High school softball: Deseret News 2022 3A All-State team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based exclusively on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

3A Player of the Year

Tiffany Hermansen, Manti, P, Sr.

Led Manti to the 3A state championship by batting .407 with a .953 slugging percentage, 13 HRs and 33 RBIs, and then in the circle she maintained a 1.81 ERA with a 22-7 record.

3A Playoff MVP

Tiffany Hermansen, Manti

3A First Team

Indee Jones, South Summit, P/1B, Sr. — .495 BA, 9 2B, 17 HR, 55 RBIs, .575 OBP, 16 wins.

Kenzie Allen, Grantsville, SS, Jr. — .337 BA, .439 OBP, 7 HR, 7 2B, 29 RBIs.

Gianna Bruno, Carbon, C, Sr. — .548 BA, .638 OBP, 10 HR, 38 RBIs, .988 fielding percentage.

Erin Robinson, Canyon View, 1B, Sr. — .552 BA, .606 OBP, 12 RBIs, .979 fielding percentage.

Paige Shumway, Grand, P/SS, Sr. — .612 BA, 10 2B, 5 HR, 9 wins, 131 strikeouts in 88 innings.

Averie Snyder, South Summit, SS, Sr. — .451 BA, 9 2B, 41 RBs, .515 OBP, 45 runs.

Madison Scottorn, Manti, SS, Jr. — .429 BA, 23 SB, .928 fielding percantage.

Chloe Bytheway, Grantsville, P, Jr. — 14-3 record, 128 strikeouts, 3.0 ERA.

Tylee Norton, Emery, C, Sr. — .512 BA, .845 SLG, 6 HR, 35 RBIs, .986 fielding percantage.

Haven Byerly, Carbon, P, Jr. — 10-4 record, 171 strikeouts, 3.872 ERA.

Addy Butler, Grantsville, C, Jr. — .408 BA, .471 OBP, 6 HR, 4 2B, 23 RBIs.

Tenley Madsen, Carbon, P/3B, Sr. — 10-2 record, 58 strikeouts, 2.90 ERA, .371 BA, 38 RBIs.

Kamryn Allen, Canyon View, C, Jr. — .459 BA, 1.539 OPS, 43 RBIs, .985 fielding percentage.

Heather Howarth, North Sanpete, P/IF, Sr. — .353 BA, 4 HR, 36 RBIs, 6 wins.

3A Second Team

Zoe Huntley, Providence Hall, CF/SS, Sr.

Lexi Hardman, Morgan, 3B, Fr.

CheyAnn Lewis, Juab, OF, Sr.

Cambrie Jensen, Emery, P/2B/SS, Sr.

Hadden Taylor, Manti, C, Sr.

Lexi Carroll, Grand, C, Sr.

Sidney Webster, Canyon View, 3B, Sr.

Allie Earl, Union, P, Sr.

Jaden Yazzie, Union, SS, Jr.

Maleah Bowen, South Summit, CF, Sr.

Kaiya Peterson, Morgan, 2B, Fr.

Brooklynn Ekker, Emery, SS, So.

Emma Olson, South Summit, LF, Sr.

Ashley Rasmussen, Manti, 1B, Sr.

3A Honorable Mention

Lucy Oldroyd, North Sanpete, IF, Jr.

Shay Johnson, Juan Diego, OF, Jr.

Kenlee Clove, Canyon View, SS, P, Sr.

Dally Bailey, North Sanpete, IF, So.

Paeton Johnson, North Sanpete, P/IF, So.

Tess Polad, Morgan, SS, Jr.

Ellie Thomas, Grantsville, CF, Jr.

Sydney Knutson, Richfield, SS, Sr.

Kathrine Crouch, Manti, CF, Sr.

Makayla Scovill, Carbon, 2B, Jr.

Madisyn Childs, Emery, P/1B, Sr.

Sophia Crosby, Grantsville, 2B/P, Jr.

Miyah Fields, Grantsville, LF, Sr.

Lainey Bohannon, Grand, CF, Sr.