, .392 BA.

Anne Wallace, Ridgeline, C/1B, Fr. — .411 BA, 7 HR, 6 2B, 36 RBIs, 4 SB.

McKinlee Wright, Hurricane, C, So. — .442 BA, 1.385 OPS, 8 HR, 38 RBIs.

Abby Stout, Hurricane, P/SS, So. — .312 BA, 1.001 OPS, 6 HR, 36 RBIs, 2.74 ERA, 9 wins.

Carlee Miller, Bear River, RF, Sr. — .374 BA, 25 RBIs, 34 runs, 40 hits.

Anyssa Montano, Snow Canyon, C, Sr. — .485 BA, .532 OBP, 3 HR, 44 RBIs, 41 runs, 16 2B.

Teagan Hall, Mountain Crest, SS/C, Sr. — .460 BA, .495 OBP, 13 2B, 5 HR, 33 RBIs.

4A Second Team

Rylee Ericson, Green Canyon, OF, Jr.

Brinnley Anderson, Ridgeline, CF, Sr.

Aisey Gargano, Desert Hills, OF, Jr.

Ashlyn Cowdell, Crimson Cliffs, P, Sr.

Adi Hansen, Ridgeline, LF, So.

Chloe Ellison, Dixie, C/P/UT, Sr.

Kodi Nelson, Cedar City, C, Sr.

Kylie Hardy, Snow Canyon, CF, Jr.

Cambria Davis, Sky View, OF/SS, Jr.

Alexa Tueller, Pine View, C/OF, Sr.

McKenna Cahoon, Crimson Cliffs, P, Jr.

Faith Fuller, Hurricane, 3B/SS, Fr.

Saidey Spencer, Desert Hills, IF, Jr.

Tawnee Lundahl, Sky View, RHP/MIF, So.

4A Honorable Mention

Kat Leto, Logan, P, Jr.

Annika Eborn, Green Canyon, P, Sr.

Alyssa Staheli, Snow Canyon, 3B, Fr.

Kenzee Hale, Ridgeline, SS/3B, Sr.

Kennedy Peapealalo, Mountain Crest, 1B, Jr.

Ellie Herd, Crimson Cliffs, CF, Sr.

Braylee Peterson, Cedar City, SS/CF, Sr.

Haylee Campbell, Cedar City, CF/2B, Jr.

Kynlei Nelson, Bear River, CF, Sr.

Emma Daniel, Snow Canyon, P/1B, Jr.

Skylee Haramoto, Sky View, SS/RHP, So.

Morgan Stout, Hurricane, 2B, Sr.

Jamelle Mullins, Dixie, OF, Jr.

Abigail Swanson, Crimson Cliffs, SS, Sr.

Sadie Parson, Cedar City, P, Fr.