Friday, June 10, 2022 | 
High School Softball Sports High School Sports

High school softball: Deseret News 2022 4A All-State team

By  James Edward James Edward  jedward@deseretnews.com
   
SHARE High school softball: Deseret News 2022 4A All-State team
Ridgeline’s Markessa Jensen, wearing blue, pitches the bal

Ridgeline’s Markessa Jensen pitches the ball to Green Canyon batter Jentry Nava on Friday, May 20, 2022, in North Logan.

Provided by Eli Lucero, Herald Journal

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of the Year

Markessa Jensen, Ridgeline, P, Sr.

Led Ridgeline to the 4A state title with a 22-3 record and 2.87 ERA. At the plate, she batted .406 with 11 home runs, 8 doubles and 44 RBIs.

4A Playoff MVP

Markessa Jensen, Ridgeline

Jensen_Markessa_AT3_8921.jpg

Markessa Jensen, Ridgeline

Provided by Ridgeline
Pond_Ellie_AT3_8885.jpg

Ellie Pond, Ridgeline

Provided by Ridgeline
kate.dahle.png

Kate Dahle, Bear River

Provided by Bear River
Zoe_Sorensen.jpeg

Zoe Sorensen, Bear River

Provided by Bear River
Debra_Tofi.jpg

Debra Tofi, Dixie

Provided by Dixie
Emma_Shakespear.jpg

Emma Shakespear, Crimson Cliffs

Provided by Crimson Cliffs
Laci_Jones.jpg

Laci Jones, Desert Hills

Provided by Desert Hills
Jenelle_Jones.jpg

Jenelle Jones, Desert Hills

Provided by Desert Hills
Jenna_Thorkelson.jpeg

Jenna Thorkelson, Snow Canyon

Provided by Snow Canyon
Wallace_Anne_AT3_8651.jpg

Anne Wallace, Ridgeline

Provided by Ridgeline
McKinlee_Wright.png

McKinlee Wright, Hurricane

Provided by Hurricane
Abby_Stout.png

Abby Stout, Hurricane

Provided by Hurricane
carlee.miller.jpeg

Carlee Miller, Bear River

Simply Shelby Photography
Anyssa_Montano.jpeg

Anyssa Montano, Snow Canyon

Provided by Snow Canyon
teagan.hall.jpeg

Teagan Hall, Mountain Crest

Provided by Mountain Crest
4A First Team

Ellie Pond, Ridgeline, 2B/SS, So. — .458 BA, 14 HR, 9 2B, 42 RBIs, 9 SB.

Kate Dahle, Bear River, P, Jr. — 22-4 record, 1.406 ERA, .866 WHIP, 239 strikeouts.

Zoe Sorensen, Bear River, LF, Sr. — .446 BA, 23 RBIs, 31 runs, 41 hits.

Debra Tofi, Dixie, P/UT, Sr. — .455 BA, .561 OBP, 8 HR, 45 RBIs.

Emma Shakespear, Crimson Cliffs, 3B, Sr. — .458 BA, 7 HR, 24 RBIs, .949 SLG, .562 OBP.

Laci Jones, Desert Hills, C, Sr. — .560 BA, 56 hits, 45 RBIs.

Jenelle Jones, Desert Hills, OF, Jr. — .568 BA, 63 hits, 13 2B.

Jenna Thorkelson, Snow Canyon, P/1B, Sr. — 14 wins, 1.98 ERA, .392 BA.

Anne Wallace, Ridgeline, C/1B, Fr. — .411 BA, 7 HR, 6 2B, 36 RBIs, 4 SB.

McKinlee Wright, Hurricane, C, So. — .442 BA, 1.385 OPS, 8 HR, 38 RBIs.

Abby Stout, Hurricane, P/SS, So. — .312 BA, 1.001 OPS, 6 HR, 36 RBIs, 2.74 ERA, 9 wins.

Carlee Miller, Bear River, RF, Sr. — .374 BA, 25 RBIs, 34 runs, 40 hits.

Anyssa Montano, Snow Canyon, C, Sr. — .485 BA, .532 OBP, 3 HR, 44 RBIs, 41 runs, 16 2B.

Teagan Hall, Mountain Crest, SS/C, Sr. — .460 BA, .495 OBP, 13 2B, 5 HR, 33 RBIs.

Rylee_Ericson.jpg

Rylee Ericson, Green Canyon

Provided by Green Canyon
Anderson_Brinnley_AT3_8948.jpg

Brinnley Anderson, Ridgeline

Provided by Ridgeline
Aisey_Gargano.jpg

Aisey Gargano, Desert Hills

Provided by Desert Hills
Ashlyn_Cowdell.jpg

Ashlyn Cowdell, Crimson Cliffs

Provided by Crimson Cliffs
Hansen_Adi_AT3_8900.jpg

Adi Hansen, Ridgeline

Provided by Ridgeline
Chloe_Ellison.jpg

Chloe Ellison, Dixie

Provided by Dixie
Kodi_Nelson.cedar.jpeg

Kodi Nelson, Cedar City

Provided by Cedar City
Kylie_Hardy.jpeg

Kylie Hardy, Snow Canyon

Provided by Snow Canyon
Cambria_Davis.jpeg

Cambria Davis, Sky View

Provided by Sky View
Alexa_Tueller.pineview.jpg

Alexa Tueller, Pine View

Provided by Pine View
McKenna_Cahoon.jpg

McKenna Cahoon, Crimson Cliffs

Provided by Crimson Cliffs
Faith_Fuller.png

Faith Fuller, Hurricane

Provided by Hurricane
Saidey_Spencer.jpg

Saidey Spencer, Desert Hills

Provided by Desert Hills
Tawnee_Lundahl.jpeg

Tawnee Lundahl, Sky View

Provided by Sky View
4A Second Team

Rylee Ericson, Green Canyon, OF, Jr.

Brinnley Anderson, Ridgeline, CF, Sr.

Aisey Gargano, Desert Hills, OF, Jr.

Ashlyn Cowdell, Crimson Cliffs, P, Sr.

Adi Hansen, Ridgeline, LF, So.

Chloe Ellison, Dixie, C/P/UT, Sr.

Kodi Nelson, Cedar City, C, Sr.

Kylie Hardy, Snow Canyon, CF, Jr. 

Cambria Davis, Sky View, OF/SS, Jr.

Alexa Tueller, Pine View, C/OF, Sr.

McKenna Cahoon, Crimson Cliffs, P, Jr.

Faith Fuller, Hurricane, 3B/SS, Fr.

Saidey Spencer, Desert Hills, IF, Jr.

Tawnee Lundahl, Sky View, RHP/MIF, So.

4A Honorable Mention

Kat Leto, Logan, P, Jr.

Annika Eborn, Green Canyon, P, Sr.

Alyssa Staheli, Snow Canyon, 3B, Fr.

Kenzee Hale, Ridgeline, SS/3B, Sr.

Kennedy Peapealalo, Mountain Crest, 1B, Jr. 

Ellie Herd, Crimson Cliffs, CF, Sr.

Braylee Peterson, Cedar City, SS/CF, Sr.

Haylee Campbell, Cedar City, CF/2B, Jr.

Kynlei Nelson, Bear River, CF, Sr.

Emma Daniel, Snow Canyon, P/1B, Jr. 

Skylee Haramoto, Sky View, SS/RHP, So.

Morgan Stout, Hurricane, 2B, Sr.

Jamelle Mullins, Dixie, OF, Jr.

Abigail Swanson, Crimson Cliffs, SS, Sr.

Sadie Parson, Cedar City, P, Fr.

